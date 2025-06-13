CHRI: Civilians Must Not Be Targets in Iran

CHRI Urges Compliance with International Law

June 12, 2025 — In light of the outbreak of military hostilities in Iran, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) urgently calls on all parties involved to strictly adhere to international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during military conflicts.

It is imperative that the protection of civilian lives and the safeguarding of civilian infrastructure be prioritized and respected at all times. We remind all actors that civilians must not be targeted or used as leverage in any form, and that all possible measures must be taken to avoid harm to innocent people, their property, and the essential services they rely upon.

The principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution—which are cornerstones of international humanitarian law and require parties to any conflict to take all feasible steps to protect the civilian population—are fundamental to preserving human life and dignity amid conflict. Respect for human life and international law by all parties should guide all actions during this critical time.

While we hope for a peaceful resolution to this conflict, the immediate and urgent need is to protect civilian life. Innocent civilians should not be forced to bear the terrible price of conflicts to which they had no part in creating.