GENEVA – Iranian authorities must immediately end the escalating persecution, intimidation and judicial harassment of independent lawyers and interference with the independence of bar associations, UN experts* said today.

“Independent lawyers are increasingly being prosecuted and intimidated for their professional work and for defending human rights,” the experts said. “This also harms their clients, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to arbitrary detention, coerced confessions, unfair trials and severe penalties.”

Between September 2025 and September 2026, at least 135 lawyers reportedly faced judicial or security measures, including arrest, summons, detention, imprisonment, suspension or dismissal and travel bans. At least 23 lawyers, including five women, were reportedly arrested in January and February 2026 after the nationwide protests.

Authorities have reportedly instructed lawyers not to take protest-related cases, and courts have obstructed independent lawyers from representing defendants in politically sensitive proceedings. “Defendants’ choice of counsel has often been restricted to court-appointed lawyers at the initial stages of the investigation and independent lawyers’ access to clients and case files have also been restricted,” the experts said.

“When independent lawyers are arrested or intimidated for defending their clients, the consequences extend far beyond the legal profession: defendants are deprived of one of their most fundamental safeguards against abuse and injustice.”

A clear illustration of this is the arrest of human rights lawyer Amirsalar Davoudi on 11 October. Davoudi was arrested after appearing before the Isfahan Revolutionary Court for his clients, Taraneh and Romina Rahimi. Taraneh was sentenced to death for enmity against God (moharebeh), and Romina to 25 years’ imprisonment for aiding and abetting moharebeh in connection to January 2026 protests.

Women lawyers face gender-specific pressure, including warnings, suspensions and disciplinary measures over alleged ‘improper dress’ or non-compliance with compulsory hijab requirements, as well as intimidation and smear campaigns questioning their morality and professional competence.

The experts warned of growing pressure on the independence of bar associations. Bar elections have reportedly been disrupted or annulled, and candidates seen as critical of the State barred from standing. Bar council candidates must be approved by the Supreme Disciplinary Court for Judges, reportedly after intelligence checks. The Judiciary has expanded its own licensing of legal advisors outside the bar, and affiliated networks such as Basij lawyers have reportedly emerged.

“Lawyers must be able to perform their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference,” the experts said.

“The right to an effective defence, fair trials and the rule of law itself are at stake.”