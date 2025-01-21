A Year of Resistance Inside Iran’s Prisons Against Executions

Prisoners in Over 30 Prisons Stage Weekly Hunger Strikes Demanding End to Executions

January 21, 2024 — One year ago, a small group of prisoners on death row in Iran initiated a brave and powerful act of resistance—they would wage a hunger strike every week on Tuesdays to protest and draw attention to the Iranian government’s notorious and widespread use of the death penalty.

What began with just a few individuals refusing to accept brutal and unjust executions has now spread across Iran, evolving into a national movement in 34 prisons across the country. The hunger strike campaign is shining a light not only on the many hundreds who have unjustly and unlawfully fallen victim to the Islamic Republic’s gallows, but also on the immense courage and resilience of those behind bars who are resisting one of the world’s leading executioners.​

Vulnerable Prisoners Risk All to Protest Surging Executions

“The significance of the ‘No to Executions Tuesdays’ campaign cannot be overstated. In Iran, where the state’s use of the death penalty is not only skyrocketing but also weaponized as a tool of political suppression, these acts of resistance carry immeasurable risk,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

“For these prisoners, their hunger strike is the only avenue of protest, a desperate plea to halt the continuous slaughter of innocent lives under the guise of justice. They are not just opposing their own executions; they are resisting a government that has made human life disposable in its quest to maintain power,” said Ghaemi.

The hunger strikes began on January 28, 2024, just one day before the scheduled execution in Evin Prison of four Kurdish political prisoners—Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad Faramarzi, and Pejman Fatehi—after sham convictions based on torture and forced “confessions.” In protest, a group of inmates on death row at Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, Alborz province, announced their decision to initiate a hunger strike every Tuesday to call for an end to the death penalty.

In a letter addressed to the “Honorable People of Iran,” they wrote:

“We, a group of prisoners on death row, are asking for your help. …In Qezel Hesar, thousands of prisoners have been sentenced to death, and the cases of hundreds of us have been sent for enforcement. We may be executed in the coming days and weeks. Among us are people with all kinds of charges, drug offenders, qisas (retribution) cases, as well as political prisoners and prisoners of conscience waiting to be executed.

“In order to be heard, every Tuesday starting this week, we will go on hunger strike. We chose Tuesday because often it is the last day our cellmates are alive before being transferred to solitary confinement for execution.

“We ask you to defend all prisoners sentenced to death, regardless of their political or non-political charges, because we have all been unfairly tried. [The authorities] want to take away our right to live. With your support, perhaps these executions could be stopped. Be our voice, and the voice of our families in any way you can. Dear people, please come to our aid.”

The authors of the above statement chose to remain anonymous, explaining that “if we reveal our names, our execution would be expedited.”

Soon, prisoners in Evin Prison’s Women’s Ward in Tehran, including imprisoned Nobel Peace Laureate Narges Mohammadi, also joined the weekly hunger strike. More inmates in other prisons followed, with the number of prisoners holding hunger strikers growing steadily.

This week marks 52 consecutive weeks of the “No to Execution Tuesdays” hunger strike campaign, which has now spread to 34 prisons across Iran—and continues to grow.

Every Tuesday, prisoners who are sentenced to death, political prisoners, and many others who are not even facing the death penalty themselves but have fallen victim to the Islamic Republic’s unjust judicial system and kangaroo courts, stand in solidarity by refusing food in protest against the government’s rampant and unlawful use of executions.

In response, these prisoners often face harsh retaliation from authorities, including solitary confinement and denial of family visits and phone calls. Despite these repressive measures, their campaign has persisted steadfastly for over a year.

Violating Every International Law on Capital Punishment, Executions Surge Across Iran

In 2024, executions in Iran surged to nearly 1,000 known hangings—making the Islamic Republic the leading per capita executioner in the world and underscoring the authorities’ increasing reliance on the death penalty. This number is a significant under-count, as many executions go unrecorded in Iran.

These executions violate every single international law and standard regarding capital punishment.

At least 54 political prisoners are on death row in Iran right now, and executions of protesters and dissidents have surged—despite the fact that their convictions are for peacefully expressing dissent, which is protected under both Iranian law and international covenants to which Iran is a State Party, and are also routinely based on so-called “confessions” that were extracted under torture.

In addition, the regime has also increasingly moved to target women. In 2024, at least 31 women were executed, the highest number since 2008. Pakhshan Azizi, a 40-year-old Kurdish humanitarian worker and civil society advocate, now faces imminent execution after the Supreme Court upheld her death sentence following a sham trial riddled with coerced confessions, inadequate defense, and severe due process violations.

The disproportionate application of the death penalty to Iran’s minority communities—especially its Kurdish and Baluch communities—is stark. In 2024, at least a third of those executed in Iran were just from the Kurdish and Baluch communities.

The courage and resilience of the prisoners in the “No to Execution Tuesdays” campaign should inspire the international community to take action to stop the Iranian government’s death machine.

CHRI urges government leaders from around the world to:

Loudly voice their support for these brave prisoners and their campaign of hunger strikes and condemn Iran’s unlawful use of the death penalty.

for these brave prisoners and their campaign of hunger strikes and condemn Iran’s unlawful use of the death penalty. Demand an immediate halt to all executions in Iran and call for a moratorium on the government’s use of the death penalty.

to all executions in Iran and call for a moratorium on the government’s use of the death penalty. Sanction Iranian officials, including judges, involved in the unlawful application of the death penalty.

“It is not enough to be appalled by the statistics of executions; we must stand in solidarity with those who are putting their lives on the line to end this injustice, and impose meaningful consequences on the Iranian authorities for this state-sanctioned murder,” Ghaemi said.

Personal Letter From Political Prisoner Imprisoned For Over 25 Years

Saeed Masouri, one of the most prominent voices in the “No to Execution Tuesdays” campaign and a political prisoner who has been incarcerated for over 25 years, shared his harrowing experiences of witnessing the execution of friends and fellow prisoners. His letter is filled with pain and longing but also with an unyielding commitment to the cause and an urgent call to action for the international community.

