Jailed Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Hunger Strikes Against “Hostage-Taking”

In an open letter, renowned Iranian director Jafar Panahi has announced the beginning of his hunger strike in Tehran’s Evin Prison until he is freed from his illegal imprisonment.

“I firmly declare that in protest against the unlawful and inhumane behavior of the judicial and security apparatus and this particular hostage-taking, I have started a hunger strike since the morning of the 1st of February 2023, and I will refuse to eat and drink any food or medicine until the time of my release,” wrote Panahi in a letter published on his wife’s Instagram page. “I will remain in this state until perhaps my lifeless body is freed from prison.”

At the time of this writing—while Panahi is starving himself in an Iranian prison—the government is promoting its Fajr International Film Festival, which has been boycotted by several Iranian directors and actors in protest against the government’s ongoing persecution of activists and dissidents, including in the film industry, as well as the state’s ongoing trampling of basic human rights such as freedom of speech and expression.

Panahi was arrested amid a major crackdown on civil society in July 2022 as he was making inquiries about the arrests of fellow directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad.

While detained, Panahi was suddenly ordered to serve a six-year prison sentence issued against him in 2010 for his films. The sentence had previously been “suspended” and had accordingly lapsed and become unenforceable after several years, yet judicial authorities illegally imprisoned Panahi anyway and blocked his attempts to be released.

Panahi, who had endorsed the “lay down your gun” campaign, was also among rights activists and lawyers who sought to file a lawsuit against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials for their gross negligence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panahi is among several Iranian film and theatre industry members who are being persecuted, including through death sentences issued without due process and unjust imprisonment, for peacefully calling for basic human rights and freedom in Iran.

Following is a translation by the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) of Panahi’s letter.