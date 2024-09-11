A Quiet Revolution Continues in Iran Two Years After the Woman Life Freedom Uprising

Interviews with Iranian Women Show Civil Disobedience Takes Root as Hijab is Discarded

Rejection of the Symbol of Islamic Republic Repression Becomes Normalized

September 11, 2024 – Two years ago, 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini lost her life because she was walking down a Tehran street with an “improper” hijab. She was killed in state custody, only three days after her arrest for her violation, by Islamic Republic agents.

That murder sparked the Woman Life Freedom uprising that swept across Iran in September 2022, in which tens of thousands of Iranians—women, men, young, old—took to the streets for months to express their rage at her death and protest against the endemic violence and repression of the Islamic Republic.

The uprising was ultimately crushed by a brutal state response that left over 500 protesters gunned down in the streets by Islamic Republic security forces, countless protesters maimed and injured, hundreds intentionally blinded by gunshots, tens of thousands arrested, and an unknown number of women, men, and children abused and tortured in state custody.

But it did not end there. A quiet revolution has taken place across Iran, in which women refuse to adhere to what has become the symbol of Islamic Republic oppression—the mandatory hijab.

With their simple act of peaceful civil disobedience, these women say no—no to the repression, no to the violence, and no to the systematic discrimination and gender apartheid that has characterized the plight of women in the Islamic Republic since its inception.

For this, they face violence, arrest, imprisonment, and torture. Yet they stand firm. More and more women are on the streets of the cities of Iran without covering their hair, as this potent symbol of defiance becomes normalized.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) salutes these women and their bravery, and is humbled by the great price they have paid for standing firm for their rights and freedoms.

To mark this date, we do not want to speak for them; they can speak for themselves. And so we bring you a series of excerpts from 12 interviews CHRI has held with women (and one man) inside Iran over the last few weeks, during August and September of 2024. Their message is overwhelmingly one of determination, resilience, and hope.

Voices from Iran

“A great revolution and transformation [has] occurred in Iranian women and girls, and that was learning to fight against our fears.”

Mahshid, 32, pharmacist, Isfahan

“We may think the Woman, Life, Freedom movement was suppressed before achieving a certain outcome, but a great revolution and transformation occurred in Iranian women and girls, and that was learning to fight against our fears. After the movement, I removed a thick layer of fear from myself. I learned to face my fears. The movement taught me that as a woman, I have a much more important role than what society and the government have imposed on me.

“Around me, I see many people who, in the last two years, have had a positive change in their views on many issues, especially women’s rights. Feminism grew even inside of men. In order to fight for freedom, it is not necessary for people to get beaten with batons and engage in confrontation. The fight can be waged in other ways. The struggle takes shape through everyone’s inner growth and awareness. If everyone does the same, I believe the struggle of the Iranian people will be successful. A bright future awaits Iran. Pain and problems can help society grow.”

Maryam, high school student, 16, Khuzestan province

“I was a student in middle school during the protests. When news [of Mahsa’s killing] spread, we were all angry, as if all the pain and restrictions that had accumulated over the years finally exploded. Every day, the school staff came to work in fear of the students. We wrote “Woman, Life, Freedom” slogans on the doors and walls, covered the washrooms with red paint, and drew protest signs.

“Nobody covered their hair in the classroom anymore. We would gather in the yard and sing [Shervin Hajipour’s] ‘Baraye’ and other protest songs. The school staff would admonish us and tell us to shut up. They lowered our grades, summoned us to the office, or ordered parents to come to the school and make pledges of obedience. But the students weren’t afraid. Wherever we could, we also wrote slogans and posted pictures of Mahsa and others on walls outside of the school.

“Before the movement, only certain people had the courage to appear in public without hijab, and the general opinion toward them was bad. But after what happened to Mahsa, public support for women increased. People’s courage increased and their clothing, as well as their thoughts, changed. Iran’s future is unclear. We will defend our rights as long as we can, but liberation is not easy.”

Mina, 20, chemistry student, Mashad, Khorasan Razavi province

“The Mahsa movement changed people. For me, this change was the sense of courage that blossomed. This courage has not only shown itself in choosing our clothing, it’s also extended itself to other parts of our lives as women and girls. Many girls who live in traditional and religious families, like I did, have now found the courage to make decisions about their own lives and come out from under the shadow of coercion and orders. I have this sense of courage not only for myself but also for saving others.

