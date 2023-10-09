Joint Letter: 120 Iranian Doctors, Lawyers, and Activists Call for Release of Doctor Jailed for Treating Protesters

Signatories, Including Wounded Protesters, Urge Investigation by UN’s Fact-Finding Mission and Support by International Medical Organizations

October 9, 2023 — A group of more than 120 Iranians, including medical professionals, lawyers, activists, and individuals who sustained injuries during the Iranian government’s violent suppression of street protests, have jointly penned a letter demanding the immediate release of Dr. Yaser Rahmanirad, who has been in detention in Iran since September 21, 2023, solely for providing medical care to injured protesters.

The letter, which has also been signed by Center for Human Rights in Iran Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi, emphasizes Dr. Rahmanirad’s unwavering dedication to providing aid to injured protesters, as he is professionally obligated to do, with a special focus on those left visually impaired by gunshot wounds.

During the period spanning September 2022 to January 2023, thousands of protesters were injured, and hundreds lost their lives as state security forces in Iran employed lethal measures to suppress street protests. These protests were initially sparked by the killing in state custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini, who died shortly after she was arrested by the morality police for her alleged inappropriate hijab.

Additional medical professionals and students who attempted to offer assistance to injured protesters faced threats, detention, and legal action. They include Hamid Ghareh Hasanlou, a radiologist, and his wife Farzaneh, a lab technician, who were both handed lengthy prison sentences of 15 and 5 years, respectively. Some medical personnel were even subjected to gunfire while attempting to deliver critical care to wounded protesters.

In addition to urging the Iranian government to halt its unlawful judicial proceedings against the physician, the signatories call upon the United Nations’ independent Fact-Finding Mission on Iran to investigate his case. Furthermore, they implore international medical aid organizations to unite in a public call for the immediate release of Dr. Rahmanirad.

Below, you will find both the English and Persian versions of this letter, with the English translation of the original Persian text provided by CHRI.

Letter by 120 Doctors, Activists Demanding Release of Dr. Yaser Rahmanirad

In light of the following facts:

Dr. Rahmanirad is among the medical professionals who tirelessly assisted injured protesters in Iran, actively working to reduce violence during and after demonstrations. He dedicated a significant amount of his time to treating the wounded without seeking personal gain, using his expertise and knowledge to heal and care for those affected by the movement. Dr. Rahmanirad voiced objections to any security threats against the injured, utilizing his exceptional skills and experience to deliver exceptional medical care while working with expert colleagues. He provided medical services to injured protesters without discrimination, prioritizing their human rights. His compassionate solidarity and support instilled hope and confidence in those wounded, especially those who had been blinded as a result of gunshot injuries, fostering the belief in the possibility of a brighter future. Dr. Rahmanirad continued to assist individuals suffering from severe and ongoing pain due to the presence of numerous toxic lead bullets in various parts of their bodies, the nervous system, and among their bones. Many of them refrained from seeking medical care at traditional facilities due to security concerns and the fear of arrests, compounded by economic hardships.

Given the continuation of this illegal and inhumane detention, which not only oppresses independent and compassionate physicians but also deprives injured Iranian citizens and protesters of essential professional services, we urge the following actions:

We call upon the government of the Islamic Republic to immediately and unconditionally release Dr. Yaser Rahmanirad and put an end to the unlawful and inhumane judicial proceedings against him. We implore the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran to acknowledge the direct link between Dr. Yaser Rahmanirad’s arrest and his invaluable medical and humanitarian support for injured protesters during the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement in Iran. We request an independent investigation into this case and its comprehensive documentation. We beseech international organizations and civil institutions, including Doctors Without Borders, as well as all medical associations in democratic and developed nations that champion human rights, not to remain silent regarding these illegal and inhumane actions. We urge them to demand immediate accountability from the authorities of the Islamic Republic.

