February 12, 2026

Over 200 Schoolchildren Killed by Security Forces in Iran: ‘They’ve Effectively Massacred an Entire School’

Families Forced to Carry Out Secret Burials, Banned from Publicly Mentioning Their Children’s Names

Teacher Associations Across Iran Express Outrage, Call for International Action

February 12, 2026 — At least 216 children were killed during the Islamic Republic’s brutal crackdown on protesters in January 2026, when Iranian security forces unleashed live ammunition, military-grade weapons, knives, and machetes to kill thousands of protesting civilians.

Hundreds of children have also been arbitrarily detained, subjected to enforced disappearance, and denied access to their families and legal counsel.

“If the global community fails to respond decisively when more than 200 schoolchildren are gunned down and buried in secret, it enables the gravest of crimes to be committed with impunity,” said Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

“Hundreds of children are dead. Hundreds more are in detention and at grave risk of terrible abuses in state custody. This is a human rights emergency. The international community must urgently apply coordinated diplomatic and political pressure to demand the immediate release of all detained children and launch independent investigations to ensure accountability for their killings,” Ghandehari said.

The number of children killed and detained represents only what is known at this time. Due to the massive scale of the state’s violence across the country, ongoing repression, and the widespread communication blackouts, the full death toll is expected to increase. Overall, so far, HRANA has confirmed at least 6,506 protesters killed, in addition to the 215 children, with an additional 11,730 deaths under review.

CHRI calls on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran, UNICEF, and governments worldwide to:

  • Forcefully condemn the lethal targeting of children by the Islamic Republic’s security forces;
  • Impose targeted sanctions and pursue prosecution under universal jurisdiction of all state officials involved in the ordering or carrying out of these killings;
  • Demand the immediate disclosure of the names, locations, and status of all detained children, and provide immediate access to their families and chosen lawyers;
  • Demand the immediate release of all children detained during the recent protests;
  • Refer Iran’s crimes against children to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and its conduct to international mechanisms on enforced disappearances.

Teacher Organizations Across Iran Express Rage and Grief Over Killings

On February 8, 2026, the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations released the names of 200 schoolchildren despite intense pressure and threats from the Iranian authorities to keep them silent, and called on international bodies, including UNICEF, the United Nations, and the UN Human Rights Council, to uphold their responsibility to protect children, investigate these grave violations, and hold the Islamic Republic accountable.

These 200 children, each a student with dreams, rights, and a future, were taken by bullets, deprivation, and systematic violence. Their deaths are not isolated tragedies; they are the result of a deliberate policy that has rendered childhood, education, and life itself expendable.

“After extinguishing their lives, the authorities tried to erase their memory: banning the mention of their names, carrying out secret burials, and denying the truth of their killing.”

Mohammad Habibi, a prominent labor activist, teacher, and spokesperson for the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations, said: 

With the number reaching 200, they have, effectively, massacred an entire school. Imagine this: the school bell rings, but the yard is empty. 200 students. 200 backpacks. 200 futures laid to rest beneath the soil. This list is the failing report card of a government that answered questions with bullets.

“Every day we tell ourselves that this will be the last list…But tomorrow morning, new names arrive again.”

“The Islamic Republic still has no language for dialogue with the nation other than fire and punishment.”

The Iranian Teachers’ Trade Association in Tehran said in a statement on January 31, 2026: 

“After nearly half a century of rule, the Islamic Republic still has no language for dialogue with the nation other than fire and punishment. Once again, the regime is attempting—through media propaganda and recycled “foreign agents” narratives, a worn-out and failed tactic tested since the 1980s—to wash the stain of these atrocities from its hands; oblivious to the fact that these lies are no longer even believable to the regime’s few remaining supporters.

“In less than a week, one of the bloodiest chapters of repression in contemporary Iranian history has unfolded. Tens of thousands of children, women, and men have been drenched in blood, and thousands more remain in security detention centers and prisons under the most inhumane conditions.”

“Continued presence of security, clerical, and Basij forces in schools amounts to a final blow to the education system.”

