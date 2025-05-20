Iran Moves to Silence Literary Voices with Arrests, Prison and Death Sentences

At Least 19 Writers and Poets Targeted in 2025, One Sentenced to Death

“Lawyers working on such cases face threats, stigmatization, fabricated charges, arrest and disbarment”

May 20, 2025 — An intensifying campaign of repression is sweeping across Iran, targeting poets, writers, and literary figures in a bid to silence independent voices. Over the past four and a half months alone, at least 19 individuals have been arrested, summoned, or interrogated by state authorities. One poet has been sentenced to death. Others have been handed long prison sentences, while many endure brutal interrogations and detainments simply for wielding the written word.

In 2024, Iran ranked as the world’s second-largest jailer of writers, with 43 imprisoned that year, including 13 women, making Iran the leading jailer of female writers globally.

“In Iran’s tightly controlled society, where censorship is omnipresent and dissent is severely punished by the government, art remains one of the last sanctuaries of resistance. That is why it is under siege,” said Esfandiar Aban, senior researcher at the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

“The arrests and abuses of literary figures expose the regime’s fear of unfiltered truth and creativity, and show the lengths it will go to silence independent thought,” Aban said. “Poets and writers are not criminals—they are the moral memory of a nation. When a government targets its writers and poets, it wages war on culture itself, and reveals the depth of its insecurity.”

CHRI urgently calls on the international community to speak out against these egregious violations. World leaders, human rights organizations, and cultural institutions must demand the immediate release of all imprisoned writers and poets in Iran and an end to the authorities’ assault on cultural and literary freedom.

Speaking Truth to Power Lands One in Prison

CHRI’s research reveals that the wave of state security and judicial crackdowns against Iranian writers and poets in recent months has been driven by the government’s intolerance of the criticism of state policy in their work, whether it be social media posts, public poetry and story-reading sessions, or other types of literary gatherings.

Much of this work addresses issues considered politically sensitive by government authorities, including deep and endemic poverty, the state’s violence, especially against protesters, activists, and dissidents, and the increasing use of capital punishment as a tool of repression and intimidation, drawing the ire of government authorities.

Writers and poets from Iran’s ethnic and religious minority communities face harsher scrutiny. Their work frequently highlights the state’s systemic discrimination against such communities in the Islamic Republic—such as the denial of education in one’s mother tongue, severe environmental degradation caused by state policies and mismanagement in these areas, and widespread repression, including disproportionate state violence, torture, arbitrary imprisonment, and executions. For many, simply documenting these realities or calling for justice through poetry has been enough to prompt state retaliation and judicial prosecution.

In a number of cases, authorities have also accused these individuals of “insulting religious sanctities” or defaming government officials, using such charges to justify interrogations, arrests, and imprisonment.

Underlining the repressive context writers and poets face in Iran, the latest Freedom House report gave the Islamic Republic of Iran a score of 11 out of 100, classifying it as “Not Free” in terms of freedom of expression.

Death Sentence for Poet in Gilan After Sham Trial Without a Lawyer

The death sentence handed down by the Revolutionary Court in Rasht on April 6, 2025, to Peyman (Amin) Farahavar, a poet from Gilan Province, on alleged charges of “rebellion” and “waging war against God” reflects the severity of the Islamic Republic’s targeting of these literary figures. The death sentence following a closed-door trial without legal representation.

Farahavar, 37, wrote both poetry and short stories that were often critical of state policies, especially regarding the environment. He was arrested on August 17, 2024, and spent 26 days in solitary confinement before being transferred to the intelligence wing of Lakan Prison. He was reportedly subjected to psychological and physical torture during detention.

In May 2022, he was previously detained for his “opposition to environmental destruction, the exploitation of Gilan’s natural resources by construction companies,” and his “protest against the widespread sale of local farmers’ lands to non-locals.”

Farahavar was also a laborer and sold fruit as a street vendor to support his 10-year-old son. A source told IranWire:

“Peyman always had environmental concerns. The Gilaki language was very important to him. His identity and the language of his people were important to him – especially the forgotten people, the poor, and the suffering villagers…. [He said the government] has made a business out of martyrs’ blood and religion. In short, he grew to hate this government because of their oppression of the people.”

INTERVIEW: Judicial Patterns in the Repression of Writers, Poets, and Cultural Activists

In a conversation with a female lawyer who has represented numerous prosecuted writers and poets across Iran, a revealing picture emerged of the judiciary’s harsh repression of independent literary and cultural expression.

“The prevailing attitude of the judiciary towards the works of writers and the activities of cultural activists is a securitized and political one. Any form of criticism against the conduct of state institutions, or even adopting a different approach to cultural issues, can be deemed a threat to national stability and security.

“In most cases brought against writers and social activists, charges such as: ‘propaganda against the state,’ ‘disturbing public opinion,’ ‘insulting sanctities or leaders of the Islamic Republic,’ ‘assembly and collusion against national security,’ and ‘membership in anti-state groups’ are commonly seen.