“This is the 25th December (and Christmas) I have spent in prison. I don’t know what more these eyes must witness, or how much more this heart must endure. From the time I was sentenced to death and kept in solitary confinement, when every meeting felt like the last, and every sound of a door opening or closing echoed like the chime of a death knell, I have carried this unbearable weight. Even after 25 years, I still experience the psychological reflex of dread with every sound resembling a door’s clank.

“I have felt the pain of losing cellmates and friends to executions—those who were taken away never to return…

“I still hear the cries and wails of their grieving families. To this day, I don’t know how I managed to endure the sight of a six-year-old girl named Mahna drawing a picture of herself and her mother standing next to her father at the gallows in front of Gohardasht Prison. She had drawn it while waiting for her last visit with her father before his body was returned to her. The memory of her anticipation to kiss her father’s face one final time haunts me, and I still don’t understand how my heart hasn’t stopped beating from the overwhelming pain of such memories.

“Perhaps, after 25 years, I have become so deeply submerged in the atrocities of this murderous regime that what I’ve witnessed now feels like only a drop in the ocean of their crimes. In the past, executions occurred every few weeks or months. Now, on average, we witness an execution every four hours. Just during this Christmas period alone, nearly 25 innocent people were executed—that’s almost one execution every 2.5 hours.

“This time, I am not writing to the people of my homeland, who are already doing everything within their power. Instead, I address this letter to all awakened consciences within international human rights organizations, particularly the UN Human Rights Council, the Office of the High Commissioner, the UN special rapporteurs—especially Ms. Mai Sato—and all influential figures. I write to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola,

“I earnestly plead with you to go beyond expressing concern or condemning these executions. Take decisive and serious action to prevent them. These numbers are not mere statistics—they are human lives being extinguished daily. At the very least, compel this “government of executions” to adhere to basic human rights standards by conditioning diplomatic and political relations on the cessation of this killing machine. Diplomatic efforts must aim to halt these atrocities—if necessary, by referring Iran’s human rights violations to the UN Security Council.

“Every hour and day of delay results in more lives lost, as the blood of Iranian people continues to be spilled. If more effective action had been taken earlier, perhaps even Italian journalist Cecilia Sala would not have fallen victim to Iran’s hostage-taking policies—especially during the Christmas season.”

As we mark one year of the “No to Execution Tuesdays” campaign, we must remember that each Tuesday, these prisoners reaffirm their commitment, reminding the world that they are still here, and still fighting for a future free from executions and injustice. To amplify their voices, CHRI has compiled a series of powerful statements they have issued over the past year, in the hope that their calls for justice and an end to executions will be heard and supported throughout the world.

“In recent news, a political prisoner named Malek Davarshenas (Mousavi), a 26-year-old from Karkheh, has been sentenced to death on charges of baghi (armed rebellion). Detained since 2021, he was subjected to physical and psychological torture, forcing him to confess. He now faces the imminent threat of execution.

“On January 18, two notorious judges, Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, who have a four-decade-long record of human rights violations and issuing thousands of death sentences against political and non-political prisoners, were confronted by an outraged citizen driven to desperation in response to their crimes.. This act was met with widespread joy and support, particularly from the families of victims of the thousands of political executions. It reflects the culmination of 45 years of executions and massacres of prisoners, showcasing the Iranian people’s deep resentment toward capital punishment. It also highlights that initiatives like the ‘No to Executions Tuesdays’ campaign and all actions opposing the death penalty represent the voices of the majority in Iran, who demand the abolition of this medieval practice.

“The campaign, while condemning all death sentences regardless of the prisoners’ charges or beliefs, reiterates that the death penalty is inhumane and must be abolished entirely. Iran’s oppressive government exploits its ‘self-made religious and legal’ justifications to use executions as a means of suppressing society. It is essential for everyone to oppose the death penalty as an inherently inhumane punishment, eliminating the systemic violence that the regime fosters.”

“As the economic, cultural, and political crises in Iran escalate, the government, due to structural and systemic corruption and inefficiency, has reached an impasse and is unable to solve these crises. Consequently, we are witnessing widespread protests across various sectors of the country every day.

“For the ruling despots in Iran, it is clear that this public discontent will soon turn into another wave of widespread uprisings, which will threaten the very existence of this authoritarian regime. In a miscalculation, the government has turned to expanding executions in an attempt to create fear and prevent further protests. Since last Tuesday, at least 17 people have been executed, and more than 102 people have been executed since the beginning of December.

“As part of this repression, last week, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentences of political prisoners Behrouz Ehsani, Mehdi Hasani, and Pakhshan Azizi. Earlier, the death sentences of political prisoner Mojahid Korkor, four Baloch political prisoners, and four Arab political prisoners had also been confirmed, placing their lives in imminent danger. Meanwhile, every day, prisoners convicted of non-political crimes are being executed.

“The campaign calls on all sectors of society to join in opposition to death sentences. As the campaign has repeatedly emphasized, opposition to the inhumane death penalty can only be achieved through solidarity, collective action, and public participation in society.”

“This regime executed 21 Iranian citizens on January 1, 2025, coinciding with the New Year. Since the beginning of January, over 80 individuals have been executed. The execution of 1,000 people in the year 2024 marks another grim record of this regime’s crimes.

“Meanwhile, many other governments around the world are halting and abolishing the death penalty in their countries. To date, 128 nations have abolished this medieval punishment. Recently, Zimbabwe completely abolished the death penalty as a New Year’s gift. Yet, in occupied Iran, we witness daily increases in executions, repression, and torture.

“The resilient and freedom-loving people of Iran have proven that they will never succumb to fear and will continue defending their human rights and rightful demands, even at the cost of their lives. Now, as the regime uses repression and executions to instill fear and prevent popular uprisings, the “No to Executions Tuesdays” campaign is expanding.”

“These days, when the cries for justice and the protests of the people and activists against executions are louder than ever, not only have executions and repression not decreased, but the oppressive regime has drastically intensified them. Recently, the Judiciary has declared it permissible to numb the limbs (hands and legs) of those accused of theft and “moharebeh” (enmity against God) to normalize its savage crimes. With these repressive methods, the regime spreads fear and repression throughout society. Many of these accused individuals are victims of structural corruption, class discrimination, and the astronomical thefts committed by the rulers and those close to the government.

