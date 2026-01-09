Grave Concern That State Massacre of Protesters is Underway in Iran Amid Internet Blackout

Internet Shutdown Preventing Critical Info on Killings from Reaching World

January 9, 2026—The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) expresses grave and urgent concern for the protesters in Iran, who are under deadly fire from Islamic Republic security forces amid a nationwide internet blackout.

CHRI has received credible first-hand reports of hospitals packed with injured protesters in areas of Tehran, Mashhad, and Karaj. These are only the areas we have been able to receive information from; many other areas of the country may be similarly affected, particularly marginalized cities.

Killings have been reported throughout the country. CHRI has documented the use of live ammunition in multiple cities and violent assaults on hospitals by state security forces, and there are as yet unconfirmed reports of mass killings from last night, January 8. Plans for major protests again tonight, January 9, raise urgent concerns of many more mass casualties, especially given recent remarks by Islamic Republic leaders that the government would “not back down,” “saboteurs” would be shown “no leniency,” and protesters could face execution.

The complete Internet and communications shutdown in Iran is extremely alarming: the regime typically does this as a preface to the mass slaughter of protesters. In 2019, when protests broke out throughout the country, the Iranian authorities completely shut down the internet—and then proceeded to kill over 1000 protesters.

Government leaders worldwide, as well as top UN officials en masse, should be forcefully speaking out on this building catastrophe, recalling ambassadors from Tehran and communicating publicly, as well as through direct channels with Iranian diplomatic representatives, that the Islamic Republic will be held accountable for these unlawful deaths and other abuses, politically, economically, and legally.

Countries with embassies in Iran must actively monitor developments on the ground and use all available secure communications, including satellite internet access, to ensure that information on the situation can reach the international community. Diplomatic missions should also use their presence to press Iranian authorities to immediately halt the use of lethal force against protesters.

All efforts should be made to have major technology companies immediately and urgently initiate means to provide internet access to the Iranian people, so that they can communicate with each other and let the world know the atrocities the regime is committing. The technology is available; government and tech companies should urgently join forces to make it available inside Iran.

The Islamic Republic’s playbook is known: impose an internet and news blackout, conduct a mass slaughter to squash the protests, and then return to the status quo ante. The world should not stand by while that playbook is repeated.