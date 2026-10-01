46 States Condemn Iran’s Escalating Use of the Death Penalty at UN Human Rights Council
October 1, 2026 — In a significant joint intervention at the UN Human Rights Council, 46 States condemned Iranian authorities’ continued and escalating use of the death penalty, expressing particular concern over the execution of protesters following the state’s brutal crackdown on protests in January.
The statement, delivered by Liechtenstein during the Council’s general debate on September 30, 2026, warns that the death penalty is being used to suppress fundamental freedoms and instill fear, while raising serious concerns about due process violations, torture, coerced confessions, and proceedings that fall short of international fair trial standards.
No one should face the fear of execution for exercising their rights or seeking to make their voice heard. Iran must immediately halt its abhorrent use of the death penalty.
The intervention comes amid mounting international concern over executions linked to the January 2026 protests, with over 30 protesters executed following grossly unfair trials and dozens more at imminent risk of execution.
The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mai Sato, welcomed the joint statement, adding: “The need for a moratorium pending abolition has never been greater.”
On July 23, 2026, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran also called on Iranian authorities to immediately halt all executions, including those in connection with the protests, and establish a moratorium on the use of the death penalty.
Read the full statement by over 40 states below.
Statement at the 63rd Session of the Human Rights Council
General debate under agenda item 8
30 September 2026
Mr. Daniel Batliner
Permanent Mission of the Principality of Liechtenstein
Thank you, Mister President,
I deliver this statement on behalf of over 40 States who strongly condemn the continued and escalating use of the death penalty in Iran.
Recent statements by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur on Iran, and the findings of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran have highlighted a sharp rise in executions and death sentences, particularly in cases linked to protests and the exercise of fundamental freedoms.
At least thirty-one protesters have been executed following January’s brutal crackdown by security forces with dozens of protesters sentenced to death and at imminent risk of execution, including women and children. The use of public execution is particularly alarming.
We note the findings of UN experts that the death penalty is being used to instill fear, suppress dissent and deter peaceful expression and assembly. We are also concerned by reports that individuals have been sentenced to death following proceedings that appear to fall far short of international fair trial standards, including allegations of closed hearings, denial of due process guarantees, torture and ill-treatment, enforced disappearances, and coerced confessions.
No one should face the fear of execution for exercising their rights or seeking to make their voice heard. Iran must immediately halt its abhorrent use of the death penalty.
Thank you, Mr. President.
List of supporters:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Belgium
6. Bosnia and Herzegovina
7. Bulgaria
8. Canada
9. Chile
10. Costa Rica
11. Croatia
12. Czechia
13. Cyprus
14. Denmark
15. Estonia
16. Finland
17. France
18. Germany
19. Greece
20. Hungary
21. Iceland
22. Ireland
23. Italy
24. Latvia
25. Liechtenstein
26. Lithuania
27. Luxembourg
28. Malta
29. Marshall Islands
30. Monaco
31. Montenegro
32. Netherlands
33. New Zealand
34. North Macedonia
35. Norway
36. Portugal
37. Republic of Moldova
38. Romania
39. San Marino
40. Slovakia
41. Slovenia
42. Spain
43. Sweden
44. Switzerland
45. Ukraine
46. United Kingdom