In a statement on February 11, 2026, the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations reported the presence of government forces inside schools following the street crackdown, citing testimonies that point to a systematic nationwide pattern.

“According to incoming reports, following the protests of January 8 and 9, schools have effectively become backyards of security institutions. Eyewitnesses report that individuals outside the educational staff—introduced as Basij forces, religious preachers, and plainclothes agents—have entered schools with pre-arranged agendas.

“Their mission, according to reports, has not been education but rather ‘ideological screening’ and the exertion of psychological pressure on students. These actions have transformed schools, which should serve as a child’s ‘second home’ and safe haven, into centers of tension and fear.

“Repeated interrogations, threatening questions, and the cultivation of a sense of ‘constant surveillance’ have effectively shifted schools from supportive institutions into sources of threat. Psychologists and school counselors, in messages to the Council, have warned that this trend is creating a sense of “institutional rejection”—a condition in which students perceive themselves not as valued members of the school community but as “security subjects.”

“An immediate consequence of this situation, according to reports, has been a rise in school absenteeism and a sharp decline in academic motivation.

“We call for the immediate withdrawal of all non-educational personnel from schools. Schools are not barracks. End the militarization of the educational environment so that schools can once again become safe spaces for Iran’s children.”

“The ruling authorities bear direct responsibility for the massacre.”

In a statement on January 31, 2026, the Teachers’ Trade Association in Harsin said: 

“For more than four decades, we, the suffering people of Iran, have cried out in simple, understandable language with a clear voice that the lives of Iranians have revolved around poverty, hardship, insult, humiliation, the erosion of human dignity, and the decline of social values! Wake up and, before it is too late, listen to the voices of the angry, desperate, and protesting people. 

“Yet, you have paid no attention to the protests of the people, the gatherings of retirees, the dissenting groups, and their legitimate demands, and have instead driven the very foundation of people’s lives into tragedies of massacres and continuous bloody repression.”

“Accordingly, the Council clearly states that:

    1. The ruling authorities bear direct responsibility for the massacre and bloody repression of the people and must, instead of spreading lies and shifting blame, be held accountable for these crimes before the Iranian public and independent international bodies.
    2. All detainees, including students, teachers, and labor and civil activists, must be released immediately and unconditionally.
    3. The militarization of schools, universities, and educational spaces must cease immediately. Education is not a battlefield.
    4. We call on all awakened consciences around the world to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran and not remain silent in the face of this state brutality.

“History has taught us that justice ultimately prevails, and those who today order repression will be cast into the dustbin of history and will inevitably be held accountable. What matters is which side of history we choose to stand on, the side of justice and enduring legacy, or the side of despots and oppressors.”

The Gilan Teachers’ Trade Association in Gilan Province also condemned the use of violence in a statement on February 3, 2026, saying: 

“It is self-evident that peaceful protest is the undeniable right of the people. Continued repression will not resolve the existing crises; rather, it will deepen social divisions and intensify public suffering and mistrust. The only path out of the current situation is respect for the fundamental rights of the people, listening to the voices of protesters, and adherence to the principles of justice, law, and human dignity.”

The following list was published by the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations and includes the names of 200 schoolchildren who were killed by the Islamic Republic’s security forces during protests:

  1. ابوالفضل دهقانی — Abolfazl Dehghani
  2. امیر علی پرویزی — Amir Ali Parvizi
  3. مصطفی سرافراز اردکانی — Mostafa Sarafraz Ardakani
  4. امیرحسین دولت‌آبادی — Amir Hossein Dolatabadi
  5. کیاوش میرقاسمی — Kiavash Mirghasemi
  6. غزل جان‌قربان — Ghazal Janghorban
  7. محمدرضا مدنی — Mohammad Reza Madani
  8. بهار حسینی — Bahar Hosseini
  9. طاها صفری — Taha Safari
  10. امیرحسام خدایاری — Amirhesam Khodayari
  11. مصطفی فلاحی — Mostafa Fallahi
  12. امیرعلی حیدری — Amir Ali Heydari
  13. سینا اشکبوسی — Sina Ashkboosi
  14. مهرداد صادقی — Mehrdad Sadeghi
  15. بنیامین محمدی — Benyamin Mohammadi
  16. ابوالفضل بیگ‌محمدی — Abolfazl Big-Mohammadi
  17. آرنیکا دباغ — Arnika Dabbagh
  18. امیرسالار بهمنی‌نژاد — Amirsalar Bahmaninejad
  19. ابوالفضل بختیارپور دورکی — Abolfazl Bakhtiarpour Dorki
  20. برنا دهقانی — Borna Dehghani
  21. ابوالفضل باجول — Abolfazl Bajoul
  22. ریبین مرادی — Rêbin Moradi
  23. ملینا اسدی — Melina Asadi
  24. بهار شادمهری — Bahar Shadmehri
  25. آرین قاسمی — Arian Ghasemi
  26. نارنین‌زهرا صالحی — Narnin-Zahra Salehi
  27. رهام سعادتی — Roham Saadati
  28. جبار پناهی آزاد — Jabbar Panahi Azad
  29. کیمیا کامیاب — Kimia Kamyab
  30. میلاد حسن‌زاده — Milad Hassanzadeh
  31. آرمین سلطان‌محمدی — Armin Soltan-Mohammadi
  32. فائزه ایزدی — Faezeh Izadi
  33. دیاکو محمدی — Diako Mohammadi
  34. آرمین وفایی — Armin Vafaei
  35. مانی شفیعی — Mani Shafiei
  36. امیرمهدی کشاورز — Amir Mehdi Keshavarz
  37. مهدی گنج‌دانش — Mehdi Ganjdanesh
  38. طاها نادری — Taha Naderi
  39. معین تقی‌پور — Moein Taghipour
  40. پویا جعفری — Pouya Jafari
  41. علی اباذری — Ali Abazari
  42. محمدحسین پرنون — Mohammadhossein Parnoun
  43. علی مهری — Ali Mehri
  44. شایان اسدی — Shayan Asadi
  45. ماهان رستمی — Mahan Rostami
  46. علی‌محمد صادقی — Ali-Mohammad Sadeghi
  47. ابوالفضل عزیزی — Abolfazl Azizi
  48. جاوید رضایی — Javid Rezaei
  49. حذیفه اوستاخ — Hozeyfeh Ostakh
  50. نیما نجفی — Nima Najafi
  51. آرین عشقی — Arian Eshghi
  52. سعید رضایی — Saeed Rezaei
  53. مسعود کریم — Masoud Karim
  54. محمد یاسین داودنبی — Mohammad Yasin Davood Nabi
  55. آنیلا ابوطالبیان — Anila Aboutalebian
  56. غزل دمرچلی — Ghazal Damarcheli
  57. مەهنا دودوشکانی — Mehna Doodoshkani
  58. مصطفی میرزایی — Mostafa Mirzaei
  59. آروین سالمی‌راد — Arvin Salemi-Rad
  60. مهدی مختاری بایگی — Mehdi Mokhtari Bayegi
  61. ابوالفضل قلعه‌گری — Abolfazl Ghaleh-Gari
  62. عباس کلهر — Abbas Kalaher
  63. امیررضا نوروزی — Amir Reza Norouzi
  64. امیرحسین قراگزلی — Amirhossein Gharaghezli
  65. ابوالفضل شیخ‌ویسی — Abolfazl Sheikh-Veisi
  66. ایوالفضل جاهدی — Ivalfazl Jahedi
  67. سیما ملکی — Sima Maleki
  68. سام صحبت‌زاده — Sam Sohbatzadeh
