Women’s Uprising in Iran

On November 17, 2022, Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), spoke at a panel discussion hosted by the Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting at Stonybrook University’s School of Communication and Journalism on the people’s uprising in Iran following the believed killing in state custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s compulsory hijab law.

Speaking alongside Leili Soltani, director of Voice of America’s Persian Language Broadcast to Iran and Roya Hakakian, a journalist and human rights activist, Ghaemi discussed the violently repressed protests of 2019, which marked the beginning of Iran’s growing movement for social and political change, as well as the unique moment we are in now, where swathes of the country remain under protests and strikes despite state security forces using lethal force to repress them.