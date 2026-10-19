23-Year-Old Iranian Student Sentenced to Death Over Social Media Post

“Be my voice. All I want is justice and a chance to defend myself.”

October 19, 2026 — A 23-year-old Iranian woman has been sentenced to death for “blasphemy” over her social media posts, underscoring the authorities’ escalating use of the death penalty in their assault on freedom of expression. Najmeh Amini, an accounting student, was also sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in a separate case on political charges.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) notes that international law forbids executions for “blasphemy,” and calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately overturn this blatantly unlawful death sentence and ensure she is not executed.

“Najmeh Amini’s death sentence is a shocking assault on freedom of expression and a fundamental violation of the right to life; it shows how the Iranian authorities are using the courts and a weaponized justice system to punish expression and crush dissent,” said Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at CHRI.

“Her death sentence for ‘blasphemy’ and the absurdly hefty sentence of more than 12 years on political charges, including ‘propaganda against the state,’ underscore the politically motivated nature of Amini’s arrest. Her case reflects the broader escalation of arbitrary arrests, politically motivated prosecutions, and death sentences following the bloody crackdown on protesters,” said Ghandehari.

CHRI calls on governments worldwide and all relevant UN bodies to demand that the Iranian authorities overturn the sentence and ensure Najmeh Amini is not executed.

“Amini’s life is at stake, and the international community must act urgently to stop her execution,” Ghandehari stressed. “When the state threatens to execute someone for online speech, the message is intended for everyone: speak, and you could pay with your life. The world must make clear that this abuse will not go unanswered.”

Case Is Part of Intensifying State Repression After January 2026 Protests

Amini was arrested on February 3, 2026, at Ferdowsi Shopping Center in Mashhad, following monitoring by Iran’s Cyber Police (FATA). She was accused of “posting extremely vulgar and offensive insults against the Shia Imams in Mashhad,” according to the local Khorasan newspaper.

Amini’s arrest came amid a nationwide wave of repression following the bloody state crackdown on the January 2026 protests, when thousands were killed by state security forces. More than 50,000 people were arrested, forcibly disappeared, denied due process—including access to independent lawyers—and prosecuted based on forced “confessions” obtained through torture and coercion.

The Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office opened a case against Amini and referred it to Branch 6 of the Khorasan Razavi Province Criminal Court One. The court, presided over by Judge Javad Asiyan Yazd, sentenced her to death on charges of sabb al-nabi (insulting the Prophet). The date of the sentencing has not been reported.

In a separate case, Branch One of the Mashhad Revolutionary Court sentenced Amini to 12 years, six months, and one day in prison on charges including “acting against national security” and “propaganda against the regime.” Revolutionary Courts are tasked with handling political and security cases.

“I am an innocent girl. All I want is justice and a chance to defend myself.”

In an audio message recorded from Mashhad Central Prison, Amini appealed to the international community, lawyers, and human rights organizations to review her case and help secure her right to a fair trial. Read the translated transcript of her appeal below.

Greetings to the people of Iran.

I am Najmeh Amini, 23 years old. I am leaving you this message from Mashhad Central Prison on September 18, 2026.

After eight months of uncertainty, I was sentenced to death on September 16, 2026, at the Revolutionary Court’s Criminal Division, Branch 6, by the ruling of Judge Asiyan.

Today I don’t want to make myself a hero. I want only one thing: be my voice.

I am an innocent girl. A young person with so many hopes and dreams. I have a mother and father who are waiting for me, a family who spend every night afraid of losing me until morning comes.

I don’t want the last thing left of me to be a few lines in a case file. If my voice reaches outside this prison, don’t just hear it for a few moments and then forget it. All I want is justice and a chance to defend myself.

I ask lawyers, legal scholars, human rights activists, and everyone who listens to the voices of innocent people to examine my case. I ask international human rights organizations and the responsible bodies at the United Nations to hear my voice, and to investigate and follow up on the status of my case.

Remember my name. Perhaps I won’t be able to speak anymore. But as long as I am alive, I have one hope: to see a free and prosperous Iran before the noose ends my life.

Iran’s Executions Severely Violate its International Legal Obligations

Iran is the world’s leading per capita executioner and has increasingly used the death penalty as a tool of political repression and intimidation, sentencing dozens of protesters to death after sham trials since the January 2026 nationwide protests. Amnesty International reported at least 2,159 executions in Iran in 2025, the highest annual total recorded by the organization since it began monitoring executions in the country.

Although executions, particularly political executions, have surged in 2026, death sentences for “blasphemy” remain rare in Iran, with only two executions reportedly recorded in the past decade. Iran is one of only a very small handful of countries that treat blasphemy as a capital offense.

Article 262 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code provides for the death penalty for sabb al-nabi (insulting the Prophet), stating: “Anyone who insults or falsely accuses the Great Prophet Muhammad or any of the great prophets of God is considered to have committed sabb al-nabi and shall be sentenced to death.”

Article 263 establishes exceptions to this provision if the defendant claims their statements were made under duress, through carelessness or by mistake, while intoxicated or angry, as a slip of the tongue, without understanding the meaning of the words, or while quoting someone else. The note to Article 263 states that under any of those circumstances, the defendant may be sentenced to ta’zir (discretionary punishment) of up to 74 lashes.

According to the Khorasan newspaper, Amini’s lawyer argued that the statements were unintentional. Amini reportedly said in her final defense that she had consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms with several friends and posted the comments while under their influence. She also said she had been deeply affected by the atmosphere at the time, referring to the mass nationwide uprising that was repressed by a bloody state crackdown.

According to the newspaper, the presiding judge challenged the defense, questioning why Amini had not insulted other people or opponents of the Islamic Republic, such as the United States and Israel, if she had been under the influence of hallucinogens.

The judge’s reported line of questioning reflects the political motivation of the verdict and raises serious concerns about whether the court adequately assessed the defense’s arguments.

The death penalty for “blasphemy” severely violates international human rights law.

Under Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Iran is a State Party, capital punishment is limited to “the most serious crimes,” such as crimes involving intentional killing. “Blasphemy” does not meet this threshold.

ICCPR’s Article 18 protects the freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the right to change one’s religion or belief. Articles 2 and 26 prohibit religious discrimination and guarantee equal protection under the law.