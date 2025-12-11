December 11, 2025

Over 80 Iranian Lawyers Demand Transparency in Suspicious Death of Human Rights Lawyer Khosro Alikordi

Brother of Alikordi Summoned, Authorities Warn Activists Not to Give Any Speeches at Funeral

December 11, 2025 — A group of 81 lawyers, all inside Iran, have signed a public statement demanding full transparency regarding the suspicious death of Mashhad-based human rights lawyer Dr. Khosro Alikordi, whose body was discovered in his office on December 8, 2025. 

Provincial officials in Razavi Khorasan immediately attributed his death to a “heart attack,” citing the Forensic Medicine Organization, even as reports emerged of a tight security presence around the scene.

Alikordi was a prominent figure among Iran’s community of human rights defenders. Over the past several years, he had been repeatedly arrested, harassed, and threatened by security and judicial forces. His record included the defense of dozens of detained protesters and political defendants—among them the family of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, a teenager killed during the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising, and prominent activist Fatemeh Sepehri.

On December 9, 2025, 81 lawyers from across Iran issued a statement, reprinted in full below, demanding clarity on the circumstances of Alikordi’s death and pledging support to his family during what they called a necessary “truth-seeking process.”

One of the lawyers who signed the statement told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI): 

“One of the important reasons for issuing this statement and gathering so many signatures from lawyers inside Iran was that we wanted to create a safe environment for Mr. Alikordi’s family.

“Another important point was to demonstrate this solidarity and support to the security authorities and officials, which is significant alongside our support and accompaniment of Mr. Alikordi’s family.”

A source familiar with the situation in Mashhad told CHRI:

“Some civil and political activists who traveled to Mashhad in recent days to meet with Mr. Alikordi’s family were spoken to by security agents upon their arrival at the airport and told that they must not give speeches at Mr. Alikordi’s ceremony.”

“Lawyers in the Islamic Republic who try to defend basic legal and human rights face relentless harassment, arrest, and imprisonment by the state; in this context, it is critical that there be a thorough investigation into Khosro Alikordi’s death,” said Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI executive director.

“Lawyers are the last line of defense in Iran for the thousands of individuals unlawfully prosecuted, imprisoned, and even executed—their safety and ability to function independently must be defended,” Ghaemi said.

CHRI urges the international community, including the UN Special Rapporteurs on the situation of human rights defenders, on the independence of lawyers and judges, on peaceful assembly and association, on freedom of expression, and on Iran, as well as the International Bar Association’s (IBA) Human Rights Law Committee, to:

  • Closely monitor this case and demand a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into Khosro Alikordi’s death;
  • Demand that the Iranian authorities refrain from any judicial harassment or other punitive measures against Alikordi’s brother, the lawyer and academic Javad Alikordi, or any other member of Alikordi’s family;
  • Urge the authorities to refrain from any unlawful restrictions on Alikordi’s memorial services;
  • Call upon the authorities to ensure all documents, records, and medical or judicial reports related to Alikordi’s death be provided to his family and independent lawyers.

Following Khosro Alikordi’s burial in Sabzevar, Alikordi’s brother, the lawyer and academic Javad Alikordi, revealed that he had been summoned by the Mashhad Revolutionary Court via phone on December 10, 2025. 

In a public message, he described the summons as “an honor,” calling it evidence of his commitment to “truth, justice, and human responsibility.” He warned that if “silence is ever imposed” on him as well, the public must not forget the fate of the two brothers and should continue pressing for the truth.

Javad Alikordi himself was released from Vakilabad Prison in August 2025 under electronic monitoring. Earlier that year, in March 2025, he had been detained after an appeals court reinstated a previously suspended sentence. He had been convicted in December 2024 of “propaganda against the regime,” receiving a fine and two additional bans: a travel ban and a prohibition on online activity—penalties that triggered the enforcement of his suspended sentence.

Read the full text of the statement by the 81 lawyers below. 

