Job Posting: Communications Director – Center for Human Rights in Iran

Position Overview:

Are you a strategic communicator with extensive knowledge about Iran who is passionate about human rights advocacy and experienced in leading comprehensive communications initiatives? The Center for Human Rights in Iran is seeking a dynamic individual to serve as our Communications Director. In this role, you will lead our communications department, honing our message, and engaging diverse audiences across various platforms.

This is a remote, full-time position operating in Eastern Time zone hours, providing competitive pay and benefits. This role necessitates an individual with superior English writing and social media skills, who is adept at creating and posting compelling content on various platforms, and eager to learn from and work closely with team members. Bilingual fluency in Persian and English is highly desired though not required.

Responsibilities:

Content Development: Create and edit compelling multimedia content, including press releases, articles, and social media posts, ensuring consistency and effectiveness in messaging.

Strategic Communications: Lead the development and implementation of comprehensive communication strategies aligned with the organization’s mission and goals.

Stakeholder Engagement: Cultivate and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including media members and outlets, partner organizations, and advocacy targets, to amplify our impact and reach.

Brand Management: Grow the organization’s brand integrity and ensure consistent messaging across all communication channels.

Team Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams, including the deputy director and other staff, to coordinate efforts and achieve organizational objectives.

Requirements:

Extensive knowledge of the human rights situation in Iran

Three to five years’ experience managing communications and social media, preferably for news-driven, political and/or advocacy organizations

Exceptional writing and editing skills, with a proven track record of crafting high-caliber content for diverse audiences across multiple platforms. Proficiency in posting on and managing our website, social media, and email software platforms, including WordPress, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and iContact (training provided).

Proven experience in developing and executing communication strategies within the nonprofit sector, with a focus on human rights or social justice issues.

Experience in building and nurturing online communities, driving engagement and mobilization around human rights issues.

Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Persian (reading and writing) is highly desirable.

About Us:

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) is a fully independent, nonprofit, and strictly nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting and safeguarding human rights in Iran. Established in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, CHRI conducts research, documents human rights violations, and provides information, analysis, and policy recommendations to governments, the UN, international organizations, and global media.

Equal Opportunity Employer

CHRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds to apply.

Application Process:

To apply, please send your resume in the body of the email (attachments will not be opened) and a Google Doc, to media[@]iranhumanrights.org