Signatories: Individuals Injured by State Security Agencies

Amir Jahanbakhsh – Physically injured Behzad Hamrahi – Damaged eye Pouria Alipour – Physically injured Javad Pahlevani Nia – Damaged eye Housein Ashtari – Damaged eye Housein Noori – Damaged eye Dr. Majid Khademi – Damaged eye Reza Ezati – Damaged eye Rozbeh Roznavard – Damaged eye Kosar Eftekhari – Damaged eye Kian Derakhshan – Damaged eye and physical Maysam Dehghani – Damaged eye Mir Hessamuddin Maleki – Physically injured Milad Safari – Physically Injured Yasser Alvandian – Damaged Eye

Signatories: Doctors, Lawyers, and Activists

Fadime Tuncer – Political sponsor, representative in the German parliament Ebrahim Allah Bakhshi – Human rights activist Ahad Salehi – Physician Ehsan Abri – Human rights activist Ehsan Solhjo – Physician Arash Azarakhsh – Political activist Afsaneh Modaber – Psychologist Afsun Najafi – Judiciary {Sister of Javid Najafi} Afshin Abdulahi – Director of the Lion and Sun Society Allahyar Kangarloo – Political physicist Amir Lahiji – TV presenter for Bahar TV Iranian Women’s Association Melbourne Azadeh Afsahi – Psychologist Ehsan Karamouz – Human rights activist For Freedom Foundation Babak Eslami Farsani – Lawyer Bardia Mousavi – Human rights activist Behrouz Javid – Human rights activist Behrouz Ghorbani – Human rights activist (Christian) Behnam Chegini – Civil activist Pouran Nazemi – 14 Declaration and political activist Parvin Shayan – Human rights activist Pari Sabahat – Political activist Parisa Pouyande – Political activist Payam Derafshan – Lawyer Jahangir Leghaei – Economist Hasan Etemadi – Political activist Hasan Shariatmadari – Political activist Husein Rezaei – Lawyer Hamid Mirzaei – Physician Hamid Reza Najafi – Human rights activist Arak Housein Raeisi – Lawyer Hosein Ahmadi Niyaz – Lawyer Khosrow Alikordi – Lawyer Javad Lalmohamadi – 14 Statement and political activist (Former political prisoner) Daye Sharife – Judiciary (Mother of Javid Nam Ramin Hossein Panahi) Hassan Naeb Hashem – Physician and human rights activist Seyf Ehdaei – University professor and political activist Kamran Parsa – Physician Montreh Tavakoli – Physician and human rights activist Masoud Noghrekar – Physician and writer Nahid Hosseini – Women’s rights activist Parham Roshan Zamir – Physician Iman Navabi – Physician Abdullah Zadi – Physician Homa Fathi – Physician Ebrahim Karimi – Physician Robabeh Mohammadi – Lawyer Rozita Manteghi – Civil activist Reza Azmoudeh – Political activist Reza Borumand – Human rights activist Reza Gharleghi – Lawyer Zahra Kazemi – Lawyer Saeid Dehghan – Lawyer Somaye Ramvaz – Human rights activist Sara Eshaghi – Human rights activist Soheila Dalvand – Civil activist Sirvan Mansouri – Journalist Saeed Ghorbani – Human rights activist Shole Pakravan – Human rights activist Shole Zamini – Human rights activist Shemila Nejad Hashemi – Civil activist and women’s rights activist Behrouz Kananiyan – Human rights activist Shahla Entesari – 14 Statement Shahla Entesari – 14 Declaration Shilan Mirzaee – Human rights and political activist Saba Alaleh – Psychologist Sadra Abdulahi – Civil activist Sanam Sabaghi – Lawyer Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi – 14 Statement and political activist (Former political prisoner) Abdullah Zandi – Physician Ghazal Lorestani – Lawyer Fahim Moeini – Human rights organization Nikoo Giti Pourfazel – Lawyer Leila Khosravi – Lawyer Leyli Khameneh – Human rights activist Mohammad Mahdavifar – 14 Declaration Mohammad Reza Kargar – Lawyer Morad Moalem – Spokesman for the National Front of Iran abroad Mohammad Housein Sepehri – 14 Declaration and political activist (Former political prisoner) Manuchehr Mohammadi – Political activist Mehdi Shahbazi – Judiciary (Brother of Javid Nam Ameneh Shahbazi) Mehrnaz Saghdoush Pey – Human rights activist Mahshid Nazemi – Human rights activist Mehrangiz Kaar – Lawyer Mahnaz Ghezzelou – Women’s rights activist Mohim Sarkhosh – Spokesman for the Balochistan Party foreign relations Nasibe Shamsaei – Women’s rights activist Nayereh Ansari – Jurist Neda Mirzaloo – Civil activist Nasrin Namdarpour – Human rights activist Nima Kakavand – Lawyer Hadi Ghaemi – Director of the Campaign for Human Rights in Iran Hoda Khorami – Nurse Hana Taran – Human rights activist Hashem Khastar – 14 Declaration and political activist (Former political prisoner) Medical Alliance for Health Services Abroad (MAHSA) united nation Kian Foundation Canada Iranian Canadian Health Care Professionals Woman-Life-Freedom USCF united nation Canadian Iranian Doctors for Human Rights (CIDHR) Woman Life Freedom Melbourne Int’l Iranian Physicians and Healthcare Providers Association United Health Professionals for Iran (UHP for Iran) – “اتحاد کادر سلامت برای ایران” ParsiMed Germany