Statement of Condolences, Sympathy, and Support for the Legal Rights of the Alikordi Family by a Large Group of the Country’s Lawyers

In the name of God

With utmost sorrow and grief, we express our condolences on the untimely loss of Dr. Khosro Alikordi to his esteemed family, colleagues, and all who knew and admired him.

The passing of this honorable lawyer is a painful and irreparable loss for the country’s legal community, and his memory will forever remain alive.

Alongside this profound grief, it is expected that the incident concerning his death be examined with precision and a fully technical and expert approach.

It is appropriate that all documents and relevant information be provided to Dr. Alikordi’s respected family as soon as possible so that all aspects of the matter may be clarified with complete transparency and without any ambiguity or omission, bringing solace to the grieving hearts of his family and colleagues.

We, as members of the country’s legal community, declare our readiness to accompany and support the Alikordi family in the process of truth-finding and safeguarding their rights.

Signatories, in alphabetical order:

  1. Azad Army
  2. Hassan Aghakhani
  3. Mohammad Hossein Aghasi
  4. Hejran Aghaei Kouhi
  5. Amir Ahmadi
  6. Mostafa Ahmadi
  7. Masoud Ahmadiyan
  8. Mostafa Ahmadiyan
  9. Anoush Ardevan
  10. Shahla Arouji
  11. Manzar Arouji
  12. Hassan Asadi Zeydabadi
  13. Nafiseh Eslami
  14. Babak Eslami Farsani
  15. Astar Ansaari
  16. Mehdi Ansari
  17. Parto Borhanpour
  18. Mahmoud Behzadi-Rad
  19. Milad Panahi-Pour
  20. Houshang Pourbabai
  21. Fereshteh Tabanian
  22. Hossein Taj
  23. Babak Tavana
  24. Behnam Hafezi-Moghadam
  25. Kourosh Hafezi-Moghadam
  26. Sajad Chatsarsefid
  27. Saeideh Hosseinzadeh
  28. Shadi Halimi
  29. Maryam Khojasteh
  30. Mahdokht Damghanpour
  31. Mostafa Daneshjoo
  32. Amir Salar Davoudi
  33. Payam Derafshan
  34. Farzaneh Dehghan
  35. Hana Zekri
  36. Esmail Rahimi
  37. Dariush Razmjooei
  38. Naseh Rezavi
  39. Amir Raeisian
  40. Elham Zeraatpisheh
  41. Farzaneh Zilabi
  42. Nazanin Salari
  43. Leila Sotoudeh
  44. Nasrin Sotoudeh
  45. Abdolfattah Soltani
  46. Seyed Mohammad Seyfzadeh
  47. Alireza Shoja
  48. Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani
  49. Hadi Sharifzadeh
  50. Leila Shefaei
  51. Maria Shafiei
  52. Alireza Sadeghi
  53. Bahar Sahraiyan
  54. Ramin Safarnia
  55. Mahrosh Farahmand
  56. Amin Adel Ahmadiyan
  57. Reza Arabzadeh
  58. Mohammad Hadi Erfanian
  59. Keyvan Azizi
  60. Gozizeh Alaei Ardalan
  61. Abolfazl Gholami
  62. Maziar Tatayi
  63. Mahmoud Taravat-Ravi
  64. Reza Tayebnia
  65. Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi
  66. Hojjat Kermani
  67. Seyed Mehdi Karimi Farsi
  68. Maryam Kian-Arsi
  69. Seyed Ali Mojtahedzadeh
  70. Parvin Moradi
  71. Loghman Moradi
  72. Osman Mazin
  73. Adel Moghaddas
  74. Manoosh Manouchehri
  75. Zahra Minouei
  76. Behnam Nazadi
  77. Abouzar Nasrollahi
  78. Mostafa Nili
  79. Farshid Yadollahi
  80. Hassan Younesi
  81. Fatemeh Ahmadzadeh

This report was made possible by donations from readers like you. Help us continue our mission by making a tax-deductible donation.

 
 
 
Share :

Related Posts

Share this
Send this to a friend