  69. امیرحسین حضرتی — Amir Hossein Hazrati
  70. امیرحسین دونلو — Amirhossein Donlou
  71. امیرعلی قنبرزاده — Amir Ali Ghanbarzadeh
  72. مهدی ضیایی — Mehdi Ziaei
  73. نیما عباسی یزدی — Nima Abbasi Yazdi
  74. بنیامین علیزاده — Benyamin Alizadeh
  75. رضا غیاثی — Reza Ghiasi
  76. متین عباسی — Matin Abbasi
  77. کامران علیزاده — Kamran Alizadeh
  78. علی آرمند — Ali Armand
  79. سهند ناصری کتکی — Sahand Nasseri Kataki
  80. مسیح شاهوردی — Masih Shahvardi
  81. امیرحسین مرادی — Amirhossein Moradi
  82. نازنین اسمی‌خانی — Nazanin Esmikhani
  83. ابوالفضل نوروزی — Abolfazl Norouzi
  84. مهیار کاکازاده — Mahyar Kakazadeh
  85. سودا اکرمی‌فر — Soda Akramifar
  86. هێمن محمدی — Hêman Mohammadi
  87. محمدحسین ساریخانی — Mohammadhossein Sarikhani
  88. ایمان فرعی — Iman Far’i
  89. مسیح بیگدکی — Masih Bigdaki
  90. نیما جعفری — Nima Jafari
  91. میلاد تیموری — Milad Teymouri
  92. امیرمحمد لطفی — Amir Mohammad Lotfi
  93. محمدپویا کریم‌آبادی — Mohammad Pouya Karimabadi
  94. سهیل فتوحی — Soheil Fotouhi
  95. اسرا طاوسی‌نیا — Esra Tavousinia
  96. سامیار علی‌پور — Samyar Alipour
  97. ثنا توسنگی — Sana Tousangi
  98. محمدمهدی صفری — Mohammad Mehdi Safari
  99. ساجده کریمی — Sajedeh Karimi
  100. امیرعباس مومنی — Amirabbas Momeni
  101. ایلیا قدسی — Ilya Ghoddusi
  102. پرنیان دلیری‌آبکناری — Parnian Deliri-Abkenari
  103. ارشیا عسکری — Arshia Askari
  104. محمد طاها سپهوند — Mohammad Taha Sepahvand
  105. امیرحسین محمدزاده — Amirhossein Mohammadzadeh
  106. ابوالفضل موسوی — Abolfazl Mousavi
  107. رضا امیری — Reza Amiri
  108. امیرعلی ذاکری — Amir Ali Zakari
  109. یلدا محمدخانی — Yalda Mohammadi
  110. ستایش صمدی — Setayesh Samadi
  111. عرفان حسن‌نژاد — Erfan Hassannejad
  112. احمد رعنایی — Ahmad Ranaei
  113. رضا کاووسی — Reza Kavousi
  114. نیما کدخدایی — Nima Kadkhodaei
  115. محمد یزدانی — Mohammad Yazdani
  116. امیرحسین سرتیپی — Amirhossein Sartipi
  117. سجاد خالق‌زاده — Sajjad Khaleghzadeh
  118. پارسا بیرانوند — Parsa Beiranvand
  119. پارسا لرستانی — Parsa Lorestani
  120. امیرمحمد سگوند — Amir Mohammad Sagvand
  121. نیما نینواپور — Nima Ninavapour
  122. نیما عباسی — Nima Abbasi
  123. ابوالفضل رجایی — Abolfazl Rajaei
  124. رامتین میرزادخت — Ramtin Mirzadokht
  125. نیوشا حمیدی — Niousha Hamidi
  126. پارسا امینی — Parsa Amini
  127. کسری وفاپور — Kasra Vafapour
  128. امیرعلی فلاح‌پور — Amir Ali Fallahpour
  129. امیرمسعود احمدی — Amir Masoud Ahmadi
  130. شیوا جاوید — Shiva Javid
  131. محمدرضا علیزاده‌نسب — Mohammadreza Alizadeh-Nasab
  132. مهرداد ابراهیمی — Mehrdad Ebrahimi
  133. مانی هداوند — Mani Hadavand
  134. ابوالفضل وحیدی — Abolfazl Vahidi
  135. سودابه سربندی — Soudabeh Sarbandi
