Opinion: Iran is already ramping up its next war. Guess who the ‘enemy’ is.

The Islamic Republic is determined to extinguish any internal challenge to its rule.

This article was originally published in the Washington Post.

By Karen Kramer, the deputy director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, and Esfandiar Aban, a senior researcher at the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

March 25, 2026

The bombs are still falling, and the Islamic Republic’s future is uncertain, but one thing is already clear: The Iranian regime is preparing for its next war — against its own citizens.