Persian Text of Letter

دکتر یاسر رحمانی‌راد، پزشک دلسوزی که در ایران به هموطنان آسیب‌دیده خدمت می‌کرد، صرفا به علت وفاداری به سوگند پزشکی‌اش و اقدامات انسانی‌اش، همچنان در بازداشت اطلاعات سپاه لرستان است.

با توجه به اینکه:

۱- وی یکی از پزشکانی است که به طور ویژه در کاهش خشونت‌های زمان اعتراضات و پس از آن، به مجروحین و آسیب‌دیدگان در ایران کمک می‌کرده است؛

۲- او مدت زمان طولانی در تمام این ایام را وقف خدمت به آسیب‌دیدگان کرده بود و بجای بهره بردن اقتصادی از تخصص خود، از مهارت‌ها و دانش خود برای بهبود و درمان مجروحان استفاده می‌کرد و به جان و سلامت آنان اهمیت می‌داد؛

۳- او به هرگونه تهدید علیه انسان‌های مجروح اعتراض داشت و با تخصص و تجربه خود، قادر بود به صورت فوق‌العاده در این زمینه فعالیت کند و نیازهای پزشکی این افراد را با همراه کردن همکاران متخصص برآورده کند.

۴- او با ارائه‌ی بدون تبعیضِ خدمات پزشکی به انسان های آسیب‌دیده، به حفظ حقوق انسانی آنها اهمیت می‌داد و ضمن همدردی و همبستگی با افراد آسیب‌دیده، به آنها امید و اعتماد به نفس داده و مخصوصا اشخاص نابینا شده در نتیجه شلیک اسلحه را با مِهر به ادامه زندگی امیدوار می‌کرد.

۵- کمک‌های مستمر او به افراد آسیب‌دیده‌ای بود که بسیاری از آنها متاسفانه به دلیل قرار گرفتن تعداد زیادی از گلوله‌های ساچمه سمی سرب در نقاط مختلف بدن و سیستم عصبی و بین استخوان‌ها دچار درد فراوان و مستمر بوده و به دلایل مختلف و و یا مشکلات اقتصادی، از درمان محروم مانده بودند.

بنابراین، با توجه به اینکه ادامه این روند غیرقانونی و غیرانسانی، موجب می‌شود علاوه بر ظلم به پزشکان مستقل و دلسوز، شهروندان و معترضان آسیب‌دیده‌ی ایرانی هم از خدمات حرفه‌ای ایشان محروم شوند؛

۱- از حکومت جمهوری اسلامی می‌خواهیم که با آزادی فوری و بی‌قید و شرط دکتر یاسر رحمانی‌راد، فورا به پرونده‌سازی غیرقانونی و غیرانسانی علیه او پایان دهند.

۲- از سازمان‌‌ها و نهادهای مدنی بین‌المللی از جمله سازمان پزشکان بدون مرز و صلیب سرخ و ارکان مسئول سازمان ملل متحد و همچنین تمام سازمان‌های پزشکی کشورهای دموکراتیک و توسعه‌یافته که دغدغه حقوق بشر دارند می‌خواهیم که در مورد چنین اقدامات غیرقانونی و غیرانسانی، سکوت نکنند و خواهان پاسخگویی فوری مقامات جمهوری اسلامی شوند.

Read this article in Persian