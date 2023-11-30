Joint Letter: Free Unjustly Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

Nobel Laureate Should Be Allowed to Travel to Oslo to See Family and Receive Prize

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) strongly endorses an appeal initiated by Pen America and supported by a diverse coalition of civil society organizations, activists, writers, journalists, artists, and allies, urging the release of imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi.

Mohammadi, who will be represented by her family at the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony on December 10, 2023, in Oslo, Norway, is currently grappling with severe health issues that have been compounded by the denial of medical care by the Iranian authorities and deplorable prison conditions, which include prolonged solitary confinement. Rather than releasing her for essential medical treatment, Iranian authorities persist in pursuing multiple politically-motivated charges against her.

Mohammadi has been in and out of prison for more than a decade on manufactured charges to punish her for her peaceful advocacy of human rights in Iran.

The joint letter states, “Her case is indicative of systemic abuse, and accentuates the pressing need for human rights to be an integral part of any negotiations or relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

This collective appeal for her liberation underscores the imperative to safeguard her well-being, as several political detainees in Iran have died in state custody in Iran due to denied medical aid.

We implore global leaders, human rights advocates, and concerned citizens worldwide to press the Iranian authorities to release Narges Mohammadi, and to uphold the critical importance of upholding justice, liberty, and equality for all.

