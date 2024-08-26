Iran: Congress Should Back Bipartisan “Internet Reach and Access Now Act”

August 26, 2024 – The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) strongly urges Congress to support the Internet Reach and Access Now Act (IRAN Act) (H.R.9299), which CHRI has officially endorsed.

This legislation is a crucial step towards enabling Iranians’ access to an open internet, despite the severe restrictions and blackouts imposed by the authorities. Introduced on August 2, 2024, by Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-CA14) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY24), the bipartisan bill currently has the backing of 23 co-sponsors.

“Iranian authorities know that an open internet is a powerful tool that allows citizens to share their experiences, counter the Islamic Republic’s propaganda, and expose the state’s human rights violations,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI). “That’s precisely why internet shutdowns and restrictions are among the government’s first methods of suppression.”

The Iranian government has a long history of systematically weaponizing internet access to suppress dissent, stifle freedom of expression, and surveil its citizens. For example, during major anti-state protests in November 2019, and again in September 2022, the government imposed internet shutdowns while carrying out brutal crackdowns. Thousands were arrested, and hundreds of protesters were killed each time.

In May 2024, the Iranian Parliament reintroduced the Bill for the Protection of the Rights of Cyberspace Users, which would significantly enhance the government’s ability to censor and surveil online activity, further violating Iranians’ rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

The Internet Reach and Access Now Act (IRAN Act) requires the secretary of state to permanently incorporate implementing and regularly updating a comprehensive strategy to promote internet freedom in Iran as part of their duties.

This strategy is centered around three key objectives to ensure it effectively meets the needs of Iranian civil society:

Provide guidance to the Treasury Department to ensure that sanctions enforcement does not hinder companies from supplying Iranian civilians with the necessary tools to access an open internet. Evaluate the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) by human rights activists in Iran and devise strategies to increase their accessibility. Analyze the Islamic Republic’s capacity to impose internet blackouts and develop strategies to help Iranian civil society circumvent these shutdowns.

Once the IRAN Act is enacted, the State Department is required to submit a report detailing the updated comprehensive strategy to the relevant Congressional Committees within 120 days.

“Unrestricted internet access is not just a lifeline; it is the very foundation of Iranians’ struggle to voice their truths and courageous resistance,” said Ghaemi.

“Supporting internet freedom is essential to breaking the chains of censorship and amplifying Iranian voices,” he said.

