Grave Concerns for the Safety of Political Prisoners and Detainees in Iran

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) is gravely concerned about the safety and condition of political prisoners and detainees as military attacks on Iranian cities intensify.

We call on governments worldwide and international organizations to urgently use every available diplomatic and political channel to press Iranian authorities to release all political prisoners and detainees and to ensure that no executions are carried out during this period of conflict.

We further call on all parties to refrain from any actions that could endanger the safety of vulnerable prisoners and detainees. Prisons are protected facilities under international humanitarian law during wartime. The rights, safety, and humane treatment of all prisoners and detainees must be fully protected in accordance with international law.

The Islamic Republic has a history of using the shadow of war and crises to carry out abuses in prisons and retaliate against political prisoners. At a time when access to independent information about detention facilities has become nearly impossible, there are serious fears that judicial and prison authorities may escalate mistreatment, particularly against those held on politically motivated charges.

We are particularly alarmed by the fate of tens of thousands of individuals recently detained during nationwide protests, many of whom remain forcibly disappeared. Many political prisoners who were previously sentenced to death following grossly unfair trials are at risk of secret executions.

We are deeply concerned about the renewed use of vague and baseless “national security” and “espionage” charges—tactics previously deployed during the 12-Day War in June 2025—to justify harsh sentences, including the death penalty, as a means of terrorizing the population and suppressing dissent.

Prisoners remain largely in the dark about the ongoing military developments. During the 12-day attacks, when Evin Prison was unlawfully targeted by Israeli strikes, authorities failed to evacuate detainees despite known risks. Instead, some prisoners were violently transferred, while some were injured and subjected to abusive treatment.

The safety of the prisoners and detainees in Iran must be protected and prioritized.