“The grounds for these charges are often vague, general, and legally contentious. The punishments, designed to impose costs and act as a deterrent against independent cultural and social activity, span a wide range—from imprisonment and exile to bans on media and cultural work, and monetary fines.”

Role of Ethnicity and Gender in Targeting of Cultural Figures

Ethnic minorities in Iran—such as Kurds, Baluchis, Arabs, and Turks—are especially targeted by the Iranian authorities for engaging in cultural activities because the government perceives these expressions of cultural identity as threats to the regime. For example, Kurdish activists have been arrested for organizing Nowruz celebrations or teaching the Kurdish language and Arab Ahwazi poets and musicians have been imprisoned for performing in Arabic.

Although Article 15 of Iran’s Constitution permits the teaching of ethnic minority languages, the government’s prohibition of mother tongue-based education in practice has led to many unlawful prosecutions over the years.

The lawyer emphasized that ethnicity and gender play a critical role in shaping how the judiciary responds to cultural expression:

“Undoubtedly, identity factors such as ethnicity or gender, as well as the scope and diversity of a person’s activities, can influence the nature and severity of the security and judicial response. Writers and cultural activists from ethnic minorities—such as Kurds, Baluchis, and Arabs—often face heightened scrutiny and harsher treatment. Even addressing topics such as ethnic identity or one’s mother tongue can lead to serious security charges and harsh sentences.

“Additionally, the patriarchal and ideological nature of the regime places extra pressure on women writers and social activists. Addressing issues like the female body or gender inequality—even in literary or artistic formats—can result in charges like “promoting immorality” or “offending public decency.”

Hostile Courtroom Conditions, Legal Representation Denied or Undermined

In cities outside the capital, particularly in ethnically diverse regions, courtroom conditions are often hostile and heavily dominated by Iran’s security agencies:

“In smaller cities—especially in ethnically diverse areas—the courtroom environment is more closed and subject to tighter control by local security agencies, which often interfere in judicial processes beyond their legal bounds. Moreover, the more conservative social fabric of these regions and the weaker support systems make cultural activists significantly more vulnerable compared to their counterparts in Tehran or other major cities. As a result, even similar activities may be met with harsher punishments in these areas.

“In security-related cases, the presence of a lawyer is often symbolic and has little real impact on the proceedings or the outcome. The lawyer’s main tools—law and logic—are rendered ineffective when the rule of law is severely compromised from the outset, and legal provisions are interpreted arbitrarily and extra-legally. Thus, even the most well-intentioned efforts by a lawyer may serve only to create the appearance of a fair trial and the right to defense.

“Many of the actions labeled as criminal in these cases are not even defined as crimes under the official laws of the Islamic Republic, but due to the political calculations and considerations of security agencies, they are framed as criminal acts.

“Beyond this, access to a lawyer of one’s choosing in smaller cities is severely limited. The closed social environment and security pressures cause many local lawyers—fearing threats, job loss, or the revocation of their license—to avoid taking on such cases.

“In some instances, even the introduction of a chosen lawyer is obstructed by court rejections or objections from security agencies. The Note to Article 48 of the Criminal Procedure Code also acts as a barrier. According to this note, during the investigation stage, security-related defendants can only choose from a list of lawyers approved by the judiciary.

“The judiciary’s treatment of lawyers in political and security cases is often hostile, degrading, and laced with threats. Even when the formal appearance of respect is maintained, the verdicts are usually stereotyped, predetermined, and influenced by security agencies, while the lawyer’s oral or written defense is disregarded. Independent lawyers working on such cases face serious risks, including threats, stigmatization, fabricated charges, arrest, disbarment, and revocation of their license.

Torture and Life Sentence for Cultural Expression

On May 3, 2025, Mokhtar Alboushoukeha, a prisoner in Sheiban Prison, detailed years of abuse and arbitrary sentencing in a public letter addressed to the head of Iran’s judiciary.

Arrested 15 years ago for writing short stories and poetry in Arabic, Alboushoukeh was initially sentenced to death, then to life imprisonment. In his open letter, he described being tortured by Iran’s Cyber Police (a separate arm of the national police) and the state’s threats against his sister.

Referring to his transfer to the Ahvaz Cyber Police and the severe physical and psychological torture he endured, he wrote: “Even their own doctor said if you torture him [Alboushoukeh] anymore, given his existing health conditions, he may die.”

In another letter released in January 2025, he wrote:

“I tried to reassure myself: ‘I’ve been in prison for fourteen years with a life sentence for a crime I didn’t commit—what more could they want from me to justify torturing me further?’ I was still lost in these thoughts when someone landed a hard punch below my stomach, and I doubled over in pain. Without thinking, I said, ‘I have a serious hernia condition, please don’t hit me!’ The agent beside me, whose sadistic urges seemed to flare up at this, said, ‘Even better!’ Then, with obscene sexual insults, he added: ‘You have a hernia? I’ll do something to you that’ll make you forget all about it,’ and again punched me hard below the stomach with all his strength.

