Joint Letter: 68 Human Rights Organizations Call for Immediate Halt to Executions in Iran
Death Penalty in Iran Used as a “Tool of Political Repression”
August 27, 2024 – In a joint statement released today, the Center for Human Rights in Iran, along with 67 human rights organizations worldwide, expressed support for the “No Death Penalty Tuesdays” hunger strikes taking place in Iranian prisons.
The “No Death Penalty Tuesdays” campaign originated in Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, Alborz Province, after the execution of four Kurdish political prisoners in January 2024. Since then, it has spread to over 17 prisons across the country.
“We call for an immediate halt on all executions with a view to abolish the death penalty in Iran and urge the international community to support the growing abolition movement in Iran,” the statement said.
The Islamic Republic, a leading executor globally, has carried out over 395 executions so far in 2024. The Iranian authorities use “the death penalty as a tool of political repression and death sentences are issued after unfair trials without the minimal standards of due process,” the statement noted.
CHRI strongly echoes the letter’s call for an immediate halt to executions in Iran and urges the international community to stand in solidarity with prisoners participating in their weekly hunger strikes.
Read the full letter below:
In support and solidarity with “No Death Penalty Tuesdays” abolitionist movement in Iran
Every six hours, one person was executed in Iranian prisons in the first 20 days of August. Execution numbers have been rising every year since 2021, with at least 834 people executed in 2023, and 395 executions recorded by Iran Human Rights as of 26th August 2024.
Drug-related executions remain the charges that account for more than half of the executions in Iran. Marginalised groups of society and ethnic minorities, in particular the Kurdish and Baluch, are overrepresented among those executed.
The Islamic Republic uses the death penalty as a tool of political repression and death sentences are issued after unfair trials without the minimal standards of due process.
After bearing witness to months of weekly group executions in Karaj and the execution of several political prisoners in January 2024, a group of brave political prisoners* in Ghezelhesar Prison in Karaj staged a protest which was violently suppressed. The diverse group of political prisoners from different backgrounds and beliefs thus began a weekly hunger strike on 30th January that became known as “Black Tuesdays” and “No Death Penalty Tuesdays.” They chose Tuesdays for that is the day death row inmates are typically transferred to solitary confinement in preparation for the gallows in Ghezelhesar Prison.
The weekly mass hunger strikes are now in their 31st week and the movement has spread to 17 other prisons across Iran. The participants remain resolute in their demands against the death penalty despite violent crackdowns.
We, the undersigned organisations, declare our solidarity and support for the “No Death Penalty Tuesdays” movement in Iranian prisons. We call for an immediate halt on all executions with a view to abolish the death penalty in Iran and urge the international community to support the growing abolition movement in Iran.
* The “No Death Penalty Tuesdays” hunger strikes were started by Ghezelhesar political prisoners Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb, Loghman Aminpour, Meisam Dahbanzadeh, Jafar Ebrahimi, Sepehr Emam Jomeh, Ahmadreza Haeri, Reza Mohammad Hosseini, Saeed Masouri, Reza Salmanzadeh and Hamzeh Savari in alphabetical order.