“The misogynistic government ruling over Iran, in continuing its oppression, has sentenced several female prisoners in Qarchak Prison to the medieval punishment of stoning for alleged ‘illicit relationships.’ In the best-case scenario, these sentences might be changed from death by stoning to execution by hanging. We believe that silence in the face of such horrors is complicity, and it is essential to stand against this barbarity and cruelty.

“In a regime where we witness widespread executions in various prisons daily, at least 41 individuals were executed in the first ten days of January, with 23 of them executed in just three days. Many death row prisoners have been transferred to solitary confinement for the execution of their sentences.

“Political prisoner Mojahid Korkor, who has been in prison for over two years, has had his death sentence reconfirmed for the second time by the Revolutionary Court of Ahvaz after the previous ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court. His life is now in grave danger.

“Recently, the oppressive government of the Supreme Leader has put pressure on and threatened the honest and brave lawyers who try to represent political prisoners and those sentenced to death, even threatening them with imprisonment. This repeated action has led to the incarceration of several lawyers simply for defending their clients. We must stand in defense of these noble and courageous lawyers.”

“The execution machine of the regime continues to claim the lives of our citizens daily. The long list of names awaiting death sentences once again reveals a firm determination by those in power to ignore the people’s cries against executions. Cloaked in the guise of religion and with medieval punishments, they pursue their oppressive political objectives.

“We, the students, stand shoulder to shoulder with workers, teachers, and other laborers in shouting that the death penalty must be abolished. We emphasize that in a civil society, there is no place for such regressive and primitive punishments, and human life cannot be used as collateral for political games.

“When we speak of abolishing the death penalty, we mean that regardless of the accused’s charges or political affiliations, our message is one and the same: “No to execution!” And this cry will continue until the last gallows is dismantled and the final noose is undone.”

“Ghazalhesar Prison in Karaj has become the central execution site, where 158 executions took place in 2024, accounting for 17% of the total executions in Iran.

“The “Tuesdays Against Executions” campaign has worked to expose the crimes and executions carried out in prisons across the country, striving to amplify the voices of anonymous prisoners under death sentences. These revelations by the campaign and other political and human rights organizations have led to Ghazalhesar Prison being placed on international sanctions lists after years of executions and massacres.

“At a time when the regime is incapable of solving the structural crises and has effectively shut down the country, executions continue without any holidays. It seems as though the killing and execution machine is unstoppable.

“As we have emphasized many times, it is clear that the regime uses repression and executions to prevent popular protests, and every execution in Iran is politically motivated. Therefore, members of this campaign again call on all civil and human rights organizations, both inside and outside of the country, to make serious efforts to halt executions in Iran. The key to victory and stopping the execution machine is solidarity and collective unity. We can and must stand against executions to stop this systematic killing.”

“Following the fall of the criminal Assad regime in Syria, a drug manufacturing facility linked to the Khamenei’s government has been discovered, where dozens of tons of drugs were stored and distributed to various parts of the world. Meanwhile, we witness the daily executions of prisoners accused of possessing just a few grams of drugs in Iran.

“As part of the ongoing crackdown, in recent days, a prisoner named Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shaye, who was sentenced to death on charges of espionage after an unclear and unjust trial, has been transferred to Ghazalhesar Prison, where his death sentence is at risk of being confirmed and carried out.

“Another political prisoner, Saman Mohammadi Khiyareh, who has been unjustly imprisoned for 15 years and sentenced to death, has been placed in solitary confinement in Ghazalhesar Prison, and there are fears that his sentence will soon be executed.

“The “Tuesdays Against Executions” campaign, with a serious warning about the lives of prisoners sentenced to death, once again emphasizes that this campaign was formed to fight against death sentences. As the regime uses executions to maintain its power, it is essential that we stand against this inhuman act in every possible way and amplify the voices of prisoners facing execution and their families.”

“The coincidence of International Human Rights Day with the shocking reports emerging from the infamous Syrian prisons, such as the “Saydnaya” prison near Damascus, may be an accidental parallel, but for all awake consciences and human rights organizations, it serves as a warning to pursue further investigations and hold the perpetrators of such crimes accountable. These regimes continue their killings and atrocities under the guise of “legal executions,” whether by hanging, burying people alive, or using other brutal methods like torture and execution, and they refuse to be held accountable for their actions.

“The “Tuesdays Against Executions” campaign, now in its 46th Week of Hunger Strikes, extends its congratulations to the free people of Syria and to the resilient prisoners who have been freed after years of torture. We hope for the day when Iranian prisoners and people will also be freed from the threat of executions.”

“The regime, which has reached an impasse in solving economic crises and has led to widespread protests from various sectors of society, seeks to instill fear and terror in the population by passing misogynistic laws such as the “Hijab and Chastity Bill,” and by suppressing and executing people.

“In continuation of this repression, the judiciary of the regime recently issued an inhumane verdict, sentencing a political prisoner, Mehrab Abdullahzadeh, detained since 2022, to death. In another move, six political prisoners in Evin Prison were sentenced to death for “moharebeh” (enmity against God).

“These political prisoners, whose names are listed above (Vahid Bani Amiri, Pouya Ghobadi, Babak Alipour, Ali Akbar Daneshvar, Abu al-Hasan Montazeri, Mohammad Taghavi), are members of the “Tuesdays Against Executions” campaign.

“A significant and troubling aspect of the unjust judicial process for these prisoners is that Judge Iman Afshari of Branch 26 of the Revolutionary Court, relying on “judicial knowledge,” issued the “government-sanctioned death sentences” for these prisoners.

“Over the years, “judicial knowledge” has been a tool for the judiciary of the Islamic Republic to issue death sentences in many cases. By using months of torture, solitary confinement, and interrogations, and referring to judicial knowledge for executions, the outrageousness of such case fabrications becomes evident.

“These death sentences come after a similar decision a few weeks ago, when six political prisoners known as the “Ekbatan Children” were also sentenced to death.

“However, these sentences and brutal suppressions will not go unanswered. The brave men and women of Iran, as they have proven in the past, will not be intimidated and will continue their determined struggle for freedom and liberation.”

“We continue our hunger strike to demonstrate that our fight against the death penalty is serious. We believe in unity with other prisoners and focus on the campaign. We are convinced that only through collective action and public support can we stop the death penalty.