“I finally lost consciousness from the repeated punches and kicks, especially targeting my lower abdomen. I regained consciousness in a hospital bed, chained to the bed with handcuffs and shackles, and heard someone—probably a doctor—pleading with the agents: ‘This man has a serious hernia, and there’s a high risk it could rupture. He needs to stay here for immediate surgery.’ The plainclothes agents, as if the doctor were talking to a wall, gave no response. They came, cuffed me behind my back, blindfolded me, and dragged me from the hospital bed back to their torture chamber.

“This whole cycle—torture, obscene verbal abuse of my family, blacking out, being taken to the hospital, the doctor insisting on urgent surgery, and the agents’ utter indifference—was repeated once more. All while I was on hunger strike, until they eventually returned me to Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz.”

Apart from the absolute prohibition against torture in both international and Iranian law, these abuses directly violate Iran’s commitments under international covenants such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which protects freedom of expression. Iranian law, however, has serious gaps on the issue, due to vague, catch-all conditions attached to freedom of expression: Iran’s constitution does not protect expressions deemed “harmful to the principles of Islam or the rights of the public” (Article 24), “injurious to others” or “detrimental to public interests” (Article 40).

Arrests and Sentencing Across Provinces

In just the last four and half months since January 2025, Iranian authorities have arrested or prosecuted at least 19 writers, poets, and cultural activists across Khuzestan, Lorestan, Tehran, and Isfahan. Known cases include:

Yousef Sadeh-Nejad, an Arab poet, was arrested on January 1, 2025, and transferred to Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz.

Khalil Mohammadi, a poet, and Kiumars Mirzabeigi, a writer and researcher, were summoned and interrogated by the Intelligence Ministry in Lorestan province after participating in a local cultural ceremony (Ager Nowruzi) in the village of Hezarkhani on January 6, 2025.

Saeed Esmail Mazraeh, a writer and researcher from Ahvaz, was arrested at his home by Intelligence Ministry agents on January 7, 2025. His digital devices were confiscated, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Ahmad Derakhshan, a writer and schoolteacher, was sentenced by Branch 2 of the Karaj Revolutionary Court on January 15, 2025, to one year in prison, two years’ prohibition from social group activities, a travel ban, and dismissal from public service.

Mostafa Jamal, an Arabic-language poet, and Ahlam Bandar, a cultural activist, were detained on January 17, 2025.

Morteza Salimian, a poet from Zarrinshahr, was arrested at his workplace by agents of the Ministry of Intelligence on January 17, 2025. He suffered a heart attack in Zarrin Shahr Prison and spent five days in the hospital’s ICU. He remains in Dastgerd Prison, denied family visits, and faces charges including “acting against national security,” “insulting religious sanctities,” and “insulting the Supreme Leader.” His protest poetry has been cited as evidence for these charges.

Adnan Ebadi, a cultural activist from Ahvaz, was arrested on February 7, 2025, and reportedly subjected to severe torture.

Sakineh (Simin) Asoudi, a blind poet from Eslamshahr, was summoned and charged on January 26, 2025 for social media posts allegedly “disturbing public opinion.”

Mehregan Namavar, a poet from Dehdasht, was arrested by security forces on March 1, 2025. The charges against him remain unknown.

Fouad Keshavarz, a Kurdish artist, was arrested by Ministry of Intelligence agents in the city on March 15, 2025, after he performed several epic Kurdish songs during a Nowruz celebration in the town of Saheb. His arrest was carried out without a judicial warrant, and at the time of detention, he was denied access to a lawyer and contact with his family. He was temporarily released after posting bail.

Five poets and journalists—Mandana Sadeghi, Arash Ghaleh-Golab, Kourosh Karampour, Farzaneh Yahya-Abadi, and Reza Mohammadi (Sadeghi’s husband)—were collectively sentenced by Branch 1 of the Abadan Revolutionary Court to over 10 years and 9 months in prison on March 17, 2025.

Faramarz Se-dehi, a poet and member of the Iranian Writers’ Association, was sentenced on April 17, 2025, to over 22 months in prison for “insulting the Supreme Leader” and “propaganda against the state.” His home was searched, and his mobile phone and books were confiscated.

Saruveh Pourmohammadi, a Kurdish writer and language teacher, and board member of the Noujin Cultural and Social Association, was imprisoned on April 19, 2025, to serve a 5-year sentence. Originally sentenced to 10 years in November 2023 for “membership in a group aiming to disrupt national security,” her sentence was reduced upon appeal. She had been previously detained in February 2023 while advocating for detained colleagues.

Deliberate Denial of Medical Care

Several detainees have reported torture and the deliberate denial of medical care in detention and prison:

Poets Mostafa Helichi and Reza Hezbavi, arrested in December 2024 in Ahvaz, were severely tortured during over a month of detention by the Cyber Police (FATA). They remain in poor health under dire conditions in Sheiban Prison.

Abbas Vahedian Shahrudi, a writer and civil activist, continues to serve his prison sentence at Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad without separation of inmates by offense. He has been denied medical care and contact with family despite serious health concerns.