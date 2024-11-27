UN Calls for Accountability for Iran’s Crimes against Humanity During Woman, Life, Freedom Crackdown

Survivors Express Frustration at Lack of Action by International Community

November 27, 2024 – In a statement released today, the International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFMI), established by the UN Human Rights Council in November 2022 to investigate atrocities committed by the Islamic Republic during the 2022-2023 Women Life Freedom uprising in Iran, emphasized that the survivors of the state’s brutal suppression of those protests “are in urgent need of truth, justice and accountability for human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed during and since the 2022 protests.”

The statement followed consultations held by the FFMI in Germany with survivors who had sought refuge after fleeing Iran. “In this hearing, survivors—including children, young women, and men—shared their priorities for truth, justice, accountability, and reparations,” said Sara Hossain, Chair of the Mission.

The FFMI’s statement noted that survivors “referred to the need for urgent legal reform, including the removal of discriminatory structures against women and minorities in Iran, noting that repressive laws and the lack of an independent judiciary were at the heart of the recurring cycles of the repression and impunity.” It noted that many survivors “expressed frustration at the lack of action by the international community to put an end to the on-going repression” and “stressed the need for more action to force Iran to comply with its obligations under international law and ensure justice.”

The Women Life Freedom protests, which erupted across Iran in September 2022, after 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amina was killed in state custody only days after being arrested for an allegedly improper hijab, were brutally crushed by Islamic Republic security forces. Over 500 people, including many women and children, were killed. Tens of thousands were arrested, and untold numbers were injured, abused and tortured in state custody.

In its inaugural report released on August 5, 2024, the FFMI highlighted the absence of effective accountability mechanisms in Iran for victims of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement and recommended alternative pathways for justice outside Iran, including prosecuting responsible officials in national courts under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Find the Fact-Finding Mission’s complete statement below.