“Execution orders are being carried out in Lakan Prison at an increasing rate, and prisoners with non-political charges are being hanged daily. We cannot witness this cruelty and remain silent. Our struggle against the death penalty is a call to stop the execution of every prisoner, regardless of the charges. We are committed to this cause.”

“While Iranian society faces numerous and complex livelihood problems and the government has reached an impasse in addressing them, the regime sees the increase in executions as the only solution, fearing the repetition of widespread public protests. In the past week alone, at least 25 people have been executed across various prisons.

“In a recent repressive move, the authoritarian government-issued death sentences for two Kurdish political prisoners in Urmia Central Prison—Mehran Hassan Zadeh, arrested during the 2021 protests, and Hamid Abdullah Zadeh. These death sentences were handed down in the same week as Iran’s 71st condemnation by the UN General Assembly for blatant human rights violations.

“We will not forget that two years ago, during the height of the 2021 protests, an audio file was leaked from a meeting of power holders, where it was clearly stated that Khamenei had instructed the judiciary to execute at least 70-80 detained protesters and requested that the executions be portrayed as ‘retribution’ for public consumption.

“The death sentences for Mehran Hassan Zadeh and the ‘mass’ death sentences for six individuals in the ‘Ekbatan Case’ should be seen in the same context, as the regime’s strategy to prevent or suppress public protests by the exhausted people of Iran.

“As previously noted, four Arab political prisoners sentenced to death in Sheiban Prison, Ahvaz, were transferred to solitary confinement. For nearly 40 days now, the whereabouts of these prisoners—Adnan Ghabishavi, Ali Mojadami, Moein Ghanfari, and Mohammadreza Moghadam—remain unknown, and their lives are in grave danger.”

“Amirhossein Moradi and Ali Younesi, two distinguished student activists imprisoned in Iran, issued a call for students to join the ongoing ‘No to Executions Tuesdays’ campaign. In a statement, they write:

“We truly understand execution when the cellmate who smiled until yesterday never returns after hearing their name called over the speaker.

“We understand execution when we remember the screams of Mohsen Shekari’s mother and the tears of Mohammad Ghobadlou’s mother. We understand execution when the anxiety of losing the youth of Ekbatan—young people each filled with dreams—brings tears to our eyes.

“What have we done to oppose executions? This atrocity has been repeated at least 650 times since the beginning of the year. If now is the time for unity, and if we must stand together, let us join hands at this most fundamental human common ground to oppose executions.

“We call on all students across the country to join the ‘No to Executions’ Tuesday strikes alongside prisoners nationwide and to demonstrate this solidarity in any form or manner they can.”

“On the fifth anniversary of the popular protests during the November 2019 uprising, we are witnessing an increase in brutal executions and the issuance of these inhumane sentences, especially for young individuals arrested during the 2021 protests.

“As seen last week, death sentences were handed down for six individuals involved in the ‘Ekbatan Case’ (Milad Armon, Alireza Kafa’i, Alireza Barmarzpournak, Hossein Nemati, Navid Najaran, and Amir Mohammad Khosh-eqbal) following a trial that was entirely contradictory, unjust, and unclear. Furthermore, an anonymous political prisoner named Mohammad Mahdi _S, arrested during the 2021 protests, was sentenced to death by the Fifth Branch of the First Criminal Court of Khorasan Razavi.

“The regime’s criminal and savage executions continued last week with the public execution of one prisoner and the execution of another, Ahmad Alizadeh, at Qezel Hesar Prison. In another brutal act, a prisoner named Ghafar Akbari was killed under severe torture at the Malekan Intelligence Detention Center in East Azerbaijan province, completing the regime’s grim collection of atrocities.

“We have also learned that Seyed Alireza Rezavi, a young man condemned to death by Judge Salavati for his involvement in clashes with repressive forces, was secretly executed in Qezel Hesar Prison nearly 20 days ago without informing his family.”

“The heavy and dark shadow of executions hangs over the heads of prisoners in the regime’s dungeons. The machinery of executions and killings remains active, with the corrupt ruling minority having executed more than 103 people, including two women, since the beginning of November. This means, on average, five individuals are sent to the gallows daily.

“In the past few days, we have witnessed the issuing of inhumane death sentences for two prisoners with political and espionage charges in Evin and Urmia prisons.

“Political prisoner and Kurdish compatriot, Varisheh Moradi, in Evin Prison, was sentenced to death on fabricated charges of “corruption on earth,” while in Urmia prison, Nasser Bekrzadeh was sentenced to death on espionage charges by Branch 3 of the Urmia Revolutionary Court. Previously, three other prisoners (Idris Ali, Azad Shojai, and Rasoul Ahmad Mohammad) were also sentenced to death by this same branch.

“In another act of repression, four Arab compatriots in Sheiban Ahvaz prison—Ali Majdam, Moein Khonfari, Mohammadreza Moghadam, and Adnan Ghabishavi—who were transferred to the prison quarantine two weeks ago to carry out their death sentences, are in a dire situation. In protest of this inhumane condition, three of them are on hunger strike, and their lives are at grave risk.

“Despite the regime’s mad behavior in issuing and executing death sentences, prisoners continue to resist and remain united in their solidarity within the prisons…These executions are a form of “hostage-taking” used to control the growing wave of protests among the oppressed and downtrodden people.

“The “No to Executions Tuesdays” campaign reveals, for the first time, that in the case of four Baluchi citizens (Ido Shahbakhsh, Abdolghani Shahbakhsh, Abdolrahim Ganbarzahi, and Soleiman Shahbakhsh), they were previously told that “there was nothing in their file, and they would be released soon.” Ido Shahbakhsh was even released for a while but was later arrested again and sentenced to death along with the other accused in this case.”

“In the executionist regime, repression and executions continue to increase, and unfortunately, this inhumane approach against citizens and prisoners persists as a standard practice.

“Given that the speed of the execution machine is increasing day by day, it is crucial that all activists in various fields raise their voices louder than before against the death penalty, expose those responsible for the killing machine, and hold them accountable for their criminal actions in front of the awakened consciences. This demand cannot be achieved without collective resistance and action by free people and all political, human rights, civil, and professional activists who consider halting executions as an urgent and essential matter.”

“These days, the execution machine in the oppressive regime of the Supreme Leader’s government is speeding up without brakes and shows no sign of stopping. In the medieval regime ruling Iran, we are witnessing a significant increase in executions. Since the beginning of this year, nearly 567 executions have taken place, with 150 individuals executed just in the month of Mehr. In the first week of Aban, 27 individuals were hanged, and 21 executions were carried out in three days—meaning seven executions per day.

“Unfortunately, yesterday, Jamshid Sharmad was executed after four years of unjust imprisonment. Jamshid Sharmad was held in a security detention center, and the security authorities had prevented his transfer to the general ward for the past four years to conceal the torture and human rights violations against him.

“Despite all the repression and the climate of fear created in society, resistance and defiance continue. For instance, last week, coinciding with the “Tuesdays Against Execution” campaign, a group of the families of prisoners condemned to death held a protest rally against executions in front of the parliament. They chanted “No to Execution” and did not fear the repressive forces. We salute this courage and send our regards to these resilient families.”

“On the anniversary of the ‘2022 Protests’ and the commemoration of the martyrs of this movement, along with the ongoing internal and external crises faced by the government, we have witnessed an accelerating and widespread rise in executions. Just in October this year, more than 140 people have been executed (including 5 women).

“Today, standing against the issuance and execution of death sentences must become part of the social demand. This will only be achieved through resistance, solidarity, and collective will. We can stop this killing and execution machine and overthrow such inhuman sentences in our homeland.”

“Coinciding with the 39th week of the ‘Tuesdays Against Execution’ campaign, the families of prisoners condemned to death protested in front of the parliament. They chanted slogans such as ‘Do not execute’ in protest against the issuance of death sentences and the potential execution of their children.”

“On the occasion of the World Day Against the Death Penalty, the execution regime in Iran carried out the executions of 7 people in various prisons.

“In the past week, more than 36 people were executed. On October 10 alone, 19 people were hanged. Among the executed were two child offenders, Mehdi Barahoui and Ali Shirvani, who were 17 and 15 years old, respectively, at the time of their arrest.

“In addition to these repressive acts and violence, the regime’s judiciary referred the case of amputating the hands of 8 theft convicts to the court on October 14 in Tehran. This level of violence against the people of Iran, coinciding with the World Day Against the Death Penalty, demonstrates the Iranian government’s mockery and trampling of international human rights laws in an attempt to suppress potential protests and uprisings.”

“The execution regime in Iran has accelerated its killing machine to prevent popular protests against it.

“In just the past few days, 30 people were executed in various prisons, including 3 women. One of the prisoners, Mahmoud Dahmorde, who was sentenced to death, passed away due to a heart attack in Zabol Prison after being denied medical care.

“In the past week, a political prisoner named Hamid Hosseinzadeh Heidranlou was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia. This prisoner, who was arrested in April 2024, was tortured into making forced confessions and was sentenced to death on charges of “armed rebellion” without being granted the minimum fair trial rights. His life is in imminent danger.

“Now, on the eve of the World Day Against the Death Penalty, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, we are witnessing the most severe violence by this medieval regime, which executes prisoners in public and holds the highest execution rate in the world. Since the beginning of 2024, almost 450 people have been executed. Meanwhile, many countries around the world have abolished or are working toward abolishing the death penalty.”

“What has always made executions a serious issue is its fundamental nature for the regime. Executions, regardless of the charges, ultimately aim at suppression and repression. As has been witnessed, execution rates have a meaningful correlation with both domestic and international situations. Therefore, in light of the sensitive conditions and international crises the regime faces, when it cannot resolve them externally, its most accessible form of revenge is to erect more gallows—essentially seeking vengeance on prisoners and those sentenced to death. This allows the regime to both hide its failure in handling international issues and impose further internal intimidation during these times of increased need for repression.

“Thus, we warn that in the coming weeks, due to the aforementioned reasons, there is a likelihood of an increase in executions and death sentences. We express our concern for the prisoners under death sentences, as they are the first targets for the regime’s attempts to compensate for its failures in regional and international matters.”

“On Sunday, October 1, coinciding with the start of the new school year, we witnessed the tragic explosion at a mine in Tabas, which resulted in the deaths of 52 miners and injuries to several others. These workers, who risked their lives in unsafe conditions to support their families, were providing for their loved ones under perilous circumstances. These kinds of disasters, which have repeatedly occurred in the country, are the result of the corruption and structural inefficiency of the dictatorial government, which, while plundering and exploiting the labor of the hardworking people of Iran, has never been held accountable for its disastrous actions.

“The activists of the “No to Executions Tuesdays” campaign sincerely express their condolences to the families of the victims and wish for the recovery of those injured in this incident.

“Additionally, at the start of the new school year, we remember the more than one million children and adolescents who, due to widespread poverty, are deprived of education and are often forced to work. We also honor the memory of the students and teachers who lost their lives during the Jina (Mahsa) protests and were killed.

“We, the prisoners of the “No to Executions Tuesdays” campaign, within the prisons and among non-political prisoners, have seen and heard the stories of many death-row inmates sentenced for crimes such as drug-related offenses. We know well that many of them, due to poverty, dropped out of school in their childhood and adolescence and have suffered from various social harms throughout their lives. The ruling clerical regime, which has exacerbated poverty and created a harsh living environment for them in their youth, is now ending their short lives through the inhumane sentence of execution.”

“The 34th Week of Hunger Strikes of the “No to Executions Tuesdays” campaign coincides with the second anniversary of the nationwide protests in Iran following the tragic killing of Jina (Mahsa) Amini on September 16, 2022, by the repressive forces of the ruling religious dictatorship.

“Political prisoners in 21 prisons across the country, on Tuesday, September 19, have gone on hunger strike to honor the memory of all those who lost their lives in the 2022 protests, as well as the dozens of protesters who were executed by the regime in order to instill fear in the people, violating all human rights standards. These victims were unjustly hanged by the government.

“Among the martyrs are Mohsen Shekari, Mohammad Mehdi Karami, Mohammad Hosseini, Majidreza Rahnavard, and dozens of other prisoners, including the late Reza Rasaei, who was recently hanged without any fundamental rights and fair trial, in violation of all human rights.”

