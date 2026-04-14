30 Legal Groups Call for Immediate Release of Detained Iranian Human Rights Lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh and Her Husband Reza Khandan

A coalition of 30 international legal organizations has issued a joint letter calling for the immediate and unconditional release of prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, warning that her detention is part of a sustained campaign to silence independent legal advocacy in Iran.

Security agents affiliated with the Ministry of Intelligence arrested Sotoudeh at her home on the evening of April 1, 2026, and transferred her to an undisclosed location. Authorities also seized electronic devices belonging to her and her husband, including laptops and mobile phones.

Her husband, Reza Khandan, has been imprisoned since December 2024 for his advocacy in support of women’s rights. He was previously arrested in 2019 for producing and distributing badges bearing the slogan “I oppose compulsory hijab.” The coalition has also called for Khandan’s release.

“Nasrin Sotoudeh’s case cannot be viewed in isolation. For well over a decade, she has been subjected to repeated arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, travel restrictions, professional sanctions, and other forms of judicial harassment in apparent retaliation for the legitimate exercise of her profession and her peaceful defense of fundamental rights,” the coalition said. “The continuing imprisonment of Reza Khandan reinforces the conclusion that the authorities are seeking to silence not only a renowned lawyer, but an entire family identified with peaceful resistance to repression.”

Sotoudeh is an award-winning lawyer who has been imprisoned multiple times in connection with her human rights work. She has represented numerous political prisoners, including activists and women prosecuted for opposing mandatory veiling laws, and has received widespread international recognition for her advocacy.

She was released in 2021 on medical grounds. According to her family, Sotoudeh suffers from a heart condition, raising serious concerns about her health and safety as authorities continue to hold her incommunicado.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) calls on the United Nations and governments worldwide to urgently press Iranian authorities to disclose the whereabouts of Nasrin Sotoudeh and to ensure her immediate and unconditional release, along with her husband, Reza Khandan

Read the full letter by 30 legal organizations below.

To:

Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite

UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers

Ms. Mary Lawlor

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights Defenders

Ms. Mai Sato

UN Special Rapporteur on the Islamic Republic of Iran

Mr. Alain Berset

Secretary General of the Council of Europe

Mr. Michael O’Flaherty

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe

Ms. Roberta Metsola

President of the European Parliament

Mr. António Costa

President of the European Council

Ms. Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

Ms. Kaja Kallas

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission

Mr. Javier Zarzalejos

President LIBE Committee of the European Parliament

EEAS Iran Division

Re: Urgent call for intervention concerning the renewed arrest of Nasrin Sotoudeh and the continuing detention of Reza Khandan

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

The undersigned organisations of the Coalition for the International Day of the Endangered Lawyer express their gravest concern at the renewed arrest of Nasrin Sotoudeh, one of Iran’s most prominent human rights lawyers and one of the most respected members of the international legal community. According to multiple recent reports, during the night of 1–2 April 2026 Ms Sotoudeh was arrested at her home in Tehran by agents reportedly affiliated with the Ministry of Intelligence, her electronic devices were confiscated, and she was taken to an undisclosed location. Her family were not promptly informed of her whereabouts, and the legal basis for her detention has not been transparently communicated.

The Coalition is equally concerned by the continuing detention of Reza Khandan, Ms Sotoudeh’s husband and himself a human rights defender. Mr Khandan has been detained since 13 December 2024 and is currently held in Evin Prison in connection with his peaceful advocacy, including opposition to compulsory veiling rules. His detention, together with the renewed targeting of Ms Sotoudeh, demonstrates a broader pattern of pressure directed not only at a lawyer because of her professional and human rights work, but also at her family because of their peaceful civic engagement.

Nasrin Sotoudeh’s case cannot be viewed in isolation. For well over a decade, she has been subjected to repeated arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, travel restrictions, professional sanctions and other forms of judicial harassment in apparent retaliation for the legitimate exercise of her profession and her peaceful defence of fundamental rights. She has represented political prisoners, women prosecuted for opposing compulsory hijab laws, journalists, religious and ethnic minorities, children facing the death penalty, and other persons at acute risk of injustice. Her arrest in October 2023 while attending the funeral of Armita Garawand, and the international outcry that followed, already showed the determination of the Iranian authorities to punish independent lawyers and human rights defenders who refuse to be silenced.

This latest arrest, taken together with the continuing imprisonment of Reza Khandan, raises serious concerns under the most basic international standards protecting liberty, fair trial rights, privacy, freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and the independence of the legal profession. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights prohibits arbitrary arrest and detention and protects the rights to a fair hearing, privacy, expression, assembly and association. The UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders affirms both the right of every person to promote and strive for the protection of human rights and the State’s duty to protect those who do so. The UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers and the recently adopted Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer require that lawyers be able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference, and make clear that lawyers must not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes by reason of discharging their functions.

The Coalition therefore calls, in the strongest possible terms, for the following measures:

The immediate disclosure of Nasrin Sotoudeh’s whereabouts and legal status; The immediate and unconditional access for Ms Sotoudeh to legal counsel of her own choosing, to her family, and to any medical care she may require; The immediate and unconditional release of Nasrin Sotoudeh, and the dropping of any charges brought against her in connection with her lawful professional and human rights activities; The immediate release of Reza Khandan and an end to reprisals against members of Ms Sotoudeh’s family; An end to all forms of harassment, intimidation and judicial persecution directed at lawyers and human rights defenders in Iran; and An urgent public and diplomatic intervention by the relevant United Nations, Council of Europe and European Union institutions.

An attack on Nasrin Sotoudeh is not merely an attack on an individual lawyer of exceptional courage and integrity. It is an attack on the independence of the legal profession, on the right of every person to an effective defence, and on the very possibility of safeguarding rights through law. The continuing imprisonment of Reza Khandan reinforces the conclusion that the authorities are seeking to silence not only a renowned lawyer, but an entire family identified with peaceful resistance to repression. Such conduct demands a prompt, principled and public response. We respectfully urge you to intervene as a matter of priority.

Yours faithfully,

SIGNATORIES

Avocats Sans Frontières France

Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (Conseil des Barreaux Européens, CCBE)

Défense Sans Frontières – Avocats Solidaires

Democratic Lawyers of Switzerland (DJS-JDS)

Deutscher Anwaltverein (German Bar Association)

European Association of Lawyers for Democracy and World Human Rights (ELDH)

European Criminal Bar Association

Institut des Droits de l’Homme des Avocats Européens

Institut des Droits de l’Homme du Barreau de Bordeaux

Institut des Droits Humains du Barreau de Bruxelles

International Association of People’s Lawyers

International Association of Russian Advocates

International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI)

International Observatory of Lawyers at Risk (OIAD)

Lawyers for Lawyers

Lawyers For the Rule of Law

Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada

Magistrats Européens pour la Démocratie et les Libertés (MEDEL)

New York City Bar Association

Orde van Vlaamse Balies (OVB)

Ordine degli Avvocati di Venezia

Ordre des avocats de Genève (ODAGE)

Progressive Lawyers’ Association (ÇHD)

Rechtsanwaltskammer Berlin

Republikanischer Anwältinnen – und Anwälteverein e.V. (RAV)

The Defense Commission of the Barcelona Bar

The Foundation Day of the Endangered Lawyer

The Law Society of England and Wales

Unione delle Camere Penali Italiane

Unione Forense per la Tutela dei Diritti Umani