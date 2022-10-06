Iran Protests: Scores of Civil Society Members Detained “Preventatively”

Grave Concerns for Torture, Killings of Political Prisoners Amid Mass Arrests

October 6, 2022 – Less than three weeks after protests erupted across Iran, at least 1,200 people have been arrested, including at least 92 members of civil society who were not arrested at street protests, but instead arbitrarily detained at their homes or workplaces after Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i ordered “preventative detentions” on September 22, 2022, according to a list compiled by the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

“Iran’s prisons were already filled with political prisoners, and now the prisons and detention centers are swelled with protesters as the authorities move to crush the societal outcry over the government’s repression and brutality,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

“We are deeply concerned about the potential for gross human rights violations, including torture and killings, which we saw during the protests of 2019 and 2009,” he added.

“World leaders and UN officials must urgently call for the release of political prisoners in Iran, and the immediate cessation of arbitrary arrests and state violence against protesters, students and members of civil society,” said Ghaemi.

CHRI notes that the 1,200 arrests since September 16, 2022, is an estimate by the government in Iran and that the actual number is likely much higher. CHRI has also counted at least 116 university students who’ve been arrested at protests in recent days, which are identified here.

According to the list of names compiled by CHRI based on its sources on the ground and media reports, at least 92 civil society members have been arrested in Iran since September 16, when the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in state custody sparked nationwide protests.

“This isn’t a crackdown, it’s an attempt to obliterate civil society,” said Ghaemi. “Iran’s government keeps revealing that it’s terrified of its own people.”

CHRI’s list includes:

At least 29 journalists and reporters, many of them women, including Vida Rabbani (Tehran), Niloufar Mohammadi (Tehran), and Mehrnoush Tafian (Ahwaz)

At least 20 human rights activists, including women activists Bahareh Hedayat (Tehran), Neda Naji (Tehran), and Fatemeh Sepehri (Mashhad)

At least 19 teachers’ rights and labor rights’ activists, including Jafar Valadkhan (Bijaar), and Mohammad Aref Jahangiri (in Talesh)

At least 17 writers, artists, and filmmakers, including Mahnaz Mohammadi (filmmaker in Tehran) Mona Bourzoie (poet in Tehran), and Mansoureh Mosavi (writer in Mashhad)

At least 4 defense attorneys, including Babak Paknia (Tehran)

At least 3 athletes, including female former national row team member Toktam Akhundzadeh, Former Persepolis Tehran soccer player Hamidreza Aliasgari, and current Persepolis Tehran soccer player Hossein Mahini

Following is CHRI’s list of names of civil society members arbitrarily detained between September 16, 2022, and October 5, including the date of arrest and location.

Journalists and Reporters

Masoud Kordpour, September 20th, Saqqez

Khosrow Kordpour, September 20th, Saqqez

Fatemeh Rajabi, September 20th, Tehran

Yalda Mayyeri, September 20th, Tehran

Miloufar Hamedi, journalist who first published Mahsa Amini’s hospital photo, September 21st, Tehran

Iman Behpasand, September 22nd, Tehran

Batool Balali, September 22nd, Sirjan, central Iran (released on October 1st)

Samira Alinejad, September 22nd, Sirjan, central Iran

Rouhollah Nakhaei, September 23rd, Tehran

Marziyeh Talaei September 20th, Saqqez

Mohsen Ravari, September 23rd, Jiroft, southeast Iran

Mohsen Ahmadizadeh, September 23rd, Jiroft

Vida Rabbai, September 24th, Tehran

Alireza Khoshbakht, September 24th, Tehran

Ahmad Halabisaz, September 24th, Tehran

Alireza Jabbari, September 24th, Tehran

Navid Jamshidi, September 24th, Tehran

Mojtaba Rahimi, September 24th, Qazvin, northern Iran

Farshid Ghorbanpour, September 25th, Tehran

Jabbar Dastbaz, September 25th, Divandareh, western Iran

Aria Jafari, journalist, September 25th, Isfahan, central Iran

Mehrnoush Tafian, September 28th, Ahvaz, southeast Iran

Amirhossein Barimani, September 28th, Tehran

Elahe Mohammadi, September 29th, Tehran

Siavash Soleimani, October 1st, Oroumiyeh, northwest Iran

Safieh Gharehbaghi, October 1st, Zanjan, western Iran

Saman Ghazali, October 1st, Mahabad, northwest Iran

Alborz Nezami, October 2nd, Tehran

Ali Salem, October 4th, Tehran

Human Rights Activists

Leila Mirghaffari, September 16th, Tehran

Faranak Rafiei, September 18th, Sanandaj, western Iran

Ribvar Kamranipour, September 19th, Marivan, western Iran

Amjad Saedi, September 19th, Marivan

Mahrizan Ahmadi, September 20th, Sanandaj

Baran Saedi, arrested between September 17-21st, Sanandaj

Mahrou Hedayati, arrested between September 17-21st, Sanandaj

Azadeh Jama’ati, arrested between September 17-21st, Sanandaj

Bahar Zangiband, arrested between September 17-21st, Sanandaj

Siroos Abbasi September 22nd, Dehgolan, western Iran

Azad Abbasi, September 22nd, Dehgolan, western Iran

Fatemeh Sepehri, former prisoner of conscience, September 22nd, Mashhad, northeast Iran

