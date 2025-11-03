UN: Iran’s Surge in Unlawful Executions May Amount to Crimes Against Humanity

30 October 2025

GENEVA – The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran warned of a serious deterioration of the human rights situation in Iran following Israeli airstrikes in June, succeeded by a domestic crackdown that has further constricted civic space, undermined due process, and eroded respect for the right to life.

In the Mission’s first presentation to the UN General Assembly, Chair Sara Hossain expressed deep concern over the impact of Israeli airstrikes from 13 to 25 June 2025, which the Iranian Government said killed approximately 1,100 people, among whom were 276 civilians, including 38 children and 102 women, injured over 5,600 other individuals and impacted civilian objects, including medical facilities and schools. She also expressed alarm at Iran’s response, which included missile strikes against Israel, that, according to the Israeli authorities, killed 31 people and injured over 3,300 individuals.

As part of these hostilities, Israel launched targeted airstrikes on Evin prison in Tehran on 23 June, during visitation hours and without warning, which the Iranian Government stated resulted in the killing of around 80 people, including prisoners, their family members, staff, and at least one child. The prison housed around 1,500 inmates at the time, among them many human rights defenders and activists.

The Mission’s preliminary investigations indicate that the airstrikes struck civilian buildings in the prison complex, which do not constitute legitimate military objectives, and that the strikes on these buildings were likely intentional.

The Mission sent letters to both the Iranian and Israeli authorities requesting information on the strikes. It has received a response from the Iranian Government and is awaiting a reply from Israel.

The Mission’s investigations also indicate that Iranian authorities may have failed to take reasonable measures to protect prisoners who were transferred from Evin only after the strikes took place, with some beaten and threatened at gunpoint. Families were denied information about the whereabouts of their loved ones for weeks, sometimes months. At least one woman reportedly died due to denial of medical care following her transfer from Evin to Qarchak women’s prison.

“We urge the Iranian authorities to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the Evin incident, and to ensure accountability for any violations that may have occurred prior to, during and following the strikes.” Hossain said.

The Mission has documented a stark increase in repression following the crisis.

After the end of hostilities, and by mid-August, the Iranian Government claimed that it had arrested 21,000 “suspects”, The Mission has documented that those arrested included lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders, and people who expressed their views on the conflict on social media.

The Judiciary called for expedited trials against anyone “collaborating with Israel” and the Parliament this month adopted legislation expanding the use of the death penalty for “espionage”. This legislation also criminalized posting of content on social media that the Government may consider “false information.”

The recent increase in repression has affected ethnic and religious minorities. Over 330 Kurds and large numbers of Arabs were arrested, while hundreds of thousands of Afghans were deported. Members of the Baha’i religious minority have been accused of being “Zionist spies” and some were arrested in house raids, with their property confiscated.

The Fact-finding Mission noted a deeply concerning rise in executions in Iran this year, now at the highest recorded level since 2015. Most death penalty cases investigated by the Fact-finding Mission appear to contravene international human rights law, thereby violating the right to life.

“If executions form part of a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population, as a matter of policy, then those responsible – including the judges who impose capital punishment – may be held accountable for crimes against humanity,” said Fact-Finding Mission expert Max du Plessis.

The persistence of other grave forms of violence, including the cases of femicide reported in recent months, reflect similar practices of impunity and disregard for the right to life. Credible information indicates over 60 such cases between March and September of 2025. Meanwhile, legal reforms to prevent violence against women have stalled, while the overall legal framework and its implementation continue to allow impunity for so-called “honour killings” and other forms of gender-based violence. Businesses providing services to women refusing to comply with the mandatory hijab laws have reportedly been closed, and surveillance has allegedly intensified. Reports also indicate that the “morality police” have recently returned to patrol the streets.

The Fact-finding Mission has documented increasing cases of transnational repression, including interrogation, threats, and surveillance of families of Iranian journalists abroad. It has received credible information indicating that more than 45 journalists in seven countries have faced credible threats as a result of reporting on events in Iran.

“These acts of intimidation and surveillance beyond national borders violate Iran’s obligations to respect the right to freedom of expression and to refrain from extra-territorial acts threatening the rights to life and security of person,” said Viviana Krsticevic, Fact-Finding Mission expert.

These patterns appear to form part of a recurring system of repression, underpinned by systemic impunity.

“The acts of denying justice are not neutral,” Hossain said. “Failure to address injustice prolongs the suffering of victims of victims and undermines the State’s obligations under international human rights law to ensure accountability, truth, justice, and reparations”.