  136. رضا مرادی — Reza Moradi
  137. پویا درخشان — Pouya Derakhshan
  138. مبین یعقوب‌زاده — Mobin Yaghoubzadeh
  139. پارسا معدنچیان — Parsa Madanchian
  140. سام افشاری — Sam Afshari
  141. عرفان فرجی — Erfan Faraji
  142. پدرام خالویی — Pedram Khalouei
  143. طاها هوشیار — Taha Houshyar
  144. امیرعباس رضابخش — Amirabbas Rezabakhsh
  145. علی غلاملو — Ali Gholamloo
  146. فردوسی شهریار — Ferdowsi Shahryar
  147. علی‌اصغر حسینی — Ali-Asghar Hosseini
  148. زهرا معبودی‌زرنق — Zahra Maboodi-Zarnagh
  149. علی‌رضا ولی‌پور — Alireza Valipour
  150. حسن مقامی — Hassan Moghami
  151. حسین کایدی — Hossein Kaidi
  152. علی حسن‌زاده — Ali Hassanzadeh
  153. امیرعلی پهلوان‌زاده — Amir Ali Pahlavanzadeh
  154. امیرعلی صیامی — Amir Ali Siamy
  155. امیرعلی یحیایی — Amir Ali Yahyaei
  156. رسول کدیوریان — Rasoul Kadivarian
  157. رضا کدیوریان — Reza Kadivarian
  158. محمد نوری — Mohammad Nouri
  159. امیر یکتائی‌یگانه — Amir Yektaei-Yeganeh
  160. محمدرضا قلی‌وند — Mohammadreza Gholivand
  161. علی‌رضا پارسافر — Alireza Parsafar
  162. آرش احمدوند — Arash Ahmadvand
  163. سینا لواسانی — Sina Lavasani
  164. آیناز رحیمی حاجی‌آبادی — Ainaz Rahimi Hajiabadi
  165. طاها صادقی گزنی — Taha Sadeghi Ghazni
  166. محمد امین اکبریان — Mohammad Amin Akbarian
  167. سهیل الماسی — Soheil Almasi
  168. علی یغمورلو — Ali Yaghmourlou
  169. علی محمدی — Ali Mohammadi
  170. محمدصالح کنشلو — Mohammad Saleh Koneshlou
  171. جواد کاظمی — Javad Kazemi
  172. محمد سلطانی‌فر — Mohammad Soltani-Far
  173. علی امیردادی — Ali Amirdadi
  174. محمد متین باقری — Mohammad Matin Bagheri
  175. مهدی مهمدی کرتلایی — Mehdi Mohamadi Kartalaei
  176. فاطمه‌رها تاجیان — Fatemeh-Raha Tajian
  177. اسماعیل پیشرو — Esmail Pishro
  178. محمد ابراهیم بختیاری — Mohammad Ebrahim Bakhtiari
  179. امیر حسین سرباز — Amir Hossein Sarbaz
  180. سروش اسحاقی — Soroush Eshaghi
  181. آرمان گرجیان — Arman Gorjian
  182. علیرضا سیدی — Alireza Seydi
  183. علیرضا صیدی — Alireza Seidi
  184. یاسین الهی — Yasin Elahi
  185. نوید ناظمی ملکی — Navid Nazemi Maleki
  186. یزدان افروغ — Yazdan Forough
  187. ابوالفضل یغموری — Abolfazl Yaghmouri
  188. محمد رضا قربانی — Mohammadreza Ghorbani
  189. مانی صفرپور — Mani Safarpour
  190. سمیرا خانی — Samira Khani
  191. حسنی شهدوستی — Hasani Shahdosti
  192. امیرعلی مولایی — Amirali Molaei
  193. امیرمهدی نعمتی‌نژاد — Amir Mehdi Nemati-Nejad
  194. ملیکا شاهمرادی — Melika Shahmoradi
  195. امیرعلی موذنی — Amirali Mozani
  196. آروین مرادی — Arvin Moradi
  197. عرشیا نرج‌آبادی — Arshia Narj-Abadi
  198. امیریکتا — Amir Yekta
  199. علی مناتی — Ali Manati
  200. دانیال داداشیار رازلیقی — Danial Dadashyar Razlighi

