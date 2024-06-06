Job Posting: Social Media Manager – Center for Human Rights in Iran

Position Overview:

Are you a social media professional who’s passionate about human rights advocacy, knowledgeable about the human rights in Iran, and experienced in leading social media communications? The Center for Human Rights in Iran is seeking a dedicated individual to serve as our Social Media Manager. In this role, you will lead our social media efforts and campaigns, developing and honing our message and engaging diverse audiences across all major social media platforms.

This is a remote, part-time position operating in Eastern Time zone hours, providing competitive pay. We are requesting Monday-Thursday, 12-4pm. This role necessitates an individual with social media strategizing, production and marketing skills, and strong English writing skills who is adept at creating and posting compelling content on all major social media platforms. Persian/English bilingual fluency is highly advantageous. No visual design experience is required.

Responsibilities:

Content Development: Edit and/or write compelling daily social media posts, based on content provided to you beforehand, across all major social media platforms, ensuring consistency and effectiveness in messaging across our communication channels.

Online Content Management: Post pre-written press releases and reports on our web and email management systems.

Team Collaboration: Work closely with internal team members to coordinate efforts and achieve organizational objectives.

Requirements:

Three to five years’ experience managing social media, preferably for a news-driven or advocacy organization.

Exceptional English writing and editing skills, with a track record of crafting high-caliber content for diverse audiences across multiple platforms. Proficiency in managing and posting on websites, social media, and email software platforms, including WordPress, Instagram, Twitter (X), Facebook, and iContact is important.

Knowledge of Iran and/or human rights is highly preferred.

Perfect fluency in English is required. Persian language skills are a plus but not required.

About Us:

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) is a fully independent, nonprofit, and strictly nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting and safeguarding human rights in Iran. Established in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, CHRI conducts research, documents human rights violations, and provides information, analysis, and policy recommendations to governments, the UN, international organizations, and global media.

Equal Opportunity Employer

CHRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds to apply.

Application Process:

To apply, please send your resume in the body of the email (attachments will not be opened) and a Google Doc, to media[@]iranhumanrights.org