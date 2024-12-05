Narges Mohammadi’s Temporary Medical Release is Grossly Insufficient 

International Community Must Campaign Vigorously to Prevent Her Return to Prison

Permanent and Unconditional Release of Nobel Peace Laureate Is Critical

December 5, 2024 – Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and renowned Iranian human rights defender, has been granted a 21-day medical release from Evin Prison by the Iranian authorities, after repeated denials and delays in receiving critical medical care. This temporary release falls drastically short of what is just and necessary—her permanent and unconditional freedom, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said in a statement today.

“The Iranian authorities have unlawfully imprisoned Narges Mohammadi for the same actions that earned her the Nobel Peace Prize—her tireless advocacy for human rights,” said Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI executive director.

“The international community must not allow the Iranian authorities to return this brave woman—who has continued to be a leading voice for human rights in Iran even while behind bars—to prison,” Ghaemi said.

Ms. Mohammadi’s family and legal team demanded a minimum three-month release to allow her adequate time to recover and receive proper medical care following a recent surgery to address a potentially cancerous bone lesion in her right leg. A 21-day release is grossly insufficient and inadequate given her serious condition and urgent need for comprehensive medical attention.

Ms. Mohammadi should have never been imprisoned in the first place, and her continued imprisonment for her peaceful advocacy of basic civil and political rights is a grave violation of her legal rights, justice, and the fundamental human rights guaranteed to every individual. She is serving over 30 years of unjust sentences, based on fabricated charges directly tied to her tireless advocacy.

As the international community considers the prospect of negotiations with the Islamic Republic, the human rights crisis in Iran must be pursued simultaneously as a parallel and equally prioritized track. The unacceptable plight of the many political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in Iran, who, like Narges Mohammadi, have been unlawfully placed behind bars for the peaceful expression of their views or beliefs, should not be sidelined, but rather continuously pressed by the international community, and their release should be persistently demanded.