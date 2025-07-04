Op-Ed: Iran Is Terrorizing Its Own Citizens. The World Needs to Respond.

The arrests are surgical, systematic and sweeping — an effort to extinguish the last embers of civic resistance ignited during the 2022 Women, Life, Freedom protests and sustained by countless ordinary Iranians since then demanding dignity, liberty and justice. The regime is sending a chilling if all too familiar message: Dissent equals death.

Entire communities are under siege, according to the activists and lawyers the Center for Human Rights in Iran has spoken to in communities across the country. In Kurdish-majority areas, checkpoints controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps now encircle cities, and civilians are being detained at will, these people say. One activist from a Kurdish city told the center that intelligence agents had summoned and interrogated relatives of Kurdish political activists who live abroad and that the agents “have pressured and threatened the families to force their relatives overseas to stop their activism.” Religious minorities, especially Baha’is, have also seen arrests spike, and hundreds of citizens have reportedly been arrested and charged with antigovernment propaganda for posting comments on social media.

Making matters worse, Iran’s Parliament has moved to fast-track legislation that would codify and escalate this repression. The measure’s vague language would equate online activism and information sharing with terrorism and treason. Anyone accused of undermining national security or sharing content with foreign media could face life imprisonment or death.

To be sure, this is not the regime’s first crack at mass violent suppression. It killed over 500 people during the Women, Life, Freedom protests and more than 1,000 people in protests in 2019. But Iranian activists have noted that the current number of arrests in just one week is exceptional, as are the checkpoints for people heading into and out of many cities. And this time, the government is not arresting protesters. Instead, ordinary citizens are being swept up, creating a climate of fear throughout the population — which is perhaps the intention.

The United States and its allies must not treat this unfolding human rights catastrophe as a sideshow to geopolitical diplomacy. Any talks between the United States and Iran would provide a vital opportunity for Washington to make clear that engagement with Tehran requires these conditions: an immediate halt to arbitrary arrests and detentions, transparency regarding the condition and whereabouts of detainees and political prisoners, a moratorium on executions and a commitment to due process and legal representation.