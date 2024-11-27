UN Calls for Accountability for Iran’s Crimes against Humanity During Woman, Life, Freedom Crackdown
Survivors Express Frustration at Lack of Action by International Community
November 27, 2024 – In a statement released today, the International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFMI), established by the UN Human Rights Council in November 2022 to investigate atrocities committed by the Islamic Republic during the 2022-2023 Women Life Freedom uprising in Iran, emphasized that the survivors of the state’s brutal suppression of those protests “are in urgent need of truth, justice and accountability for human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed during and since the 2022 protests.”
The statement followed consultations held by the FFMI in Germany with survivors who had sought refuge after fleeing Iran. “In this hearing, survivors—including children, young women, and men—shared their priorities for truth, justice, accountability, and reparations,” said Sara Hossain, Chair of the Mission.
The FFMI’s statement noted that survivors “referred to the need for urgent legal reform, including the removal of discriminatory structures against women and minorities in Iran, noting that repressive laws and the lack of an independent judiciary were at the heart of the recurring cycles of the repression and impunity.” It noted that many survivors “expressed frustration at the lack of action by the international community to put an end to the on-going repression” and “stressed the need for more action to force Iran to comply with its obligations under international law and ensure justice.”
The Women Life Freedom protests, which erupted across Iran in September 2022, after 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amina was killed in state custody only days after being arrested for an allegedly improper hijab, were brutally crushed by Islamic Republic security forces. Over 500 people, including many women and children, were killed. Tens of thousands were arrested, and untold numbers were injured, abused and tortured in state custody.
In its inaugural report released on August 5, 2024, the FFMI highlighted the absence of effective accountability mechanisms in Iran for victims of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement and recommended alternative pathways for justice outside Iran, including prosecuting responsible officials in national courts under the principle of universal jurisdiction.
Find the Fact-Finding Mission’s complete statement below.
Iran: Victims, survivors of “Woman, Life, Freedom” protest movement call for accountability during meeting with UN Fact Finding Mission in Germany
27 November 2024
GENEVA – Survivors of the Iranian Government’s violent repression of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement are in urgent need of truth, justice and accountability for human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed during and since the 2022 protests, the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran said after holding formal consultations with them in Germany.
“In this hearing, survivors – including children, and young women and men – spoke of their priorities for truth, justice, accountability and reparations,” said Sara Hossain, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission. “Their voices and their expectations for action, within Iran and internationally, are key to our taking a victim-centred approach to justice and accountability.”
All those attending had received protection in Germany after they were forced to flee Iran during and after the protests that began on 16 September 2022, following the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini for alleged violation of the ‘mandatory hijab’ rules. Some had faced persecution on the grounds of gender. Many had been subjected to severe injuries, including blindings in both eyes, and arbitrary detention, and some were victims of torture and gender-based violence.
Parents and family members whose loved ones were killed or injured in the protests also spoke out about the ongoing repression they faced, including a denial of their right to mourn. Many spoke about ongoing restrictions on their everyday lives in Iran, including the use of pervasive surveillance.
Many of those who met with the Mission expressed frustration at the lack of viable avenues for accountability inside Iran, due to ongoing judicial and other types of harassment by the authorities against protesters and their families. They insisted they would not give up the struggle to realise their demands for justice and accountability, either in Iran or elsewhere.
“I don’t want to imagine a future where we see the perpetrators of these crimes posting on Instagram. Perpetrators need to be held accountable,” said one of the survivors, whose identities the Mission is keeping anonymous due to safety concerns and fear of reprisals.
Many of the survivors did not speak of retribution, but instead of the need to ensure equality, freedom and dignity. They also highlighted the courage of those who acted with their consciences and courage to support them inside Iran, such as medical professionals and lawyers, often at great risk to themselves.
Survivors also referred to the need for urgent legal reform, including the removal of discriminatory structures against women and minorities in Iran, noting that repressive laws and the lack of an independent judiciary were at the heart of the recurring cycles of the repression and impunity.
“The law is being used as a weapon against us,” said another survivor. “We need complete legal reform.”
Many survivors welcomed the Fact-Finding Mission’s findings, but expressed frustration at the lack of action by the international community to put an end to the on-going repression. They stressed the need for more action to force Iran to comply with its obligations under international law and ensure justice.
The Fact-Finding Mission’s next report to the Human Rights Council in March 2025 will include information collected from the survivors, alongside a roadmap on truth, justice and accountability and reparations to uphold human rights in Iran.
Viviana Krsticevic, member of the Fact-Finding Mission said: “Drawing on insights from victims and experts, we will propose actionable recommendations for the international community, including on victim rehabilitation, promoting accountability and truth-telling processes, and implementing compensation measures. We have gathered thousands of pieces of evidence to support these efforts.”
Many survivors sought additional assistance from the international community, in the form of humanitarian, medical and psycho-social support, including issuance of humanitarian visas.
“It was inspiring to hear survivors speak of their enormous struggles to speak out against injustice, and to ultimately reach safety,” said Shaheen Sardar Ali, member of the Mission. “Their voices remind us of the continued need for solidarity and support to all survivors of the ongoing repression against the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protestors in Iran.”