“I have hope for the future. Of course, it’s true that the current situation is very bad, but I have a lot of hope in society and the young generation because I can see that people now are not indifferent to the situation.

“Before the Mahsa movement, when I was 17 years old, I was disillusioned. I felt stuck in a restrictive situation that could not be changed. I had set many limits even for myself. But these restrictions became much less after the Mahsa movement. It was as if a heavy covering was removed from everything. If I stay in Iran in the coming years, I would like to engage in civic and social activities and help girls who have been raised in closed and restrictive environments.”

Manijeh, 62, clothing designer, Tehran

“When the revolution happened in 1979, I was a teenager growing up in a religious family. My father was a traditional cleric. I had a lot of problems with my family’s beliefs and lifestyle. I got married when I was young and emigrated from Iran, returning to the country only after 20 years. In today’s generation, I see things that are similar to my feelings when I was young: defiance, desire for freedom, and liberation from obsolete ideas. I have high hopes for this generation. I was with them in many of the protests in the city. Now, like many of the young girls today, I go out without wearing a scarf. Several times during the protests, I freed some of the young girls from the hands of the officers and didn’t let them take them away.

“I have great hope for the future of Iran and this generation. Considering that we are approaching the anniversary of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, I am excited to see the people’s unity and solidarity, especially among the new generation. I came back to Iran to help this generation. I want to spend the rest of my life helping young people because the future belongs to them.”

Sepideh, 36, high school teacher, Mashad, Khorasan Razavi province

“I was working as a teacher in a school during the protests. I became very close to the children in the last few years, and during the protests, I used to accompany them. I also joined them in a street rally to protest the poisoning of children in schools. Consequently, the Ministry of Education fired me and now I’m unemployed. The regional education officials told me in a meeting that I was fired because of my activities during the nationwide protests and that I no longer have the right to be employed. In that meeting, they asked me why the students liked me so much. Because I was with them during the protests and supported them, I answered. I said the reason for my friendship and closeness with the children was the Mahsa movement, and the officials were surprised I was so frank.

“Although I lost my job, I feel proud because of the way I supported the children. Today, more than ever, I understand the price for freedom is very high but I’m still hopeful for the continuation of women’s struggle to gain freedom.”

Shahrzad, 22, architecture student, Mashad, Khorasan Razavi province

“I was active during the protests. I participated in all the demonstrations, both on campus and outside the university. On one occasion, I was on the street in front of the university when plain-clothed agents attacked us and beat us with a baton, which injured my hands and feet. But I didn’t care and continued to participate in the protests.

“I think this road to freedom will take many years. It will not be quickly achieved. I was disappointed, but one shouldn’t lose hope. I didn’t think about emigrating before, but now I’m thinking about it. The events after Mahsa’s killing made me very angry and since then, an inner rage has always been with me.”

Maryam, 22, mathematics student, Tehran

“I was very active during the protests. I was beaten several times both on campus and on the street. At that time, all the young people had a lot of excitement, passion, and hope. Now that we are going back to university, I’m sure many who were active before are afraid and may find they’ve been expelled.

“I can’t think about the future at all. I’m afraid. But one should continue protesting in any way one can. For example, many of my friends and I don’t wear scarves in the street anymore. It’s a form of protest. Before the Woman, Life, Freedom protests, we chose our clothes based on the government’s dictates in order to avoid getting arrested. Now I don’t think about it anymore, and I wear the clothes I like. We have to continue imposing our appearance, taste, and lifestyle on the government and come to the streets without the hijab until it becomes normalized, until there’s no point in making arrests, until everyone appears in public according to their own taste. Then, if the police want to arrest someone, they will have to arrest everyone.”

Nastran, 28, accountant, Shiraz, Fars province

“For me, the Woman, Life, Freedom movement brought a lot of amazement—and anger. The anger made me become aware and woke me up. It introduced me to my rights as a woman and gave me the courage to fight for them. I wanted to turn this anger and awareness into protest and resistance and bring others with me to demand our rights. That’s why I decided to write a song and sing about the movement and declare my protest.

“I see a bright future for Iran, especially for Iranian women. They are determined. In the last couple of years, the whole world has witnessed their determination and it made me hopeful for the future of Iran and Iranian women, especially this new generation of 15-16-year-old girls.

“We should keep hope alive at any cost. We must not forget how many innocent young people were killed in the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. I have been going out without a scarf for a long time. I believe everyone should keep alive the memory and importance of the movement. I still make music and sing about those days and in this way, I try to keep the hope for freedom alive. If we are not indifferent to what is happening around us and are empathetic, surely much better things will happen in the future. I am hopeful for the future of Iran.”

Alireza, tortured (male) protester, 36, Karaj, Alborz province

“I was active during the Woman Life Freedom protests, and was arrested, tortured, and held in detention for almost six months. I still have many physical problems due to the severity of the torture. But apart from the bitter things that happened to me, I believe this movement has raised people’s awareness. At the same time, the hatred and malice of people who support the government have increased. But the young people do not give in to the government’s restrictive demands. They have chosen their own path, with a great desire for liberation and freedom, standing against every kind of oppression. The new generation doesn’t acquiesce.

“The view of middle-aged and elderly people towards women has also changed and more respect is given to their rights and dignity. Fewer people are mistreating each other because we all have a common enemy. We have won over oppression. It’s true that the government is still suppressing the people, but public awareness is increasing day-by-day.

“The support of Iranians abroad is important. The intimidating atmosphere, the increase in executions, and the lack of support for the Iranian movement from some western countries, have dampened the revolutionary aspirations of some. It’s important to get support from the international community. Defenseless people need that support.”

Behnaz, bookseller, 35, Tehran

“I was an active participant in the Woman Life Freedom protests. In the past two years, there has been a real change in society’s attitude toward people’s bodies and appearances. People have turned away from the Islamic dress code: you no longer feel comfortable wearing a scarf or head dress; it feels rather strange.

“There are prolonged periods of depression and collective stagnation, then there are sudden hopes for change. There’s a desire to engage in underground and radical activity, but at the same time, the ability to formulate practical actions is lacking. There are more efforts to expose the links between various types of oppression as well as partial attempts at networking. I’m hopeful for women’s struggles, but also scared of the impact that reactionary and hostile forces can have on liberal feminists.”

Nazanin, activist, 35, Tehran

“In those first days when Mahsa was in the hospital, I didn’t even imagine that such an anti-women society would be ready to come to the streets and protest. No one realized the golden moment when the movement began to take shape until people poured into the streets.

“After the protests started, I drafted a call to encourage people to come to the streets against Mahsa’s killing and the oppression of women. I didn’t have much hope for its success. An hour before the announced time, when I arrived and passed Hijab Street, which we now call Mahsa Street, I was stunned. I couldn’t believe so many women had gathered, spinning their headscarves in the air and chanting.

“In the following days, I was very excited, but what I remember is my fear. The level of violence by the regime’s agents was like never before. Being on the street meant the possibility of being killed, and we all knew it. We usually got scattered from our friends and lost each other because of the attacks by agents. We always made a pact to make contact at a certain time every night to say we had returned home safely. The fear was not limited to the street; there was also the possibility of being arrested at home. I was more afraid at rallies in my own neighborhood. On the days when protesting high school girls came near my house and blocked the street, I only went out to try to protect them. In some cases, it was as if teenagers in the rallies were the ones protecting us older people. I remember once a teenager came and told me to put on a mask [to hide my identity] and be careful.

“Two years later, some things have changed, and some are still the same. I’ve seen many women who have made a revolution in their personal lives and broken many barriers and stood firm in oppressive situations. But I’m not so optimistic about men. Society is still deeply anti-women. Yet, since the Mahsa movement, if you don’t wear a headscarf on the street, no man will stare at you anymore. Even though the movement caused a deep shock in society, there is still a long way to go to change anti-women structures—a path that requires constant effort. Hopefully, the accumulation of all the things that have been going on in these years will have an irreversible effect in the not-so-distant future.”

Mobina, university student, 21, Tehran

“The most important change that happened in these two years is in people’s mentality. Before the movement, women used to wear the hijab without thinking when going out of the house. Now, they question whether to wear the hijab or not.

“Another change is that now we cannot go to many places because there are morality patrols, confronting women without veils. It has affected our security. On the other hand, solidarity between women has increased, a kind of solidarity that was rarely seen before; we inform each other about the presence of morality police.

“I really have no idea about Iran’s future. If something happens in Iran, it will be at the hands of the young people of our generation. The fact is that our generation may not have much revolutionary vigor, but it has spirit and courage, and if these two – revolutionary vigor and courage – are combined, it would be very good. I think changes in Iran take time and maybe the generation after us will do something fundamental.”