“On the sixth anniversary of the hanging of three Kurdish compatriots (Ramin Hossein Panahi, Luqman Moradi, and Zanyar Moradi) by the regime in 2018, whose bodies were never returned to their families, we commemorate their memory. Like hundreds of other victims, these individuals became victims of enforced disappearances, a barbaric practice that the regime has used for years to torment and torture the families of those executed.

“All these repressive actions by the regime stem from its inability to address the challenges facing society and its corrupt and irreformable structure, serving as a barrier to popular protests and uprisings.

“In response, the regime uses brutal force against peaceful protests. Last week, according to credible sources, in Urmia Prison, the prison authorities, including the head of the prison, Peyman Khanzadeh, and the head of security, Nader Azarnia, threatened the hunger-striking prisoners of the “No to Executions Tuesdays” campaign, urging them to end their protest and hunger strike.”

“It is no secret that Iranian society has been facing various disasters in economic, cultural, and political fields over the years, with protests being met by the regime with repression, imprisonment, and executions.

“Recent developments indicate that the Iranian society and its citizens have come to a clear understanding that they must resist this authoritarian religious regime. This resistance has found expression among prisoners, who, despite all the pressures of imprisonment, continue their hunger strike for the 32nd consecutive week in the ‘No to Executions Tuesdays’ campaign.”

“The wave of executions in August 2025, with at least 127 executions, illustrates the increasing repression. Given the background of the cabinet members appointed last week, this new cabinet can be called the ‘Cabinet of Repression and Executions’ and seen as a precursor to further suppression of society.”

“The widespread use of the death penalty by the religious dictatorship in recent times appears as though the regime’s officials have systematically found all solutions to crises by hanging individuals, using executions as a form of ‘revenge’ against the children of this land.

“Among the victims, women, who could be the driving force for fundamental change in Iran, have faced increasing repression both on the streets and in prisons. The 16 executions of women prisoners in the last five months, as well as arrests and violence against women in society under the pretext of ‘government-imposed’ hijab regulations—leading to deaths or violations of the health rights of girls and women—are clear examples of this violent confrontation with women as the leading force in fundamental societal change.”

“In recent weeks, many political prisoners have been sentenced to death under obscure legal proceedings, accused of state-manufactured charges such as ‘rebellion’ and ‘spreading corruption on earth.’ We, the prisoners of the ‘No to Executions Tuesdays’ campaign, strongly condemn the violation of the fundamental rights of our fellow prisoners in various prisons across the country, especially the taking of their ‘right to life,’ and we express our sympathy to the families of these victims, particularly the late Reza Rasai. We consider resistance against this ‘barbarism’ as our right.”

“Since the beginning of this year, the Islamic Republic has executed at least 228 people, and in the past month, it has accelerated this massacre. In the past week, more than 23 people have been transferred to solitary confinement in various prisons in Iran on death row, with 16 of them in Ghezal Hesar Prison, 4 in Bandar Abbas Prison, and others in various other prisons. The government continues to repress and pressure prisoners.

“In another repressive measure, following a hunger strike and protest by the Women’s Ward in Evin Prison against death sentences, the government has prohibited visits for 37 of these prisoners.”

“With the escalation of the repression and execution machine in the past week, we witnessed the execution of dozens of political, ideological, and ordinary prisoners in prisons across the country. Among them, ideological-political prisoner Kamran Sheikha was executed after 15 years in prison and torture.

“The issuance of the death sentence for Pakhshan Azizi, following the cases of Sharifeh Mohammadi and the accusations of ‘Baghy’ against Nasim Gholami Simiari and Varisheh Moradi, is a continuation of the repression and double oppression against women, meant to instill fear and continue the war against women.

“The issuance and implementation of these inhuman sentences and human rights violations, especially the ‘right to life,’ in the prisons of the Islamic Republic is spreading.”

“As the ‘No to Executions Tuesdays’ campaign enters its 26th Week of Hunger Strikes, it coincides with the impending replacement of President Raisi’s government by a so-called reformist president. In the past week alone, more than 10 prisoners have been executed, two of whom were political prisoners.

“While the government is unable to meet the legitimate demands of the people, it seeks to instill fear in society by executing prisoners on various charges, hoping to create a barrier against future protests and uprisings by the oppressed people.”

“With the appointment of Ms. Mai Sato as the new UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, following Mr. Javaid Rehman, it is hoped that there will be more attention to the demands of this campaign regarding the defense of the ‘right to life’ of Iranian citizens and opposition to the use of the death penalty by the authorities of the Islamic Republic. The voices of prisoners on death row, their fellow inmates, and the families of the victims must be heard by UN officials and other international bodies, and effective actions should be taken to address the human rights violations committed by the Islamic Republic.”

“To the Honorable and Freedom-Loving People of Iran,

Greetings,

“Your recent heroic efforts in delegitimizing the rule of the Supreme Leader’s government were so profound that Khamenei was forced to combine two election cycles to momentarily distract from your power and the widespread election boycott. Despite manipulations in the officially announced statistics, reports from prisons indicate that ordinary prisoners, despite threats and bribes, decisively joined the boycott.

“With immense gratitude for your unwavering determination, we, the prisoners of the No to Executions Tuesdays campaign, on the eve of our 24th Week of Hunger Strikes protesting the inhumane death penalty, wish to share our bitter experiences and seek your solidarity to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

“A review of the regime’s repressive tactics in recent years reveals that every time the people of Iran have demonstrated their collective will against the ruling minority, the government has intensified its crackdown. The death penalty has become their primary weapon to instill fear and suppress political and social dissent.

“We anticipate that, much like the lull in executions before the recent “election show,” the regime will ramp up its execution machine after its humiliating display of power. The recent sentencing of labor activist Sharifeh Mohammadi to death and the arrest of Rana Kokur, the sister of a political prisoner on death row, are indicative of this heightened suppression and blatant violation of human rights.

“We, the prisoners of the No to Executions Tuesdays campaign…will observe our 24th hunger strike tomorrow, Tuesday, July 8. Our protest particularly condemns the disgraceful and unjust death sentence issued against Sharifeh Mohammadi. One of the fabricated charges against her was distributing “No to Executions” leaflets. Efforts to halt the execution machine are not crimes—they must become a widespread demand. Just as retirees courageously chanted “No to Executions” on the streets and demanded Sharifeh’s freedom, we, too, condemn this oppressive sentence and call for nationwide support to stop the death penalty machine.

