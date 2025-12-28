UN: Iran Must Stop Execution of 67-Year-Old Iranian Woman

“What we see here is a mockery of justice that falls far short of the most basic international standards.”

At least 52 individuals currently facing death penalty for sham national security offences

December 28, 2025 — Top UN experts have called for the immediate halt to the execution of Zahra Shahbaz Tabari, a 67-year-old electrical engineer detained in Lakan Prison in Rasht.

Tabari was sentenced to death on October 25, 2025, by the Revolutionary Court of Rasht for baghi (armed rebellion), based on blatantly insufficient evidence and after a grossly unfair trial.

Citing the arrest at Tabari’s home without a warrant, prolonged interrogation and solitary confinement, confessions extracted under pressure, the denial of access to independent counsel, and a trial that lasted less than 10 minutes, the UN experts stated:

“The severe procedural violations in this case—including the unlawful deprivation of her liberty, the denial of effective legal representation, the extraordinarily brief trial, the lack of adequate time to prepare a defence, and the use of evidence that appears insufficient to support a charge of baghi—render any resulting conviction unsafe.”

The UN experts added:

“Ms. Tabari’s case shows a pattern of serious violations of international human rights law regarding fair trial guarantees and the inappropriate use of capital punishment for broad and ill-defined national security offences.

“Criminalising women’s activism for gender equality and treating such expression as evidence of armed rebellion constitutes a grave form of gender discrimination.”

The UN noted that Tabari’s case represents one of at least 52 individuals currently facing the death penalty for broadly applied national security offences, including baghi, moharebeh (waging war against God), corruption on earth, and espionage.

Other women political prisoners have also faced execution for baghi, including the Iranian activist Pakhshan Azizi.

The use of the death penalty in the Islamic Republic has surged to levels not seen in many years, and includes the increased use of the death penalty in political cases as a tool to silence dissent and intimidate the population. More individuals are executed in Iran on a per capita basis than in any other country in the world.

The Islamic Republic’s application of the death penalty violates every single international standard and law on the use of capital punishment. It is applied after grossly unfair trials in which due process had been blatantly denied, it is used on a mass scale for political offenses, religious charges, and drug crimes that are forbidden under international law, and it is carried out disproportionally against members of minority groups and against juvenile offenders.

Read the full UN press statement below:

UN experts urge Iran to halt execution of a 67-year-old Iranian woman

23 December 2025

GENEVA – Iran must immediately stop the execution of Zahra Shahbaz Tabari, a 67-year-old electrical engineer detained in Lakan Prison in Rasht, UN experts* said today.

“Ms. Tabari’s case shows a pattern of serious violations of international human rights law regarding fair trial guarantees and the inappropriate use of capital punishment for broad and ill-defined national security offences,” the experts said.

Tabari was sentenced to death on 25 October 2025 by the Revolutionary Court of Rasht for baghi (armed rebellion against the foundations of the Islamic Republic of Iran) based on two pieces of evidence: a piece of cloth bearing the slogan ‘Woman, Resistance, Freedom’—a popular slogan from the 2022 protests—and an unpublished audio message. Authorities alleged she planned to install the cloth as a public banner to challenge the State.

Tabari was arrested during a raid on her home without a judicial warrant. She was interrogated for a month while held in solitary confinement and pressured to confess to taking up arms against the State and to membership in an opposition group. The trial, conducted via video conference, lasted less than 10 minutes.

The experts said Tabari had been denied access to a lawyer of her choosing and was represented by a court-appointed lawyer. The death sentence was issued immediately following the brief hearing.

“The severe procedural violations in this case—including the unlawful deprivation of her liberty, the denial of effective legal representation, the extraordinarily brief trial, the lack of adequate time to prepare a defence, and the use of evidence that appears insufficient to support a charge of baghi—render any resulting conviction unsafe,” the experts said.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, ratified by Iran in 1975, restricts the death penalty to ‘most serious crimes’, interpreted as intentional killing.

“This case involves no intentional killing and contains numerous procedural violations. To execute Tabari under these circumstances would constitute arbitrary execution,” the experts warned. “Criminalising women’s activism for gender equality and treating such expression as evidence of armed rebellion constitutes a grave form of gender discrimination,” they added.

“The debate around capital punishment has evolved to whether the death penalty per se constitutes a violation of international human rights law. But the way Iran’s judiciary sentences people to death is far removed from such legal discourse,” the experts said.

“What we see here is a mockery of justice that falls far short of the most basic international standards.”

“When a State exercises its power to take away life, it must meet corresponding obligations to rigorously follow due process guarantees, ensure complete transparency, and limit the scope of application to cases involving intentional killing” they said.

Tabari’s case represents one of at least 52 individuals currently facing the death penalty for broadly applied national security offences, including baghi, moharebeh (waging war against God), corruption on earth, and espionage.

Other women political prisoners have also faced execution for baghi. Some of these death sentences have been overturned, but Iranian activist Pakhshan Azizi is currently facing the death penalty for baghi.

“Iran’s systematic use of the death penalty for vaguely defined national security offences represents a serious departure from its international legal obligations,” the experts said.

The experts are in contact with Iranian authorities seeking immediate intervention to prevent this arbitrary execution.

*The experts include: