Iran Intensifies Nationwide Crackdown on Teachers and Union Activists

At least 60 Teachers Arrested, Prosecuted, or Imprisoned as Authorities Seek to Dismantle One of Iran’s Most Influential Civic Groups

July 28, 2026 — Since crushing the nationwide January 2026 protests through mass killings and widespread repression, Iranian authorities have launched a systematic campaign against one of the country’s most influential civic groups: teachers.

Across Iran, as part of the state’s broader effort to crush all internal dissent in the country, teachers and teachers’ union activists have been arrested, forcibly disappeared, prosecuted under national security charges, imprisoned, and subjected to solitary confinement and denial of medical care in an effort to silence independent organizing.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has documented at least 60 teachers and teachers’ union activists who have been arrested, prosecuted, or imprisoned. The actual number is almost certainly much higher, particularly among teachers detained during the January protests, whose cases were never publicly reported, and in smaller cities where arrests often went unreported. The authorities’ unprecedented 88-day nationwide internet shutdown has also severely obstructed documentation of the government’s violent crackdown.

“The Islamic Republic is determined to silence its population in order to retain its grip on power, and its violent campaign against teachers, one of Iran’s most important nationwide independent civic institutions, is key to this goal,” said Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI’s executive director.

Key Findings:

Dozens of teachers arrested, often violently; many more unreported arrests likely

Detained teachers held incommunicado and in prolonged solitary confinement

Imprisoned teachers denied critical medical care, family contact, proper food

Teachers charged with vague national security charges

Sentences include long prison terms, lashes, and internal exile

Arrests in Iran’s smaller towns especially intense and under-reported

“Teachers, students, activists, lawyers—one by one the Islamic Republic is trying to eliminate independent voices capable of mobilizing society, and the world must respond,” Ghaemi said. “In the case of teachers, there are concrete international mechanisms—from the ILO to UNESCO and UN special procedures—that should be mobilized in response to this violent and criminal persecution,” he added.

CHRI urgently calls on:

UNESCO to publicly condemn attacks on teachers and prioritize the targeting of educators on the agenda of its engagement with Iran.

to publicly condemn attacks on teachers and prioritize the targeting of educators on the agenda of its engagement with Iran. The International Labor Organization (ILO) , of which Iran is a member, to investigate Iran’s violations of freedom of association and raise the cases of imprisoned teachers in Iran through its supervisory mechanisms.

, of which Iran is a member, to investigate Iran’s violations of freedom of association and raise the cases of imprisoned teachers in Iran through its supervisory mechanisms. Education International and national teachers’ unions worldwide , to campaign for the release of imprisoned Iranian educators.

, to campaign for the release of imprisoned Iranian educators. UN Special Rapporteurs on Iran, torture, freedom of association, and the right to education, as well as the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, to issue urgent communications regarding detained teachers in Iran.

on Iran, torture, freedom of association, and the right to education, as well as the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, to issue urgent communications regarding detained teachers in Iran. Governments, to impose targeted sanctions on officials responsible for the arbitrary detention, torture, denial of medical care, and politically motivated prosecutions of teachers, and prioritize the cases of imprisoned teachers in bilateral engagements with the Islamic Republic.

Teachers: Targeted by Security Agencies Due to Their Standing Within Local Society

In numerous communities, teachers and education workers played a prominent role in the January 2026 nationwide protests, making them particular targets for security and intelligence agencies because of their standing and influence within local society.

In addition to arrests during the protests, many teachers, especially labor and teachers’ union activists in smaller cities, have been arbitrarily arrested weeks or even months after the protests had subsided. Numerous detainees were later prosecuted on vague national security-related charges, such as “assembly and collusion against national security” and “propaganda against the state,” which the Iranian authorities routinely employ to criminalize peaceful dissent.

Many other detained teachers remained under prolonged judicial investigation. Cases against many of these teachers remain open, reflecting the authorities’ ongoing efforts to intimidate and silence independent labor organizing and peaceful civic activism.

CHRI has also documented repeated reports of imprisoned teachers being denied critical medical care, specialized treatment, and essential medication. The pattern of abuse extends beyond detention itself, with prison authorities using the denial of healthcare and other punitive measures as additional forms of pressure against imprisoned teachers.

CHRI’s research further indicates that the crackdown in smaller cities was far more extensive than previously documented.

A source familiar with the situation of several teachers and education workers detained in Arak, Markazi Province, told CHRI:

“In a relatively small city like Arak, a number of teachers and education workers were arrested, but only a few of their names became public. One of the detained teachers was charged with enmity against God (moharebeh), but was ultimately acquitted of that charge and released on bail after several months. He had been arrested at his home around January 8 and 9. Another well-known teacher in the city was arrested in April, during the war, after security forces raided his home. He was recently released on bail.”

The source also said:

“One of those arrested during the protests in Arak was a teacher who also served as the vice principal of the city’s most prominent and well-known high school. During the January 8-9 protests, the roof of that school was used as a position for armed security forces, who fired toward protesters. The school overlooks one of the city’s main streets, where large crowds had gathered to demonstrate. The vice principal was present there with his wife and children, and all of them were arrested. What makes this case particularly significant is that his wife is herself a senior-ranking official in the city.”

A source familiar with the detention of the teacher and civil society activist Hossein Ramezanpour in Bojnord in North Khorasan province told CHRI:

“On January 8, intelligence agents violently arrested Mr. Ramezanpour on a public street. He was driving his personal vehicle when officers forcibly pulled him from his car, beat him, and took him away. It happened in broad daylight—as if they were arresting a dangerous criminal.

“Mr. Ramezanpour’s mother, who is over 70 years old, had no information about her son’s whereabouts for several weeks. Every day, she went from one judicial authority to another hoping to learn where her son was being held, but no one provided any information. It was only after about 20 days that she learned he had been transferred to Bojnord Prison.”

Teachers Face Intensifying Abuse Behind Bars

Teachers who have remained imprisoned in Iran continue to face escalating retaliation by prison authorities. In recent months, reports have documented the increased use of punitive measures, including prolonged solitary confinement, denial of family contact, and the withholding of essential medical care, in response to their peaceful activism and expression.

For example, Masoud Farhikhteh, a teachers’ union activist, was arrested on September 15, 2025, during the General Assembly of the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations and transferred to Karaj Central Prison to serve a sentence of three years, six months, and one day. Since his arrest, he has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement six times.

Most recently, Farhikhteh was held in solitary confinement for 20 days, from June 30 to July 20, 2026, during which he was denied phone calls and family visits. His transfer to solitary confinement was reportedly imposed as a disciplinary punishment after he published a statement announcing that he would refuse to appear before a court that, in his view, failed to meet the standards of a fair trial.

Reports further indicate that while Farhikhteh was held in solitary confinement, prisoners in Ward 16 of Karaj Central Prison were also subjected to increased restrictions, including limitations on family contact, disruptions to the prison’s gas supply, and reductions in both the quality and quantity of food provided.

Abolfazl Khouran, a teachers’ union activist imprisoned in Arak Prison since January 21, 2025, has reportedly been denied access to specialized medical care and transfer to an outside hospital despite suffering from cholesteatoma, a serious ear condition requiring surgery. Prison authorities have also failed to act on his request to consolidate his prison sentences.

In September 2023, Branch 105 of Arak Criminal Court sentenced Khouran to six years in prison and 74 lashes to be carried out in public on charges of “insulting Islamic sanctities” and “disrupting public order and peace.”

A source familiar with Khouran’s case told CHRI:

“Abolfazl Khouran is a dedicated teacher and civil activist who, particularly after the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, carried out extensive civic activities in the city of Arak. Even inside prison, authorities have fabricated new cases against him, accusing him of offenses such as encouraging and inciting other prisoners to go on strike.”

Largest and Most Prominent Teachers Union in Iran Denounces Escalating Repression

In response to the surging arrests and prosecution of teachers and teachers’ union activists, the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations issued a statement condemning the escalating repression and calling for the release of imprisoned teachers and an end to the criminalization of independent union activities.

“At a time when Iranian society is in greater need than ever of dialogue, civic participation, and meaningful attention to economic and educational demands, the authorities continue to pursue a pattern of fabricating cases, arresting teachers’ union activists, and imposing heavy prison sentences against them.

“In the latest cases, Shokrollah Ahmadi, an inspector of the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations, Reza Moslemi, a teachers’ union activist from Hamedan, and Kokab Badaghi, a member of the Khuzestan Teachers’ Trade Association, have been sentenced to prison. These sentences are part of the continuing pattern of security-driven repression targeting teachers for their peaceful union activities.

“These sentences have been issued while several teachers’ union activists remain imprisoned. Among them is Ali Ahmadi, a retired teacher from Nurabad-e Mamasani, who continues to be denied both release and access to necessary medical treatment despite his deteriorating health. Jan Mohammad Ahmadi, head of the Nurabad-e Mamasani Teachers’ Trade Association, also remains in detention. These cases demonstrate that the pressure on teachers’ union activists extends beyond prison sentences to include arbitrary detention, denial of legal rights, and the continued fabrication of criminal cases.

“The Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations reiterates that advocating for teachers’ rights, defending public education, protesting discrimination, and working to improve teachers’ livelihoods and the quality of education are lawful and legitimate activities. Such peaceful advocacy should not be met with security crackdowns, fabricated criminal charges, or imprisonment.

“The Council notes that years of repression against teachers’ union activists have neither resolved the problems facing Iran’s education system nor addressed teachers’ longstanding grievances. On the contrary, this approach has only deepened public distrust, weakened social dialogue, and exacerbated the country’s educational crisis.

“The Coordinating Council therefore condemns the prison sentences imposed on Shokrollah Ahmadi, Reza Moslemi, and Kokab Badaghi, and calls for:

The annulment of these prison sentences; The immediate and unconditional release of Jan Mohammad Ahmadi; An end to the detention of Ali Ahmadi and his immediate access to necessary medical treatment; The release of all imprisoned teachers; and An end to the fabrication of criminal cases and security-driven persecution of teachers’ union activists.



“The Council reaffirms teachers’ right to establish independent associations, engage in union activities, exercise freedom of expression, pursue their lawful demands, and participate in decisions affecting education. It emphasizes that respect for these rights is essential to improving Iran’s education system and strengthening the country’s social capital.”

Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations

July 14, 2026

Teachers Prosecuted Under National Security Charges

The cases documented below reflect the continuing use of the judiciary to suppress independent teachers’ organizing, with educators across multiple provinces facing national security-related charges that carry sentences of imprisonment, travel restrictions, and internal exile for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and association. These are only known cases; many other prosecutions have likely gone unreported and undocumented.

Hadi Jalali: On June 22, 2026, Branch 7 of the Kerman Province Court of Appeals upheld his conviction in full. Jalali, a teacher residing in Kerman, had previously been sentenced by the Revolutionary Court at the initial trial to two years and seven months in prison. He was arrested by security forces in August 2024 and released approximately one month later after posting 1 billion tomans in bail.

On June 22, 2026, Branch 7 of the Kerman Province Court of Appeals upheld his conviction in full. Jalali, a teacher residing in Kerman, had previously been sentenced by the Revolutionary Court at the initial trial to two years and seven months in prison. He was arrested by security forces in August 2024 and released approximately one month later after posting 1 billion tomans in bail. Mohammadreza Alijani: On June 26, 2026, the retired teacher appeared before Branch 269 of the Public and Revolutionary Court in Mashhad for a preliminary investigation hearing. He defended himself against charges of “assembly and collusion with the intent to disrupt internal security” and “propaganda against the state.” Following the formal presentation of charges, he was released after securing bail. Alijani, a former official teacher with the Ministry of Education in Golbahar District of Chenaran County with 29 years of service, had been sentenced to mandatory retirement in May 2023 by the Ministry of Education’s Administrative Violations Appeals Board.

On June 26, 2026, the retired teacher appeared before Branch 269 of the Public and Revolutionary Court in Mashhad for a preliminary investigation hearing. He defended himself against charges of “assembly and collusion with the intent to disrupt internal security” and “propaganda against the state.” Following the formal presentation of charges, he was released after securing bail. Alijani, a former official teacher with the Ministry of Education in Golbahar District of Chenaran County with 29 years of service, had been sentenced to mandatory retirement in May 2023 by the Ministry of Education’s Administrative Violations Appeals Board. Aria Nourani: On July 1, 2026, the elementary school teacher from Maneh County was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a judicial authority in North Khorasan Province. Nourani was among those arrested during the deadly January 2026 protests and was released after approximately two weeks in detention upon posting bail.

On July 1, 2026, the elementary school teacher from Maneh County was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a judicial authority in North Khorasan Province. Nourani was among those arrested during the deadly January 2026 protests and was released after approximately two weeks in detention upon posting bail. Ahmad Alizadeh: On June 30, 2026, the retired teacher was sentenced by the Ilam Revolutionary Court to two years in prison, a one-year travel ban, passport cancellation, and unpaid public service with Abdanan Municipality. He is currently serving his sentence of internal exile in Fanooj County.

On June 30, 2026, the retired teacher was sentenced by the Ilam Revolutionary Court to two years in prison, a one-year travel ban, passport cancellation, and unpaid public service with Abdanan Municipality. He is currently serving his sentence of internal exile in Fanooj County. Jan-Mohammad Ahmadi: On June 30, 2026, the retired teacher and head of the Teachers’ Union Association of Noorabad Mamasani was arrested by security forces at the entrance of Noorabad Mamasani.

On June 30, 2026, the retired teacher and head of the Teachers’ Union Association of Noorabad Mamasani was arrested by security forces at the entrance of Noorabad Mamasani. Azadeh Saleghi: The teacher from Khaf and one of those arrested during the December 2025 protests was sentenced by the Razavi Khorasan Province Court of Appeals to five years in prison. She had previously received a 10-year prison sentence at the initial trial.

The teacher from Khaf and one of those arrested during the December 2025 protests was sentenced by the Razavi Khorasan Province Court of Appeals to five years in prison. She had previously received a 10-year prison sentence at the initial trial. Reza Moslemi: On July 1, 2026, Branch 2 of the Hamadan Revolutionary Court sentenced the teachers’ union activist to three years, six months, and one day in prison for “assembly and collusion against national security” and an additional seven months and 16 days in prison for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic.”

On July 1, 2026, Branch 2 of the Hamadan Revolutionary Court sentenced the teachers’ union activist to three years, six months, and one day in prison for “assembly and collusion against national security” and an additional seven months and 16 days in prison for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic.” Kokab Badaghi Pegah: The teachers’ union activist from Izeh, Khuzestan Province, had her home searched by security forces on January 26, 2026. Authorities confiscated her personal and electronic belongings and summoned her to the Intelligence Office. On June 22, 2026, Branch 18 of the Khuzestan Province Court of Appeals upheld her one-year discretionary prison sentence for charges of “propaganda activities against the state.” The court rejected her defense lawyer’s objections, stating that they did not provide sufficient grounds to overturn the verdict, and declared the sentence final.

The teachers’ union activist from Izeh, Khuzestan Province, had her home searched by security forces on January 26, 2026. Authorities confiscated her personal and electronic belongings and summoned her to the Intelligence Office. On June 22, 2026, Branch 18 of the Khuzestan Province Court of Appeals upheld her one-year discretionary prison sentence for charges of “propaganda activities against the state.” The court rejected her defense lawyer’s objections, stating that they did not provide sufficient grounds to overturn the verdict, and declared the sentence final. Keyomars Vaezi : A teacher from Sonqor who was arrested by IRGC Intelligence forces outside his home on January 5, 2026, and transferred to Dizel Abad Prison in Kermanshah the following day. On March 4, 2026, he was sentenced to five years in prison by the Revolutionary Court.

A teacher from Sonqor who was arrested by IRGC Intelligence forces outside his home on January 5, 2026, and transferred to Dizel Abad Prison in Kermanshah the following day. On March 4, 2026, he was sentenced to five years in prison by the Revolutionary Court. Amir Rahimi : A teacher from Azna who was arrested on January 9, 2026. On May 16, 2026, the Lorestan Court of Appeals sentenced him to four years in prison.

A teacher from Azna who was arrested on January 9, 2026. On May 16, 2026, the Lorestan Court of Appeals sentenced him to four years in prison. Arman Shapouri: A teacher from Izeh who was arrested on January 22, 2026. On February 27, 2026, he was sentenced to two years in prison, a two-year travel ban, and one year of mandatory service at the Headquarters for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Nationwide Arrest Campaign Targets Teachers Across Iran

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