“We urge all human rights organizations, activists, political parties, unions, and media professionals to focus on the death penalty and its consequences in the weeks and months ahead, emphasizing its urgency and issuing strong warnings about its devastating impact.

“We believe that the arduous path of opposing executions will only succeed through ‘solidarity, collective action, and widespread activism.’ Prisoners themselves play a pivotal role in this struggle, as no one understands the pain of death row prisoners and the injustice inflicted upon them and their families better than those who share their plight. We therefore invite all prisoners, especially political prisoners across the country, to join this campaign against the death penalty.”

“While the broad boycott of the Islamic Republic’s election show by the Iranian people has drawn attention both domestically and internationally, political prisoners in several prisons across the country have continued their hunger strike for the 23rd consecutive week, protesting the inhumane death penalty. A day before the recent election show, political prisoner Ahmadreza Haeri, a participant in the No to Executions Tuesdays campaign in Ghezel Hesar Prison, told the German publication taz: ‘There is no hope for improvement in the human rights situation in Iran with the election of a new president. It doesn’t matter who is in power; participation in elections legitimizes oppression.'”

“This week, we went on a hunger strike while witnessing the arrest of a large number of women, political activists, teachers, and honorable retirees of our country, who have peacefully protested only because they refused to comply with unjust laws.

“At the same time, in line with the policy of hostage-taking of the Iranian people (dual nationals and foreign nationals) by the government and its security institutions, as well as the appeasement of Western countries, we witnessed the disgraceful deal regarding Hamid Nouri, one of the perpetrators of the 1980s massacres, who was condemned for crimes against humanity in a fair and impartial trial.

“This Western appeasement can be seen as a dagger in the heart of human rights, its defenders, and the people of Iran. The least impact of this is the further emboldening of the Islamic Republic in violating the fundamental rights of the people, especially prisoners under the death sentence.

“Although the achievements of the justice-seeking movement over these years should not be ignored, this deal has shown that the people of Iran, in their pursuit of their rights, must rely only on themselves and not be deceived by the policies of the appeasers in the West.

“Despite the increased pressures, such as the “cutting off phone calls and visits of prisoners in Unit 3 of Qazalhasar Prison” or “transferring several political prisoners to solitary confinement in some prisons,’ all aimed at silencing the voice of “no to execution” in prisons, we, the prisoners of the ‘No to Execution Tuesdays” campaign, while condemning the recent illegal arrests and the continued hostage-taking policy of the Islamic Republic, along with the appeasement of Western countries with it, will continue our hunger strike this week.”

“Amid the election show, the Islamic Republic continues to suppress the people and execute prisoners in order to control its crises. On the one hand, the regime needs this show, and on the other, it is concerned that during the election period, with increasing factional disputes, it will face protests. Therefore, it continues the arrest of activists and protesters, wages a war against women, issues heavy sentences, and even increases executions to solidify one of its foundations—repression—during the elections.

“According to the Human Rights Council, the Islamic Republic accounts for 75% of the world’s executions and holds the record for the highest number of executions globally.

“In this regard, last week, with the execution of at least 8 prisoners on various charges and the issuance of a death sentence for political prisoner Mamosta Mohammad Khodrnejad, who had defended the rightful movement of the people in 2023, the regime proved once again that under no circumstances will it cease its executions.”

“It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks, two political prisoners named Mohammad and Mehdi Khodakermi were placed in solitary confinement and later exiled to Parsilon Prison in Khorramabad for participating in the ‘No to Execution Tuesdays’ campaign.”

“On May 19, from 3 PM until 8 AM the next day, when the wreckage of the helicopter was found, they spent 18 hours only mourning and invoking prayers for their own survival—knowing full well that death was inevitable under Raisi, the executioner of the 1988 massacre. They knew they were going to die, but the final determination had yet to be made…

“Khosrow Basharat was executed. Meanwhile, the authorities keep prisoners sentenced to death and their families in constant suspense for weeks and months, with the rope of execution hanging over their heads, ensuring the completion of their crimes.

“Just this month alone, at least 122 individuals sentenced for ordinary crimes (including six innocent women) and their families were subjected to this torment. Furthermore, political and ideological prisoner Khosrow Basharat was executed on the morning of May 16, after keeping his family in waiting for 14 days.

“But they did not stop there. They also pressured the prisoners in Qezel Hesar prison, who are protesting against these criminal executions in the “No to Execution Tuesdays” campaign. As we learned in Evin prison, Mr. Ahmad Reza Haeri was transferred to solitary confinement for this very reason.

“Every day, we witness new prisoners sentenced to death, including Kamran Sheikha, Mahmoud Mehrabi, Mojahid Korkor, Abbas and Habib Daris, among others. In the most recent judgments, we saw the charge of ‘war against God’ (baghi) brought against Wahid Bani Amrian, a former political prisoner who has been under pressure and torture in Ward 209 of the Ministry of Information for the past five months.

“We, the hunger-striking prisoners of the “No to Execution Tuesdays” campaign…demand an end to violence and executions. We believe that the only solution is to end the religious dictatorship that governs us.”

“Dear fellow Iranians,

“Fourteen days in solitary confinement for Khosrow Basharat means fourteen times hearing the call to dawn prayer and “seeing himself a step away from the gallows, bidding farewell to life.” It is as if he has been hanged fourteen times. History has shown that during the Nazi fascist regime in Germany, unlike the judicial and security authorities of the Islamic Republic, innocent Jews in Auschwitz were sent to showers, unaware of their impending deaths, where they were killed with toxic gas.

“In contrast, Khosrow, Kamran, Farhad, Mohammad, and the thousands of other executed prisoners under the Islamic Republic are subjected to the horrific torture of ‘waiting for execution.’ Any awakened conscience would confirm that the cruelty of Eichmann and his Nazi colleagues in Auschwitz is less than the cruelty of the suppressors and executioners in the Islamic Republic.

“Free people of Iran,

“The authorities of the Islamic Republic’s repressive system, after two recent electoral shows, have realized that they are a tiny minority in front of the proud people of Iran. To prevent the beginning of a new wave of protests, they have resorted to showcasing their power in the streets (with the notorious ‘morality police’) and in prisons, speeding up the issuance and execution of disgraceful death sentences.

“In this regard, it suffices to say that in the last two months, an average of one prisoner has been executed every six hours, while at the same time, our courageous girls and women are being brutally suppressed in the streets.

“Dear people and political, labor, and civil activists,

“We, the hunger-striking prisoners in Qezel Hesar, Evin (Women’s Ward, Ward 6, 8, and 4), Khorramabad, Central Karaj, Khowy, and Naqadeh prisons, are protesting the death sentences of Khosrow Basharat and Kamran Sheikha, and the horrifying torture of our fellow prisoners, who have been deliberately kept in solitary confinement for long periods, in a state of constant anticipation for their executions.

“We also protest the issuance of death sentences or the finalization of such sentences for others like Toomaj Salehi, Mahmoud Mehrabi, Habib and Abbas Daris, Reza Rasayi, Mojahid Korkor, and dozens of other fellow Iranians. Today, Tuesday, May 15, 2023, we will be on hunger strike, demanding the end of these medieval conditions and inhumane executions in Iran.

“We humbly ask all of you to raise your voices for the injustice faced by the prisoners on death row in any way possible. We also call on other prisoners to join the ‘No to Execution Tuesdays’ campaign, so that, through collective action, we can take more effective steps against the anti-human rights practices of the religious dictatorship in power.”

“Every day, inhumane death sentences are issued to freedom-loving women and men, as well as for other common crimes. To some human rights and international organizations that are still searching for evidence to condemn and take effective action against this executionist regime, we say that with every six hours of your inaction, the life of an Iranian youth is taken. People like Toomaj Salehi are next in line. We call on all awakened consciences to be the voices of the prisoners on death row and their families.

“On Sunday, April 29, political prisoners in Qezel Hesar prison, who are participating in this hunger strike campaign, condemned the death sentences of Toomaj Salehi, Habib Daris, Reza Rasayi, and others in a statement, pointing out that ‘Toomaj’s sentence is just the tip of the iceberg of the regime’s crimes in this sea of blood.'”

“The executionist regime in Iran set a record last year with the highest number of executions in the past eight years, and the Human Rights Council condemned the regime for the seventieth time.

“However, the ‘Islamic Republic,’ which relies on executions as one of its pillars of power, continues to ignore human rights violations and international condemnation. In revenge for its failures, it will execute young people in prison. With the end of Ramadan and new death sentences issued by the judiciary, there are fears that the number of executions, which had decreased in the past two months, will rise again.”

“The objective of our weekly hunger strikes is to raise public awareness that execution is a governmental murder, an irreversible punishment, and a tool of suppression and intimidation by the oppressive minority regime ruling over the country.

“We are confident that the day is not far when, through the sovereignty of the Iranian people over their own destiny, no citizen will suffer suppression and tyranny because of their beliefs or ideas. But until that day, we, from within the prisons of this regime, consider it our moral duty to continue our protest against executions in the coming year. We call on all awake consciences and free people to support us in this journey.

“Concerning the cessation of executions, we emphasize the need for collective action to stop executions, regardless of the convict’s belief, nationality, ethnicity, religion, or charges. We extend our hands to all conscious and free souls, both in Iran and around the world, to join us in this difficult journey.”

“Stopping the execution machine is possible through unity and collective action. Therefore, we will continue our hunger strike in solidarity with other prisoners, including those on hunger strike in Qezel Hesar, Karaj Prison, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Saqqez, and others, in the fifth Week of Hunger Strikes”

“Since our exile, we have witnessed the growing wave of executions of both political and non-political prisoners, and we have done everything in our power to respond to this crime and inform the public. On Sunday, January 28 (2023), security forces raided the political prisoners’ ward to silence this voice of protest and prevent the exposure of the wave of executions. They beat, threatened, insulted, and destroyed and confiscated our belongings. All this brutality was to prevent the disclosure of the executions and government killings, especially ahead of the execution of four Kurdish compatriots and other prisoners awaiting their execution.

“Simultaneously, we witnessed the declaration of a hunger strike by a group of death-sentenced prisoners in Qezel Hesar. They announced that to draw public attention to stop the executions, they would go on hunger strike every Tuesday.

“As political prisoners in Qezel Hesar, in response to the ongoing protests of these prisoners and in protest against the imminent execution of four Kurdish compatriots and other execution orders, we join the campaign to stop the execution machine and, in solidarity with the other prisoners, will go on hunger strike every Tuesday until this killing machine is stopped.”

“Honorable People of Iran,

“We, a group of prisoners sentenced to death, seek your help. Some of us are innocent, and others have made mistakes and committed crimes due to misfortune and hardship in the past. Yet, all of us have been deprived of a fair trial and lacked legal representation. Those of us who committed crimes in the dire conditions of our lives deeply regret our actions, but we do not deserve to die, and we were not born criminals.

“As you know, every week, a number of us are executed in Qezel Hesar Prison. Whenever one of us is taken to solitary confinement, we, along with our families, live through the moments of execution until the sentence is carried out.

“In Qezel Hesar, thousands of prisoners are condemned to death, and the cases of hundreds of us are awaiting execution. We may be executed in the coming days or weeks. Among us are individuals accused of various crimes, including drug-related offenses, retribution, and political and ideological prisoners—all are lined up for execution.

“In order for someone to hear our voices, we have been compelled to start a hunger strike every Tuesday, beginning this week. We have chosen Tuesday because it is often the last day of life for our fellow inmates who are transferred to solitary confinement in the days prior.

“Our demand is that you stand in solidarity with all prisoners facing the death penalty, regardless of their charges, whether political or not. We have all been unjustly tried, and they seek to take away our right to life. Perhaps with your help, we can prevent these executions. Please be our voice and the voice of our families, in whatever way you can.

“Since those sentenced to death are not only men in Qezel Hesar, we call on other prisoners in prisons across the country to join us.

“Dear people, please come to our aid.

“On behalf of the group of prisoners sentenced to death at Qezel Hesar Prison. (We will not disclose our names as doing so would expedite our execution.)”