Majid Tavakoli, former prisoner of conscience, September 23rd, Tehran

Hossein Ronaghi, former prisoner of conscience, September 25th, Tehran

Bahareh Hedayat, October 3rd, Tehran

Hossein Masoumi, October 3rd, Tehran

Hossein Sarbandi, October 3rd, Tehran

Saeid Shirzad, October 3rd, Tehran

Ali Shirzad , October 3rd, Tehran

Neda Naji, labor activist, October 2nd, Tehran

Teachers/Labor Rights Activists

Leila Abbasi, teachers’ rights activist, September 21st, Bijar, western Iran

Jafar Valadkhan, teachers’ rights activist, September 21st, Bijar, western Iran

Ms. Ghelichkhani, teachers’ rights activist, September 21st, Bijar, western Iran

Mohammad Reza Nosrati, teachers’ rights activist, September 21st, Bijar, western Iran

Melika Kavand, teachers’ activist, September 21st, Bijar, western Iran

Mozaffar Salehnia, Free Workers Union of Iran board member, September 21st, Sanandaj

Shadi Aslani, teacher, September 21st, Sanandaj

Reza Sharifeh, retired teacher, September 21st, Sanandaj

Mohammad Karam Zamani, teachers’ rights activist, September 27th, Bijar

Davoud Razavi, bus trade union official, September 27th, Tehran

Kamran Sakhtemangar, labor activist, September 29th, Saqqez, western Iran

Mohammad Aref Jahangiri, retired teachers’, October 1st, Sanandaj

Shahram Azmoudeh, teachers’ rights activist/journalist, October 2nd, Talesh, northern Iran

Mohammad Saeid Boueshagh, teachers’ rights activist, October 2nd, Lordegan, southern Iran

Hesam Mehdizadeh, teachers’ rights activist, September 29th, Kamyaran, western Iran

Edris Mehdizadeh, teachers’ rights activist, September 29th, Kamyaran, western Iran

Farzin Movafaghi, teachers’ rights activist, September 29th, Kamyaran, western Iran

Khabas Mozaffari, teachers’ rights activist, September 29th, Kamyaran, western Iran

Bahram Yaghobi, teachers’ rights activist, Tabriz, October 3rd

Writers, Poets, Researchers

Mansoureh Mousavi, author/women’s rights activist, September 20th, Mashhad

Karamollah Soleimani, author/theater director, September 21st, Gachsaran, southwest Iran

Mojgan Kavousi, former prisoner of conscience/research, September 23rd, Nowshahr, northern Iran

Banafsheh Kamali, poet, September 24th, Yazd, central Iran

Mona Borzouie, poet/songwriter, September 28th, Tehran

Morvarid Ayaz, sociologist, September 30th, Rasht

Zahra Savarian, poet, October 3rd, Abadan

Atefeh Chaharmahalian, poet, former board member of the Iranian Writers Association, October 3rd, (city unknown)

Filmmakers/Artists

Golshin Mohammadian, filmmaker/rights activist, between September 17th-21st, Sanandaj

Farhad Sanandaji, filmmaker/rights activist, September 21st, Sanandaj

Mahnaz Mohammadi, filmmaker/women’s rights activist, September 19th, Tehran

Amir Gholami, filmmaker/rights activist, September 21st, Sanandaj

Mohammad Siamaknia, documentary filmmaker/rights activist, September 24th, Tabriz

Sara Saniei, sculptor, September 25th, Tehran

Peyman Mirzazadeh, singer/former prisoner of conscience, September 26th, Tehran

Shervin Hajipour, singer, September 30th, Tehran (Released on bail on October 4th)

Sepideh Salarvand, filmmaker, Tehran, October 2nd

Lawyers

Mahsa Gholamalizadeh

Saeid Jalilian

Milad Panahipour

Babak Paknia

Athletes

Hossein Mahini, former national football team member, September 29th, Tehran (released on October 4th)

Hamidreza Aliasgari, former player for Persepolis football club, October 2nd, Tehran

Toktam Akhundzadeh, female former national row team member, September 30, Tehran

*This article was revised on October 6, 2022, to note the arrest of Marziyeh Talaei.