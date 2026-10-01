46 States Condemn Iran’s Escalating Use of the Death Penalty at UN Human Rights Council

October 1, 2026 — In a significant joint intervention at the UN Human Rights Council, 46 States condemned Iranian authorities’ continued and escalating use of the death penalty, expressing particular concern over the execution of protesters following the state’s brutal crackdown on protests in January.

The statement, delivered by Liechtenstein during the Council’s general debate on September 30, 2026, warns that the death penalty is being used to suppress fundamental freedoms and instill fear, while raising serious concerns about due process violations, torture, coerced confessions, and proceedings that fall short of international fair trial standards.

No one should face the fear of execution for exercising their rights or seeking to make their voice heard. Iran must immediately halt its abhorrent use of the death penalty.

The intervention comes amid mounting international concern over executions linked to the January 2026 protests, with over 30 protesters executed following grossly unfair trials and dozens more at imminent risk of execution.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mai Sato, welcomed the joint statement, adding: “The need for a moratorium pending abolition has never been greater.”

On July 23, 2026, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran also called on Iranian authorities to immediately halt all executions, including those in connection with the protests, and establish a moratorium on the use of the death penalty.

Read the full statement by over 40 states below.

Statement at the 63rd Session of the Human Rights Council

General debate under agenda item 8

30 September 2026

Mr. Daniel Batliner

Permanent Mission of the Principality of Liechtenstein

Thank you, Mister President,

I deliver this statement on behalf of over 40 States who strongly condemn the continued and escalating use of the death penalty in Iran.

Recent statements by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur on Iran, and the findings of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran have highlighted a sharp rise in executions and death sentences, particularly in cases linked to protests and the exercise of fundamental freedoms.

At least thirty-one protesters have been executed following January’s brutal crackdown by security forces with dozens of protesters sentenced to death and at imminent risk of execution, including women and children. The use of public execution is particularly alarming.

We note the findings of UN experts that the death penalty is being used to instill fear, suppress dissent and deter peaceful expression and assembly. We are also concerned by reports that individuals have been sentenced to death following proceedings that appear to fall far short of international fair trial standards, including allegations of closed hearings, denial of due process guarantees, torture and ill-treatment, enforced disappearances, and coerced confessions.

No one should face the fear of execution for exercising their rights or seeking to make their voice heard. Iran must immediately halt its abhorrent use of the death penalty.

Thank you, Mr. President.

List of supporters:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Belgium

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

7. Bulgaria

8. Canada

9. Chile

10. Costa Rica

11. Croatia

12. Czechia

13. Cyprus

14. Denmark

15. Estonia

16. Finland

17. France

18. Germany

19. Greece

20. Hungary

21. Iceland

22. Ireland

23. Italy

24. Latvia

25. Liechtenstein

26. Lithuania

27. Luxembourg

28. Malta

29. Marshall Islands

30. Monaco

31. Montenegro

32. Netherlands

33. New Zealand

34. North Macedonia

35. Norway

36. Portugal

37. Republic of Moldova

38. Romania

39. San Marino

40. Slovakia

41. Slovenia

42. Spain

43. Sweden

44. Switzerland

45. Ukraine

46. United Kingdom