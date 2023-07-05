Fact-Finding Mission Calls on Iran to Stop Executing Protesters, Release Political Prisoners

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on the Islamic Republic of Iran today provided its first oral report to the UN Human Rights Council, in which it called on the Iranian authorities to “stop the executions of individuals convicted and sentenced to death in connection with the protests” and “release all those detained for exercising their legitimate right to peaceful assembly and for reporting on the protests.”

In response to the Iranian government’s refusal to cooperate with the independent investigation, the FFM also reiterated its requests “to make available to us the judicial files, evidence, and judgments regarding each of these persons,” added Sara Hossain, chair of the FFM.

The fact-finding mission was established by the UN Human Rights Council in November 2022 to investigate the Islamic Republic’s gunning down of more than 500 men and women participating in the street protests that erupted across Iran after the September 2022 killing in state custody of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, as well as other crimes and rights violations committed by the Iranian authorities since then.

It will present a comprehensive report on its findings to the Human Rights Council during an interactive dialogue at its 55th session in March 2024.

Watch the FFM’s interactive dialogue at the UN Human Rights Council, as well its press conference.

A press release on the FFM’s first oral report (including a Persian-language version) can be accessed here.