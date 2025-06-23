Lives of Prisoners in Iran in Immediate Danger

Global Leaders Must Demand Emergency Protections and Immediate Release of Political Prisoners

Hundreds Being Arrested, Minorities Targeted, Judiciary Pledges to Fast-Track Cases

June 23, 2025 — In the wake of Israel’s attack on Evin Prison on June 23, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) issues an urgent warning: the lives of prisoners across Iran—especially political detainees—are at extreme and immediate risk.

CHRI urgently calls for the UN and global leaders to demand the immediate release of all political prisoners, the protection of all detainees at risk, and protection from arbitrary arrests and prosecutions without full due process in Iran.

“The risk of a massacre of political prisoners in Iran is real,” said Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI executive director. “The world must speak out immediately and forcefully warn the Iranian authorities against such actions, without waiting for a blood bath to happen.”

Today’s Israeli airstrike on Evin Prison has caused severe damage to critical areas including the Women’s Ward, Ward 8, the infirmary, and the prosecutor’s office. Several conscript soldiers were reportedly killed and injured in the attack. Prisoners—among them women and children under two years old—are trapped without access to medical care, safe shelter, or essential services. Despite this, authorities are refusing to transfer the injured to hospitals and are blocking families from reaching their loved ones.

Instead of facilitating rescue and medical aid, Iranian security forces have intensified repression inside the prison, threatening and attacking injured detainees. Unconfirmed reports of secret prisoner transfers are raising fears of enforced disappearances.

In addition, hundreds of citizens have reportedly been arrested on political and national security charges in Tehran and transferred to Evin Prison. According to findings by CHRI, the number of detainees has also sharply increased in Kurdish-majority cities.

On June 18, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei publicly called for the swift prosecution of those arrested on espionage charges, and Iran’s Parliament approved an emergency bill to intensify punishments for collaboration with foreign adversaries. These developments raise urgent alarm, given Iran’s history of executing political prisoners on such charges following sham trials marked by torture, forced confessions, and lack of due process.

In addition, there is grave concern about dozens of political prisoners in Iran who have already been sentenced to death on fabricated national security charges. These individuals face a serious risk of being scapegoated and executed as the regime seeks reprisals against alleged foreign collaborators. At least two have already been executed since the start of the war in cases riddled with due process violations.

CHRI urges global leaders to demand that the Iranian authorities:

Grant emergency furloughs or releases to all political prisoners, in accordance with Iran’s own laws under crisis conditions.

Halt all executions, particularly those involving political prisoners.

Ensure all prisoners have uninterrupted access to safe shelter, medical care, food and water, legal counsel, and family contact.

Immediately disclose the whereabouts of all detainees and transfers made during the conflict, and ensure transparency on the status, location, and health of prisoners.

The Israeli airstrike on Evin Prison, where civilians (including political prisoners) are held, violates the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets and represents a serious breach of international humanitarian law, which grants prisoners protected status under the laws of war.

At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran is legally obligated to protect the lives of all detainees. Its failure to evacuate, provide medical assistance, or inform families constitutes criminal negligence and amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment under international law. Under Iranian law, during emergency wartime situations, the authorities are obligated to use legal tools—including release on bail, parole, or transfers—to protect the lives of prisoners.

Statements from Families of Political Prisoners

After today’s Israeli attack on Evin, the sister of Cécile Kohler, a French national imprisoned there, called the strike “utterly irresponsible” and warned that inmates’ lives were in grave danger. “We don’t even know if they’re alive,” she said. She urged the French government to strongly condemn the attack and immediately act to rescue and release its citizens held in Iran.

Shirin Ardakani, the Kohler family’s lawyer, said: “Human lives have been endangered—by both Israel and the Islamic Republic.”

Following the Israeli strike on Evin Prison, Ahmad Ghadyani, son of 80-year-old political prisoner Abolfazl Ghadyani, wrote on X:

“My father called from Evin. The prison has been attacked and all the windows in his ward are shattered. It seems the infirmary is also damaged and someone said the main gate was hit. Does the Islamic Republic seriously intend to keep all these political prisoners—many of whom are ill—locked up? What madness and what a crime this is.”

Statement from a group of Evin Prison inmates after Monday’s attack:

“On Monday, June 23, 2025, following an airstrike by Israeli fighter jets on Evin Prison, parts of the administrative buildings, infirmary, and the detention office of the prison’s prosecutor’s office were severely damaged. Part of Ward 4 collapsed, windows shattered, and due to prisoners rushing downstairs to save their lives, several were injured.

“The prison infirmary has been completely destroyed and there are no basic medical facilities in the wards to treat the wounded. Prison officials are refusing to transfer the injured outside and have effectively abandoned them without care.

“Meanwhile, security forces and prison guards have deployed heavily inside the wards, creating a highly repressive atmosphere instead of assisting prisoners. Threats, intimidation, and pressure on prisoners—especially after the attack—have increased.

“Outside the prison, highways leading to Evin have been blocked, and families are being prevented from reaching the facility. Nevertheless, a number of families have gathered in front of the prison despite the danger.

“We, the besieged and defenseless prisoners, declare:

“We had nowhere to escape during the bombing, nor have we had any refuge from the organized violence that has crushed our lives and dignity for years.

“We call on the people, families, and all those with a conscience:

“Do not remain silent.

“Gather now in front of Evin Prison to save our lives.

“We are wounded, threatened, and could die at any moment.”

—A group of Evin Prison inmates

June 23, 2025

CHRI notes that the collection of testimonies from prisoners and their families to support future international legal documentation and accountability efforts during this crisis is imperative.